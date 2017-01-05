Valuation Dashboard: Energy And Materials - Update

This article series provides a monthly dashboard of industries in each sector of the GICS classification. It compares valuation and quality factors relative to their historical averages in each industry.

Executive summary

Energy stocks are in a horizontal range after surging in November because of a supportive OPEC meeting. If it is enforced, the real consequences of a new OPEC policy will be visible on fundamentals in the next quarters. At this time, the sector still looks like a value trap: some valuation ratios are attractive or close to fair value, but the median ROE is far in negative territory. In Basic Materials, all industries are overpriced regarding Price-to-Earnings and Price-to-Sales, but Construction Materials looks 30% cheaper than its historical average in Price-to-Free Cash Flow, and has also an excellent quality factor. Packaging and Metals/Mining are widely overvalued. The former has the best quality factor of the group, whereas the latter is below the baseline in quality.

Since last month:

P/E has improved a bit in Paper/Wood, is quite stable in Chemicals, Packaging and deteriorated elsewhere.

P/S and P/FCF are stable in Paper/Wood, Packaging, Construction Materials, Chemicals and deteriorated in Energy and Metals/Mining.

ROE has improved in Paper/Wood, Metals/Mining, Energy and is stable in Chemicals, Packaging, Construction Materials.

The five S&P 500 stocks in Energy and Materials with the best one-month return are Albemarle Corp. (NYSE:ALB), CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CF), Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES), Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG), Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE:VLO). ALB hit an all-time high in December; VLO did it this week.

Some cheap stocks in their industries

The stocks listed below are in the S&P 1500 index, cheaper than their respective industry factor for Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. The 10 companies with the highest Return on Equity are kept in the final selection. Past performance is not a guarantee of future result. This is not investment advice. Do your own research before buying.

INT World Fuel Services Corp. ENERGY OILGASFUEL RDC Rowan Companies plc ENERGY ENERGYEQUIP TSO Tesoro Corp. ENERGY OILGASFUEL VLO Valero Energy Corp. ENERGY OILGASFUEL CBT Cabot Corp. MATERIALS CHEM EMN Eastman Chemical Co. MATERIALS CHEM LYB LyondellBasell Industries NV MATERIALS CHEM OI Owens-Illinois Inc. MATERIALS PACKAGING RYAM Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. MATERIALS CHEM WOR Worthington Industries Inc. MATERIALS MINING Click to enlarge

Detail of Valuation and Quality indicators in Energy and Materials on 1/5/2017

I take four aggregate industry factors provided by portfolio123: Price/Earnings (P/E), Price to sales (P/S), Price to free cash flow (P/FCF), Return on Equity (ROE). My choice has been justified here and here. Its calculation aims at limiting the influence of outliers and large caps. They are reference values for stock picking, not for capital-weighted indices.

For each factor, I calculate the difference with its own historical average: to the average for valuation ratios, from the average for ROE, so that the higher is always the better. The difference is measured in percentage for valuation ratios, not for ROE (already in percentage).

The next table reports the four industry factors. There are three columns for each factor: the current value, the average ("Avg") between January 1999 and October 2015 taken as an arbitrary reference of fair valuation, and the difference explained above ("D-xxx").

P/E Avg D- P/E P/S Avg D- P/S P/FCF Avg D- P/FCF ROE Avg D-ROE Energy Equip. & Sces 24.77 24.2 -2.36% 1.56 1.73 9.83% 21.76 35.34 38.43% -19.28 7.34 -26.62 Oil/Gas/Fuel 19.49 18.53 -5.18% 3.25 3.35 2.99% 37.24 29.03 -28.28% -15.47 4.47 -19.94 Chemicals 22.43 18.48 -21.37% 1.68 1.21 -38.84% 27.61 25.37 -8.83% 8.91 6.74 2.17 Construction Materials 30.59 21.44 -42.68% 1.65 1.16 -42.24% 28.42 40.5 29.83% 13.32 5.77 7.55 Packaging 25.37 17.96 -41.26% 1.05 0.61 -72.13% 24.66 20.09 -22.75% 21.19 8.34 12.85 Metals & Mining 38.73 19.83 -95.31% 3.53 2.65 -33.21% 26.61 25.53 -4.23% -14.84 -8.6 -6.24 Paper & Wood 23.74 21.27 -11.61% 0.91 0.72 -26.39% 24.91 22.81 -9.21% 9.37 4.99 4.38 Click to enlarge

The following charts give an idea of the current status of three valuation factors (P/E, P/S, P/FCF) and a quality factor (ROE) relative to their historical average in each industry. For all factors, the difference to average is calculated in the direction where positive is good. For valuation ratios, lower is better. For ROE, higher is better. On the charts below, higher is always better.

Price/Earnings relative to historical average:

Price/Sales relative to historical average:

Price/Free Cash Flow relative to historical average:

ROE relative to historical average:

Momentum

The next chart compares the price action of XLB and XLE with SPY in one month (chart from freestockcharts.com).

Click to enlarge

