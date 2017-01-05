Buy Allergan If It Dips

The underperformance in biotechnology stocks (NASDAQ:IBB) is like that of the drop in oil stocks. While investors sold energy stocks after oil prices collapsed, the risk of drug price hikes moderating hurt biotech stocks. Allergan (NYSE:AGN) stands out as among the cheapest drug stocks with tremendous potential. Despite the stock rebounding from sub-$200, DIY (do-it-yourself) value investors should consider the stock if it dips.

Click to enlarge

Media coverage for Allergan picked up in the last quarter. Coverage last year on March 30 was with a 152,000 frequency. At that time, the FTC requested more information on the Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Allergan merger. Arbitrageurs unwound the trade after the government denied the deal the following month.

Click to enlarge

Source: https://www.tickertags.com

Left to grow on its own, Allergan may follow the path of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT). The semiconductor chip giant called off the merger with Tokyo Electron when U.S. regulators opposed the deal. By cutting costs and rolling out new products, Applied Materials benefited when memory and chip prices strengthened. The stock is now up 77% in the last year:

AMAT data by YCharts

Uncertainty is clouding the outlook for generic drug suppliers. Allergan's sale of the generic drug unit to Teva is a positive catalyst that markets are ignoring. The $36 billion received from Teva gives the company a war chest in cash. Allergan has two options: make acquisitions and boost shareholder value. In the third quarter (Q3/2016), it announced it would accelerate the $10 billion share repurchase program:

Source: Allergan Q3 2016 Earnings call slides

Allergan forecasts a non-GAAP EPS of $3.32, thanks to a broad portfolio of products. The stock trades at a depressed forward P/E of 13.5x, which is likely due to low double-digit growth from its units. Women's health and dermatology/aesthetics are the best-performing segments:

Click to enlarge

Source: Allergan Q3 2016 Earnings call slides

Looking ahead, Allergan will use the excess cash to spend effectively on R&D. The Open Science investments will pay off over time, but new product launches and marketing spend will drive revenue higher. In the third quarter, Allergan's sales grew 7 percent to $3.6 billion. Non-promoted products underperformed, yet gross margin topped 87.8 percent.

Allergan continues to invest in Botox and Eye Care products. Support in manufacturing and higher R&D spend will accelerate the company's EPS growth.

Click to enlarge

Related stocks

AGN data by YCharts

Both Allergan and Teva are out of favor stocks. In the last year, both companies fell, but Allergan rebounded before Teva in the last month.

Fair value

Taking into account higher capex, investments and a slow ramp up in marketing spend, investors should assume revenue growth slows in fiscal 2016 and 2017:

Input Projections Fiscal Years Ending Dec-15 Dec-16 Dec-17 Dec-18 Dec-19 Dec-20 Revenue 15,071 15,825 16,932 18,287 20,298 22,734 % Growth 123.6% 5.0% 7.0% 8.0% 11.0% 12.0% EBITDA 4,472 3,956 4,402 6,035 7,713 8,184 % of Revenue 29.7% 25.0% 26.0% 33.0% 38.0% 36.0% Click to enlarge

Source: Finbox.io

At a discount rate of between 9.0% and 11.5%, Allergan is worth between ~$219 to $272:

Source: Finbox.io

Downside risks

Allergan's Namenda XR sales lagged in the last quarter, hurt by a higher discount rate and lower demand. In the aesthetics unit, the company forecasts strong demand for Kybella, but if DTC campaigns do not reach more consumers, revenue growth will lag.

Allergan's debt to adjusted EBITDA is 4.33 times, but it cut debt by $9.8B year-to-date. It has plenty of cash to cover the $6.5 billion in debt ($2.7B this year and $3.8B in 2018) due. This will keep its investment grade in good standing.

Pricing pressure from generics is another headwind investors should consider:

I think competing in categories where there is strong generic alternatives is becoming increasingly more difficult, and then frankly with the mesalamine franchise, we were excluded by one major exclusion list with that particular product. And that does - was unanticipated, unlikely to happen to any of our other products in 2017, frankly, or maybe even 2018, but something that when it happens does have an impact on sales.

Dividend income

In anticipation of slower growth but consistent cash flow, Allergan will start paying a dividend of $0.70 per share quarterly. The 1.27% dividend yield still trails dividend from companies like Pfizer (PFE), at 3.84% or Merck (NYSE:MRK), at 3.13%. Still, Allergan will grow the dividend annually.

Takeaway

Investors may have gotten ahead of the fundamentals by buying up Allergan despite the headwinds it faces. At a forward P/E valuation in the low teens, the stock is still cheap. Should shares dip on profit taking, value investors should consider starting a new position.

Please [+]Follow me for continued coverage on value stock ideas. Click on my name next to my avatar at the top of the article. Available for a limited time only, sign-up for a trial marketplace subscription. Thank you for reading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.