Shares Of Petroquest Energy Remain Speculative

It is winter time and Petroquest Energy (NYSE:PQ) is a gas producer. The cold weather has arrived and inflated the stock. So is now the time to sell some stock. The company has just refinanced and gotten a new credit line. So management dodged a liquidity bullet that has killed many a distressed company. But long term, does the company need more liquidity, less financial leverage, and better visibility?? Companies are more likely to survive if they dilute sooner rather than wait for improving industry conditions that never seem to arrive on time.

Source: Petroquest December, 2016 Investor Presentation

Management was hugely successful swapping out the notes that were due in 2017. The company now has a credit line to use to pay the remaining notes that will mature soon. Plus the company gets a temporary interest reprieve as shown on the second slide. But payment in kind arrangements can boomerang. There is going to be a larger amount of debt on which to pay interest later so management needs to quickly work on cash flow.

Click to enlarge

Source: Petroquest December, 2016 Investor Presentation

The above two slides represent the best cash generating properties of the company. These onshore properties are a source of higher selling price oil as well as some natural gas liquids. No matter what it cost to bring the wells online, they now generate a lot of cash and more than half of the production that the company reported for the third quarter. Every one of these wells is materially important.

So when management guides that the Thunder Bayou well will be shut down for the fourth quarter for rework and recompletion, then the fourth quarter is probably not going to be good. Far more important will be the production and decline rates of the well after the recompletion in the new zone. In fact, any guidance given for 2017 will probably be revised as the performance of this well comes into focus.

The balance sheet is weak as the current ratio is less than 1:1. Plus shareholders equity is a negative $237 million or so. Basically the company is bankrupt. But if the rework goes as planned and production from the well increases significantly, then this company may have a chance.

Click to enlarge

Source: Petroquest December, 2016 Investor Presentation

The biggest thing for a shareholder to remember is that there are a lot of variables here. First, even though management has guided to a December rework, that may not happen in December. Complete exhaustion of an interval is not an exact science. So a month or two interval, maybe more should be expected.

Second even though the next interval has more pay. There are many more variables that determine flow rates and profitability. As shown on the second slide, the current well produces 300 BOD. That oil is many times more valuable than the gas and maybe even the natural gas liquids. So any recompletions will probably be scheduled around the oil production rate.

This next interval will have to be produced to see what percentage of each product is produced and what the ultimate production mix as well as decline rate will be. The best part of the deal is that the well has been drilled and completed. Reworks are usually fairly cheap and will add materially to the cash flow of the company. This well alone should aid the liquidity of the company materially. In an exceptional case the recompletion could double company cash flow (or maybe more) all by itself. But really the well needs to prove its value first.

Ideally the company should review economics in this area and look for more opportunities. These wells were a great discovery and development. The company should prioritize the best returns first, and these wells may be unmatched in the company portfolio.

Click to enlarge

Source: Petroquest December, 2016 Investor Presentation

To hear management tell the story, the Cotton Valley properties are the future. Frankly, some of these escapades that were sold and then the Cotton Valley are what nearly sunk the company. Management had leveraged up when gas prices were better and then nearly rode the downward spiral nearly into the grave. To management's credit, the well economics have improved tremendously. That 22% return when gas prices are $2 MCF is a huge improvement over a few years back. That is also a tribute to the persistence of management. But that 22% still needs some improvement until it is clear to the market that better gas pricing is here to stay. Opportunistic hedging to protect profits will be mandatory with the heavy debt load. Low cost producers generally survive so this management needs to have a goal of very low cost production. Otherwise the debt will not get properly handled when the payment in kind provision expires.

Click to enlarge

Source: Petroquest December, 2016 Investor Presentation

The $2.50 MCF selling price assumption may be a bit aggressive. But the company has attracted a joint venture partner and continuing industry operational improvements will hopefully make both of these slides obsolete in short order. So while the Thunder Bayou well will provide a "jump start" for some very necessary cash flow increases, this acreage is slotted to fund future growth. There are multiple locations and this company needs a large production (read cash flow) increase to fund that debt properly. So operational improvements need to continue and the company needs to acquire some good leases at distressed prices (hopefully for stock) to upgrade its inventory.

The debt exchange gave this management a second chance. Now management has to prove that they will not blow the second chance. No more drilling with debt money, no matter how sure it is. A possible upgrade of the hedging program may also be in order. If those Cotton Valley wells turn out to be marginal because gas prices drop again, then lock in a minimal acceptable return through hedging. That way drilling and increasing cash flow can continue. This company could also use an acquisition or two for stock to ease some liquidity concerns. By June, 2017, investors should be able to tell if this company is on the road to recovery. Right now the stock is very speculative and will remain so until the future comes into better focus. Speculators who want to bet on a favorable rework announcement may want to trade the stock. Long term speculators may want to wait a month or two for a little more clarity. Management needs to show they "got the message".

