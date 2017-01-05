Chevron: Let's Talk Dividends

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) has a 3.63% current yield and I know what you're thinking: buy that stock and hold forever. That's a fair strategy if you're an absolute long investor, but every once in a while, it's smart to check under the hood of companies like Chevron and figure out if you're getting a quality dividend or not. After taking a look at Chevron's dividend relative to peers, I recognize that it supported by a significantly better balance sheet, but expect a dividend increase as crude oil prices gain more support.

Source: CNBC

Chevron's Priorities

Chevron's current yield is above the S&P 500's average of 2% by nearly double. So, investors, in that regard, are getting a quality stream of income. Chevron's dividend growth rate is an average 9% compounded since 2005. Considering that most producers of crude oil have experienced a dividend cut partially or entirely during the downturn, retaining a 9% CAGR is quite noteworthy. That should provide investors with some assurances that in the event of a downturn, the yield has no precedent for being cut. While every leg of a market cycle is different, that's a historical occurrence I'm willing to bet on.

Click to enlarge

Source: Investor Presentation

What does the picture look like, however, when we put CVX up against core peers Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), BP (NYSE:BP), and Total (NYSE:TOT)? In my mind, dividend investing isn't effective if there isn't any perspective being given. Think about it - if I were to look at Chevron's stock and say "Great, a 3.6% current yield on nearly a 10% CAGR and has favorable market fundamentals, it's a buy," I'd be doing myself no favors. My portfolio would not be optimized, quite simply.

CVX XOM RDS BP TOT Yield 3.63% 3.33% 6.36% 6.27% 5.13% 10Y GR 9.40% 9.70% 10.50% 1.10% 1.90% Click to enlarge

Source: GuruFocus

In fact, Chevron has the second lowest yield out of their comparable universe, despite having a solid 10Y growth rate. Royal Dutch Shell and BP are the standouts, but we'd have to give Royal Dutch Shell the most commendation considering their yield and 10Y growth rate are the highest in the comparable group. Full disclosure, it's no secret that I'm rather bullish on Royal Dutch Shell, as my past articles on the company detail how RDS is balancing global growth opportunities with divestments and a high yield. In trying to be clear of bias, I will say that from a balance sheet perspective, Chevron is much better off than RDS. This is exhibited from a significantly lower debt/total cap and debt/equity standpoint, as well as from an ROCE standpoint.

One thing I did want to point out was that Chevron edged upon on the Q3 report with positive free cash flow for the first time since the downturn began, which was quite the feat. OCF came in at $5.31 billion, while CapEx was $4.06 billion, generating over $1 billion in FCF. Now, before I get ahead of myself with optimism, we still are waiting on Q4 data, which will be released in the last week of this month. Additionally, CVX on an LTM basis is still highly negative in its posting of FCF, so we're looking to the Q4 data to begin an opposite trend.

In 2016, it's projected that Chevron spent nearly $8 billion dividends relative to $12 billion in cash flow from operations. These numbers are only projections, so when we get Q4 2016 data, we'll have a more accurate picture of the company's financial situation. Unfortunately, OCF doesn't cover capex based upon the results we have, but thanks to a robust divestment program, the company has made strides in generating the first levels of free cash flow in a few quarters. I largely believe we are at the point of Chevron not cutting any more CapEx and that the budget will actually be revised up at the end of the year, should crude oil prices flirt with the $60/barrel level.

Click to enlarge

Source: Investor Relations

I'll be interested to see, on the upcoming Q4 report, what's the updated full year guidance on divestments. Divestments are nothing new to Chevron, or major integrated O&G companies in general, as the company has divested an average of $2.9 billion worth of assets each year from 2006 to 2015. It was only in 2015 that they had to increase the size of the divestment program to compensate for lost cash flows due to low commodity prices.

I think, too, that if the divestment program of non-core assets continues heavily in 2017, then the company might be able to attain enough capital to hike the dividend past its 9% CAGR. Closing in on a 4% yield would be quite significant. However, the company must be careful because the current payout ratio based upon Q3 figures is 154%. While net income is obviously projected to increase as crude oil has made significant strides upward in price, we'd have to see the payout ratio dip at least a dozen percentage points below 100% before the company would consider a special raise.

Conclusion

I don't see any real risks to Chevron's dividend at the time because I believe the company knows how important it is to weather these low crude prices, all the while providing a sizeable return for shareholders. The company has to continue placing high-return projects online, continue its divestment program, and be careful to not overspend in any category. So, while CVX doesn't have the best yield out of peers, you can't justify that a few percentage points each year is worth an equivalent in financial stability. I continue to like this company, but I'm looking for Q4 data to tell us more about developments and how they plan to take full advantage of 2017.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVX, RDS.B.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.