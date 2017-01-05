Little Singapore On The Potomac? Why An Upside Surprise Might Be Coming For MGM National Harbor

Evidence of this outperformance could start arriving as soon as Jan. 5, 2017, when the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Commission will likely announce December 2016 gaming revenue figures.

Analyst estimates may be low because they are benchmarked against regional U.S. casinos, rather than major urban destination casinos globally that more closely resemble MGM National Harbor.

We believe that the consensus expectations for cash flows at MGM Resorts' (NYSE:MGM) MGM National Harbor resort suffer from an anchoring problem. Current estimates are tightly clustered around an obvious reference point - the most profitable previously operating regional commercial casinos in the U.S. For reasons explained below, we believe that this reference point is flawed, and that MGM National Harbor is likely to meaningfully exceed the highest current analyst estimates.

Source: MGM 2016 Analyst Day Presentation

A similar phenomenon occurred in 2010 around the opening of Las Vegas Sands' (NYSE:LVS) Marina Bay Sands (MBS) in Singapore. Analyst estimates were clustered around the highest EBITDA achieved to date by the most successful properties in Las Vegas and Macau. Due to its unique location and the exceptional quality of the property, however, MBS went on to exceed these estimates by a factor in short order.

While MGM National Harbor represents a much smaller share of cash flows for parent MGM (and potentially REIT subsidiary MGP) than Marina Bay Sands represents for LVS, we nonetheless believe that an upside surprise could serve as a catalyst for the shares. As we discuss in detail below, MGM National Harbor could drive share price upside in the high single digit to high teens percentage range for both MGM Resorts International and MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP). Moreover, we believe that both MGM and MGP are attractive stocks with a favorable risk/reward even without a positive surprise at National Harbor. Put differently, MGM National Harbor adds upside optionality and an additional catalyst to two already attractive situations.

Finally, while the precise magnitude and timing an upside realization are always difficult to predict, we believe that the market will receive a number of data points that could act as potential catalysts for upward revisions in price targets and stock prices in the coming months. The first hard data point may arrive as soon as Jan. 5, 2017, when the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Commission will likely announce December 2016 gaming revenue figures. MGM will probably add further information on the property's non-gaming potential and margins at its Q4 2016 earnings release in mid-February. Evidence will continue to accumulate with each monthly gaming revenue release, and the release of a full quarter of MGM National Harbor results when MGM reports Q1 2017 figures in early May.

Below, we discuss each of these points in more depth.

Why is MGM National Harbor different from most regional casinos?

Simply put, the highest grossing casinos in the world drive their revenues one of two ways:

From a large, captive local population with a high propensity to gamble, for which there is limited competition

From attracting significant destination/VIP business

To illustrate this point, we show the following graphical representation, along with notable example properties.

Click to enlarge

Notice that most of the hundreds of commercial casino properties in the U.S. have neither advantage. Most U.S. casino markets were purposefully developed far from large urban centers. Examples include Las Vegas, Atlantic City, and many riverboat markets across the Southern and Midwestern US. Among all of these, only Las Vegas has established itself as an enduring destination in its own right.

Casinos in or adjacent to urban centers are a relatively recent phenomenon, and even then are frequently subject to significant competition that deters the capital investment required for a destination property. Greater Philadelphia, for example, has 4 casinos, plus competition in Atlantic City, N.J., and Wilmington, Del., less than an hour's drive away. Greater Chicago is home to 8 properties.

While we will not list all the details here, the properties that fall into at least one of the circles have substantially higher revenues and cash flows than the ones outside. Despite the collapse in Atlantic City's total gaming revenues (down 54% from their 2006 peak), Borgata's cash flows will likely end this year down less than 10% from their 2005 peak, making it to our knowledge the country's most profitable regional casino. We believe that this is largely due to the property's ability to hold on to regional high end business.

Despite being a slots-only facility, Resorts World New York has at various times been the highest gross gaming revenue facility in the U.S. outside Las Vegas, due to its location near JFK airport. And Maryland Live!, one of MGM National Harbor's potential competitors, benefits from its location at Arundel Mills mall, which is Maryland's most visited tourist destination (according to the West County Chamber of Commerce) with 14 million annual visitors.

Finally, only a rarefied few casinos globally have both advantages. Singapore issued only two gaming licenses, and both properties are destinations, particularly Marina Bay Sands. Macau has a gaming monopoly in Greater China, and a significant local population base in Hong Kong and Guangdong province, which is the dominant driver of visitation. It is also by far the largest VIP gaming market in the world. In Australia, Crown Melbourne has a monopoly position in the city, and is a large, premium property located in the heart of downtown Melbourne.

Most are probably aware that the only properties globally ever to exceed $1 billion in annual EBITDA fall into the intersection (all of which are located in Singapore or Macau). Less commonly known is the fact that Crown Melbourne is more profitable than any casino in the U.S. In the fiscal year ending June 2016, Crown Melbourne earned a normalized EBITDA of A$673 million (~US$491 million). Over the same time period the top properties in the U.S., Wynn/Encore Las Vegas and Bellagio, generated $476 million and $437 million in EBITDA, respectively. This is despite the fact that the broader gaming market in Australia is intensely competitive, with "pokies" ubiquitous in bars and pubs across the country.

So why does MGM National Harbor deserve to be in the privileged intersection? For three reasons. First, it is located in one of the most attractive metropolitan areas in the world, with a large affluent base of potential customers:

In fact, nominal economic output in the Washington, DC metro area is 59% greater than in Singapore, and 116% greater than in Melbourne. As an aside, this also highlights the attractiveness of Macau at the heart of one of Greater China's primary economic engines.

The second reason to include MGM National Harbor in the "privileged intersection" is its location and competitive position:

Source: MGM Resorts 2016 Analyst Day presentation

Not only is the property geographically the closest to Washington DC metro, it is located at the intersection of two of the areas main traffic arteries - the Beltway (I-495) and the Baltimore Washington Parkway (I-295), making it the closest and most convenient property for the vast majority of greater Washington, D.C., residents.

Finally, the $1.4 billion capital investment MGM made in the property is a multiple of what any plausible competitor has spent, and it shows. As we saw firsthand during recent property visits, MGM National Harbor is probably the nicest casino resort in the US outside of Las Vegas (the only plausible competition we are aware of being Borgata). To developer Cordish's credit, they built a great mass market casino in another excellent location with Maryland Live!, but with a construction budget of $550 million, it cannot come close to the glitz and amenities at MGM National Harbor.

In fact, maybe the only aspect of MGM National Harbor that is more impressive than the physical structure is the volume and quality of its casino traffic. We will grant that it is dangerous to draw too many conclusions from single property visits, but we were amazed by the level of high limit play we witnessed, even on a weekday. In fact, we struggle to remember seeing this level of play in a casino outside the major Las Vegas casinos and of the ones in our "privileged intersection."

In summary, we believe that its differentiated characteristics will let MGM National Harbor significantly out-earn all previous U.S. regional casinos. MGM National Harbor deserves to be compared to global urban destination casinos rather than to U.S. regional casinos, and estimates should reflect this. We find the comparison to Melbourne and Singapore particularly compelling, as these properties are monopoly or duopoly properties in large, developed urban areas, just like MGM National Harbor.

How much money could MGM National Harbor make?

In the previous section we made the qualitative case that MGM National Harbor deserves to be in a different category from other regional casinos in the U.S. Yet the highest estimate we have seen is for MGM National Harbor is $195 million in 2017 EBITDA, and we believe consensus is between $185 million and $190 million. For comparison Borgata, to our knowledge the most profitable commercial regional casino in the U.S., generated $204 million in EBITDA in 2015, which likely grew to over $230 million in 2016, and peaked at $252 million in 2005.

The natural question is - how much better will MGM National Harbor do? The truth is, no one really knows until we see the actual data. Trying to come up with a precise estimate is a bit of a fool's errand, as the experience with Marina Bay Sands in 2010 illustrates.

At the time of the MBS opening in April 2010, the highest EBITDA ever reported by a casino was the Venetian Macau with $557 million in 2009. The highest ever achieved in Las Vegas then was $417 million at Wynn Las Vegas in 2007 (which had dropped to $244 million in 2009 in the aftermath of the financial crisis). Naturally most analyst estimates fell in the range established by these properties. In its first full four quarters in operation, however, MBS generated $1.24 billion in EBITDA, the first property ever to exceed $1 billion in a year, and exceeding most analyst estimates by a factor of 2 to 3.

With that in mind, we will attempt to derive a broad range of plausible cash flow estimates for MGM National Harbor to quantitatively support our thesis of significant upside potential. We start by estimating gaming revenue potential by comparing to MGM National Harbor's global peers, followed by non-gaming revenue potential and finally potential property margins.

Gaming Revenues

In our view the logical way to estimate gaming revenues is to compare MGM National Harbor to its global peers in the "privileged intersection," Crown Melbourne and Marina Bay Sands, adjusting for differences in the number of gaming devices. We begin with Crown Melbourne:

Sources: Crown Resorts Filings, A&Y Estimates

Recall that the GDP of Washington, DC is more than double that of Melbourne. While international VIP visitation may be greater in Melbourne, we find it unlikely that this would tip the outcome in Melbourne's favor, as overall VIP revenues (domestic + international) are only 36% of revenues at the property. If anything, we feel this estimate might understate the opportunity in Washington, D.C.

Secondly we compare to Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. Again, given the significant difference in overall footprint of the properties, we focus on gaming revenues only:

Sources: Company filings, A&Y Estimates

We produced 2 different estimates, one using overall gaming positions, and one estimating table and slot revenues separately, to account for the different preferences for table versus slot play in both locations. We suspect that the "correct" answer here is somewhere in the middle (and probably closer to the lower end of the range).

We point out, however, that relative to the potential opportunity of the Washington, D.C., market, MGM National Harbor looks rather supply constrained compared to its global peers. Indeed that was our feeling when we visited the property, particularly on the table side. Since a smart gaming management team will focus on its highest yielding tables and machines first, it is also possible that estimates derived from larger global peers are biased too low.

Non-Gaming Revenues

In addition to gaming revenues, we are looking to estimate non-gaming revenues after promotional allowances. The following table shows the breakdown for several U.S. gaming operators:

Click to enlarge

Sources: Company Filings

Notice that MGM's figures are for the consolidated company, and include MGM China, the Las Vegas Strip, and MGM's other regional properties. MGM management has however broken out revenue shares for its Las Vegas properties at a recent presentation at the CLSA Investors' Forum 2016:

Click to enlarge

Source: MGM Presentation

Due to its high-end restaurant and entertainment offerings, we believe that MGM National Harbor has a significant non-gaming opportunity in both F&B and entertainment. While posted hotel rates (currently starting at $319/night) suggest a high RevPAR (revenue per available room), the lack of scale in the hotel (308 rooms) and retail imply that the opportunity for revenue generation in both categories is limited.

We therefore believe that MGM National Harbor will exceed regional gaming peers in terms of non-gaming revenue contribution, but not come close to Las Vegas Strip levels. For purposes of our analysis, we assume that at most 20% of net revenues come from non-gaming, only a slight premium to what is achieved by regional gaming peers. As the Las Vegas example illustrates, however, there may be upside to this estimate.

This leaves us with the following revenue scenarios. We have added the Borgata's gaming revenues over the last 12 months as a point of comparison, although we believe it should be considered a lower bound on the potential for MGM National Harbor:

Click to enlarge

Margins

Margins for the property are another major source of uncertainty. MGM National Harbor has among the highest gaming tax rates in the U.S. (61% on slot revenues, and 21% on table revenues), but appears to also have among the lowest comp accruals in its peer set. Moreover, many small details tell management's focus on cash margins, from the $45/night valet parking fees to the fact that this may be the only regional U.S. casino where no free alcoholic drinks are available for players - everything is cash up front.

Given these crosscurrents we believe that EBITDA margins in the 28%-29% range that MGM currently generates on its regional property portfolio are a good starting estimate, but a deviation of several percentage points in either direction is plausible depending on the overall volume and mix of business. Moreover, the property may take some time to ramp up to its full margin potential, leading to lower than normal results in the first year.

While we are be quick to point out that the "Singapore High" case feels like a stretch even to us, we believe that this analysis shows a credible path to property EBITDA in the $300 million-$400 million range, or close to double current analyst expectations.

Implications for MGM and MGP

Most analysts value gaming companies on a sum-of-the-parts (SOTP) basis, using different EV/EBITDA multiples for properties in different jurisdictions. Regional U.S. gaming companies receive the lowest multiples (typically ~8x EV/EBITDA), in due to their high business, competitive, and regulatory risks. Conversely, the market assigns the highest multiples to the properties in our privileged intersection (typically 12x-15x EV / EBITDA, depending on the specifics of the asset).

We believe that many analysts currently group MGM National Harbor with MGM's other regional properties, and are assigning multiples closer to the 8x EV/EBITDA range. If our contention that MGM National Harbor deserves to be considered among a peer set of global urban destination casinos is correct, we should see multiple expansion in addition to the cash flow upside from the property.

We would expect a full re-valuation to take some time, as the market gets comfortable with the long-term sustainability of cash flows. However, a re-valuation to closer to 10x-11x cash flow, about half way to the top quality global peer set, seems plausible in the medium term.

To show the sensitivity of analyst price targets, we assume that the consensus SOTP currently assigns National Harbor an EV of $1.52 billion (8 x $190mm in EBITDA). The following tables illustrate the change in price targets as under different cash flow and multiple assumptions from the current consensus target of $33.91:

Our own proprietary valuation work suggests a base case one year price target of $39 for MGM. Besides our above-consensus view on MGM National Harbor, we believe that market may be underestimating the potential for MGM to continue to gain market share and achieve further margin expansion on the Las Vegas Strip.

Our analysis further suggests that a reasonable (but not catastrophic) one year downside case for the stock is around $27. Our underlying assumptions for that scenario include a slowdown in domestic gaming spend as well as a slow opening at the new MGM Cotai property in Macau.

The combination of a favorable risk/reward relative to the current share price and a meaningful potential upside catalyst makes MGM one of our favorite gaming investments at the current time.

The implications for MGP are slightly less direct. MGP holds a right of first offer to acquire the real estate of MGM National Harbor if parent MGM chooses to monetize it. Due to the higher multiple that the market assigns REIT assets, MGP is in a position to accretively acquire this asset from MGM, as it did with Borgata's real estate last year.

As cash flow increases for MGM National Harbor, so does the accretion to MGP. In addition, we believe that there is a case for multiple expansion at MGP to be made. We believe that one of the reasons that MGM trades at a multiple discount to direct peers (despite strong recent operating performance) is that the market questions the success/return on capital that MGM will achieve on future development projects. This overhang stems from the many issues MGM faced with its CityCenter project, a point that has been raised repeatedly by activist shareholders of the company. We believe that it will take more than one successful project opening to erase this overhang altogether, but a big upside surprise and strong execution at MGM National Harbor should help.

If MGM can execute more successful projects in the future, MGP would have an increased pipeline of accretive acquisition opportunities, which the market should reward with a higher multiple on current cash flows. We caution that this benefit could be offset by market-wide multiple compression in yield assets, should interest rates continue to rise.

On our current 2017 estimates, MGP trades at 14.7x EV/EBITDA. We assume that MGM National Harbor's real estate would be acquired at 11.75x rent (as in the Borgata transaction), with rent at 50% of MGM National Harbor EBITDA, and that the acquisition would be financed half with equity and half with debt. The following table shows the potential increase in MGP's share price for different scenarios of MGM National Harbor EBITDA and post-transaction multiples:

This increase would be in addition to a base line total return expectation for MGP's current business in the high single digits, from a combination of FFO generation and contractual rent growth. Success at MGM National Harbor could therefore cause MGP to generate total returns in the mid-teens to the mid-20s for the coming year, which would likely make it a strong performer among its REIT peer group.

In terms of downside risk, we view MGP as only modestly related to operating performance at MGM, due to solid rent coverage. The main risk related to MGM lies in the timing and acquisition multiple for future rental cash flows. Specific to MGM National Harbor, MGM may ask for a higher multiple of rent if the market values the property more highly, which we view as likely, as explained above. Away from MGM the primary risk, in our view, is around multiples for REIT assets, and secondarily to the market's view of the likelihood of accretive real estate acquisitions from sellers other than MGM.

To provide a framework for potential downside, a -10% total return in 2017 would leave MGP trading at around 13x 2018 EBITDA and an AFFO yield around 9%, assuming no acquisition of MGM National Harbor and no third-party deals. Given the secure nature of MGP's core cash flows that strikes us as rather conservative, absent a major market-wide correction/reduction in multiples.

In summary, we suspect that upside from MGM National Harbor may cause MGP to deliver an attractive return even in a moderately adverse environment for REITs. We like the stock both absolutely and relative to the broader REIT universe, but find it less attractive then the shares of parent MGM.

We end with a few comments about companies outside the MGM family that may feel significant effects from MGM National Harbor.

Lateral Implications - PENN and GLPI

In regional gaming, a new property's gains are often an incumbent's losses elsewhere. A newer, better property closer to a population center will naturally draw customers that previously drove further to an incumbent property.

One such property, whose owner and manager are publicly traded, is Hollywood Charles Town. As the map of MGM National Harbor competitors above shows, it was the closest casino property to Washington, DC prior to the openings of Maryland Live! and MGM National Harbor. The property is owned by Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI), and managed by Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN).

According to recent press statements by the West Virginia Lottery, slot revenues at Hollywood Charles Town have dropped 19.5% and table revenues have dropped 22% in the first 2 weeks since the opening of MGM National Harbor. We believe that investors in PENN and GLPI are broadly aware of this issue, as PENN management has mentioned a potential impact from MGM National Harbor on their earnings calls for the last year. Thus near term expectations likely already reflect this outcome.

On the other hand, we are less certain that investors have incorporated the full long-term effects on the property into their thinking. As we pointed out earlier, Atlantic City revenues are down 54% since 2006, and have dropped every single year in the last decade. Recall that casino gaming in Pennsylvania launched in the fall of 2006, and effectively cut off the supply of mass gaming customer traffic from Philadelphia and parts of New York and northern New Jersey.

To make things worse for Hollywood Charles Town, Maryland Live! is in the process of constructing a $200 million expansion and hotel project, no doubt motivated at least in part by a desire to fortify its competitive position versus MGM National Harbor.

While Hollywood Charles Town revenue already experienced a large revenue decline following Maryland Live!'s opening in 2012, the Atlantic City experience indicates that revenue declines could continue for a long time to come.

This could be bad news for both PENN and GLPI, particularly the latter. In order for GLPI to receive its contractual 2% rent escalator from PENN, rent coverage for PENN needs to exceed 1.8x. As of the end of 3Q16, the coverage was at 1.83x. In light of lackluster regional gaming revenues nationwide, and the exacerbated pressure on Hollywood Charles Town, there is a clear risk that rent coverage could drop below 1.8x. As a result GLPI could lose the ability to generate organic cash flow growth from its largest tenant. In turn, GLPI shares could face additional multiple pressure, making them a less attractive acquisition currency, thus reducing the probability of future accretive acquisitions.

The shares will likely find downside support not too far below the current share price due to the large core rental cash flows, which are protected by the rent coverage cushion. But returns for GLPI shareholders could be subdued for some time. As a result, we believe that MGP is a substantially more attractive investment for REIT investors than GLPI.

Lateral Implications - RHP

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT whose primary assets are the Gaylord convention hotel properties. One out of four Gaylord properties currently operating is located at National Harbor, a few minutes' drive from the new MGM. The property has 1,996 hotel rooms, and could benefit significantly from the overflow demand generated from MGM, whose own hotel at 308 rooms seems too small to accommodate potential demand. This demand could be particularly valuable for Gaylord, which does its peak convention business mid-week, while peak gaming demand occurs on the weekends.

As an aside, we have thought for some time that RHP would make a great acquisition for MGP under the right circumstances. RHP owns four of the top 10 convention hotels outside of Las Vegas, while Las Vegas is the largest convention market in the country and MGM the largest operator within Las Vegas, with a large convention sales force. The cross selling synergy seems obvious. Unfortunately, RHP several years ago sold the management contract for its properties to Marriott (NYSE:MAR), and MGM has an existing hotel cross selling partnership with Hyatt (NYSE:H). Reaching a deal with this many interested parties sounds very complicated, to put it mildly. Put differently, the circumstances might not be right.

Additionally, the rally in RHP ahead of MGM National Harbor's opening suggests that investors are not oblivious to the potential positive catalysts. Still, we believe that RHP is an asset worth watching.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MGM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.