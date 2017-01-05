I've Changed My Mind About Helen Of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) is still one of the most intriguing companies I have come across. However from an investment perspective it has been volatile with a lot of ups and downs. From a trading perspective we love to see this action. That said, I was impressed by the name and first covered it in summer 2015. Since then the stock has ebbed and flowed and has given back most of its gains from when I covered the name again this past winter. Over the last three months the stock has traded down heavily only to start climbing back, allowing the long-term investor to cherry-pick some buys. For my followers not in tune with this name, it is really just a consumer goods company. Specifically, it is a niche beauty company that makes a killing and faces little direct competition. Part of the intrigue is that the company is named after the most beautiful woman on the planet according to myth. The stock has been anything but pretty, but this may change as it has just reported fresh results which were indeed beauteous on most fronts.

I will say this. The company's recent performance has been rather solid over the years, although not without bumps. That said the just reported quarter was impressive. I will however lead with a blemish (please forgive my continuous beauty related puns). Net sales came in at $444.41 million, but this was down 0.2% year-over-year. On top of that these revenues slightly missed analysts' estimates by $2.7 million. It is important to note however that foreign currency hit sales for a chunk of this decline. Gross profit saw a widening of 2.7 points however to 43.7% year-over-year. This follows a strong 2016 year of increasing margins stemming from favorable shifts in the sales mix, product rationalization efforts, margin accretion from Hydro Flask, and reductions in product costs.

Gross profit margin widened despite the fact that revenues fell. One measure of expenses, the percent of sales that expenses represent, actually rose. The selling, general and administrative expenses were 29.5% of sales versus 28.5% of last year. The good news here despite the year-over-year rise was that expenses as a percentage of sales were down from the 34.1% of net sales in the sequential quarter. That said, operating income was up as well. It came in at $63.3 million. This is compared to operating income of $55.6 million in the same period last year, rising 13.8%.

While all of these metrics matter, and can move buyers and sellers, it ultimately comes down to earnings growth. And that is what was absolutely gorgeous in this quarter. What do I mean? The company delivered a strong bottom line beat of $0.47. Adjusted net income came in at $2.37 per share, versus $2.07 per share last year. The increase in adjusted income is reflective of sales growth, improved operating leverage, the impact of hyperinflation in Venezuela, and lower interest and tax expense. Julien R. Mininberg, chief executive officer, put these results in perspective:

"Our transformation strategy, combined with the ongoing benefits of our diversified business model, led to a strong quarter of profitability highlighted by a 270 basis point increase in gross profit margin and a 14.5% increase in adjusted EPS. We were pleased to achieve this performance on slightly lower consolidated net revenue, driven by the continued strength of our Hydro Flask business, our efforts to sweeten our core business sales mix and further operational efficiencies from our shared services platform. Our focus on the disciplined management of our business and balance sheet resulted in a 149% increase in cash flow from operations, allowing us to repurchase $75 million of our common shares with only a small increase in leverage. Hydro Flask contributed $34.3 million of net sales to our Housewares segment and was accretive to the segment's operating margin. Housewares also grew sales and expanded operating margin in its core business. Health and Home continued its trend of margin expansion even as a below average start to the cough/cold/flu season weighed on sales. Beauty segment sales declined in line with our guidance, but reflected a sequential improvement from the second quarter. Beauty's sales performance continues to be impacted by our efforts to rationalize lower margin and non-strategic business, Venezuela re-measurement, unexpected retail holiday inventory reductions and even further deterioration in foreign currency, which have overshadowed the success of new innovations. In Nutritional Supplements, sales declined in line with guidance as we continue the strategic transition from offline channels to online, while investing in system upgrades and a significant range of new marketing initiatives to attract and convert a broader base of consumers"

I continue to really like this name long term. What an improvement to cash flows. While the Venezuelan re-measurement weighed on sales, earnings were tremendous. There are a number of challenges that the company faces but I think they can continue to surpass expectations. I said before that I want confidence and expectations to be crushed. We are seeing that here on the earnings front but the sales numbers are still a question. I love that the company is repurchasing shares to help increase shareholder value. Further, the company wishes to explore future acquisitions. But wait, there's more! The company has raised its full year earnings guidance to $6.20-$6.50. I lift my hold rating and assign a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HELE over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.