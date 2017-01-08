PRO Weekly Digest: Contrarian Investing With Thomas Lott

We also highlight a successful PRO call, a compelling PRO call yet to play out and two recent notable PRO articles to take a look at.

Among the topics discussed are complexity arbitrage, the appeal of “free cash flow machines”, when he will (and won’t) add to a position and a compelling and timely bullish call on Russian equities.

Welcome to the latest issue of the PRO Weekly Digest. Every Saturday for Seeking Alpha PRO subscribers and Sunday for all other Seeking Alpha users, we publish highlights from our PRO coverage as well as feature interviews and other notable goings-on with SA PRO. Comment below or email us at pro-editors at seekingalpha.com to let us know what you think. Find past editions here.

Feature interview

Thomas Lott is a former hedge fund portfolio manager that currently trades for his personal account. He is a long-time Seeking Alpha contributor and follows a Graham and Dodd and Buffett style of investing. Notable successful calls over the past year include Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) - see here, AerCap (NYSE:AER) - see here and Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) - see here. We emailed with Thomas about the advantages of trading for your p.a., his contrarian approach and how headline risk creates rare opportunities.

Seeking Alpha: What are some of the biggest advantages and disadvantages between managing OPM (Other People's Money, when you ran a hedge fund) to trading for your personal account?

Thomas Lott: Well, the more capital you manage, the more difficult it is to beat the market. My universe of investment opportunity today is vast. Almost any stock is liquid enough for my personal account. And now with sophisticated brokerage accounts, I can invest internationally, go short more easily, and trade with very low commissions. I do miss being able to trade in the Credit Default Swap markets, and being able to buy bank debt. Credit spreads can be very inefficient, and that is pretty much impossible to do unless you have a huge PA and you trade actively.

SA: Your idea gen process seems very opportunistic - what factors do you look for in a stock that lead to further research and an eventual position?

TL: I am a contrarian, and love starting my research with stocks that are beaten up. In a nutshell, I figure out 1) if I like the business model, e.g. is it one that throws off a lot of cash and generates decent returns on equity, and 2) if I consider management to be solid. That usually leads to researching several names in an industry (building comps, so to speak). I have often started work on one name, and then found management to be better at one of its peers, so switched gears and focused there. Margin of safety is perhaps an overused term, but I do try to find investments where there is some downside protection. Or, I try to find risk reward scenarios where the upside is say 3x the downside risk.

SA: Your profile suggests you follow the Graham and Dodd and Buffett style of investing. Are there areas where you've focused on specifically, or even altered their approach to apply to today's market?

TL: I don’t think I have really altered my approach much. My favorite names are what I call Free Cash Flow Machines. Every stock I own is one that generates tons of cash. I do tend to avoid names with lots of leverage today. High leverage as the economic cycle peaks could spell disaster when the next recession hits.

I also really like stories where there are multiple business lines, where one segment is breakeven, or perhaps losing money and obscuring consolidated financial results. These often result in a high sum of the parts valuation. I call it complexity arbitrage. Even professionals are often too lazy to dig into segment results, or JV accounting to figure it out. But it’s a common theme in my research, from SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY), to Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD) to Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) or even Sinclair and Fortress.

SA: Several of your most successful calls this year (MDLY, AER, RJF) were value/contrarian plays. What do you look for in terms of company fundamentals to prevent catching a falling knife and from a portfolio management standpoint how do you limit risk?

TL: Ah yes, the falling knife is my biggest bugaboo. I have often in my career been highly focused on a stop loss. But then, I would sell a stock down 10%, only to see it immediately rally 30%. Today, I will look at a situation and say, ok the stock is down 15%, but nothing has changed. I should buy more. So, I often nibble when I buy initially if the trend looks poor. Saving dry powder to add more has helped me quite a bit. But I have to also be careful not to double down on a loser. So, I take great care in trying to figure out if my thesis has changed. For example, if energy prices are falling, or ARPUs are declining in telecom, then I will take my losses and move on.

SA: Most of your ideas this year have been from the financials space. Is this just where you happened to find the most value at the time or is the concentration in the space intentional?

TL: Honestly, apart from Raymond James Financial, I never owned a financial in my life until around 2011. I spent most of my career on the buyside covering healthcare, lodging, tech, telecom and energy names. Then a few years ago, I noticed how beaten up the space continued to be, even well after the Great Recession. At the end of the day, I just figured that banks are run by smart guys (I worked at RJF and Merrill Lynch before joining a hedge fund), and over long periods of time, these are businesses that generate solid returns on equity. At some point, these smart guys will figure out how to generate meaningful returns on equity in a new, lower risk, higher capital intensity world. I mean, at one point JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) traded at 7x earnings after the now forgotten whale losses. This was just crazy, and I wrote it up at $33, suggesting it was worth $55 in two years. Even after the run, many of these stocks are trading at sub market multiples, despite higher rates and an improved regulatory backdrop.

SA: On a related note, these calls were attractive on a relative and absolute valuation basis. Is this something you require of a potential long idea or is it ok if it’s “only” attractive on a relative or absolute basis?

TL: Well, that is the holy grail, right? I mean, you always see some level of multiple dispersion among companies within an industry. And the cheapest stock is usually the one you want to avoid. But on rare occasions, you get a high-quality name trading cheaper than its peers. This could be because of scandal (WFC today, JPM back in 2013), or a bad quarter, or some corporate event. In two years, nobody will remember the accounts that Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) opened for people. It was only $3mm in revenue. That is on a company that does around $90BB in revenue. Talk about immaterial. Amazingly, the stock gave up $20BB in market cap! These opportunities are rare and ones I look for. You could say the same about Allergan (NYSE:AGN). It sold its generic drug business for a great multiple, and has essentially transformed into a research driven pharmaceutical company, with arguably the best pipeline in the space. However, most investors still compare it to the generic guys, which trade cheaper than the pharma guys. If you put an average pharma stock multiple (13x EBITDA, or 17x earnings) on Allergan, the stock would be trading 15-30% higher. And I’d argue that it has one of the best management teams, and best balance sheets in the industry, so is worth a premium actually.

SA: We’ve heard from a lot of buysiders and professional investors that it’s been difficult to find value in the market (especially following the Trump rally). To what extent (if at all) is this accurate and how do you still manage to put money to work?

TL: Yes, I agree 100%. And I have taken money off the table. I noticed that five of my eight picks this year happened either during the market sell-off in Q1, or around Brexit. I have also now sold five of these eight picks. But I also own a handful of forever stocks if you will - simply put, best in breed companies that my kids will probably inherit. JPM, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Diageo (NYSE:DEO), WFC, McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK), RJF. I don’t always write them up, as many I have held for years. But yes, US stocks just are not that cheap today. I remember in 2007, stocks traded at 18x earnings. Things were equally picked over, and they fell by 50% from their highs. Just a revaluation to average multiples, say 14-15x forward earnings, would take the S&P 500 down by around 20%. I worry that if interest rates keep going up, valuations (and stock prices) will fall. I see this as likely to happen in the next 12-24 months, and hope to put more capital to work then.

SA: What’s one of your highest conviction ideas right now (either a new idea or an existing holding)?

TL: Based on the pricey-ness of US stocks, I have actually ventured overseas for the first time in a while. I am throwing out VanEck Russian ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX), as my top pick. I wrote about it here just last week. It’s quite risky, and not for the faint of heart. But Russia is trading at under 7x forward earnings, half the multiple of most larger economies around the world, and is seeing growth in GDP for the first time in three years. The Russian government has one of the best balance sheets in the world, with Debt/GDP at only 18%, meaning there is little chance of another 1998 financial crisis (Russia defaulted and devalued the Ruble). Oil prices and the ruble are rebounding, and Putin and Trump seem to be buds. There is a lot to like and a lifting of sanctions is clearly not priced into the market.

***

Thanks to Thomas for the interview. If you'd like to check out or follow his work, you can find the profile here.

PRO idea playing out

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) by Michael Boyd is up 55% (and exceeded the $45 price target) since he wrote a bullish thesis in March 2016. The decline in oil created an attractive entry point into this software company with a strong balance sheet, high operating margins and solid free cash flow. In addition to a macro tailwind (rebound in oil), the strong performance was driven by it continuing to beat estimates and the announcement of another significant buyback program. In a follow-up comment last month, he said that he sold out of his position as the stock is poised for more normalized returns going forward.

Call from the archive - PARR

Par Pacific (NYSEMKT:PARR) is down ~5% since Leveraged Loner wrote a bullish thesis in July 2016. However, the bad news (loss in the mrq due to maintenance projects and lower crack spreads) appears to be priced in given the 8% jump in the stock after reporting earnings. In the earnings release, management reported Laramie Energy completed 17 wells (of the 58 DUC inventory) and in 4Q will commence a one rig drilling program. With 30% upside from the current price and a stock that appears immune to bad news, it may be worthwhile to revisit this name.

For further reading, see buysider Yale Bock's article.

Noteworthy PRO articles

We wanted to highlight two of our PRO editors' favorite PRO ideas this week:

SA Editor John Leonard, CFA: SevenSeas Investment Research presents an exhaustive look at Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) following the transformational IntraLinks acquisition; projected 80% upside driven by margin expansion and a multiple re-rating.

SA Editor Jeffrey Fischer, CFA: Stanislav Ermilov argues that SAAS company Box (NYSE:BOX) is advantageously positioned despite the popularity of this industry. Box's focus on Enterprise and recent strategic partnerships make the company's SAAS business defensible.

About the PRO Weekly Digest

We are featuring Seeking Alpha contributor Keubiko in the PRO Weekly Digest next week. PRO members automatically receive the Weekly Digest and other PRO content in their inbox. If you are not a PRO member and would like to be notified of this, click follow at the top of this article to follow the SA PRO Editors account, or click to subscribe to the free newsletter below to receive these in your inbox. And if you're interested in SA PRO, check out the details here to sign up or learn more.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Check with individual articles or authors mentioned for their positions.