After A Successful Integration Of Webtech, It's On To Mobi For BSM Technologies

Note: BSM trades with more liquidity on the TSX exchange under the ticker GPS.TO. It also trades in CAD$ so all amounts in this article unless otherwise noted are in CAD$. I utilize the exchange rate of 1.30

BSM Technologies, Inc. (OTC:BSMZF) specializes in the provision of GPS tracking and telematics hardware, monitoring and data analytics to better manage heavy equipment. It serves the rail, construction, oil & gas and government sectors. With general corporate spending down, organizations around the world are looking to find ways to maximize the value in their assets under management. BSM's hardware and software help to meet this need.

In June of 2015, BSM completed a company changing "merger of equals" with Webtech Wireless. This transaction merged two small players competing in different sectors with complementary technology. Webtech had strong hardware solutions and had made sales in-roads with government organizations while BSM had a strong software solution with strength in the rail market. It was a natural fit, with the clear goal to yield some significant administrative savings and cross-selling opportunities.

The original forecast for BSM/Webtech was for revenues of $58m ($37m recurring) and EBITDA of $4.75m. High recurring revenues often have high margins and give companies some downside protection and steadier cash flow to buffer the ebbs and flows of contract wins and losses. This is the case for BSM as it has 71.9% gross profit margins.

When BSM released its fiscal 2016 results, it was able to exceed its sales and profit projections.

Click to enlarge

Source: BSM Technologies MD&A, Fiscal 2016

The market has definitely rewarded this result as BSM's shares have broken out to all-time highs and are up 60% since my first article on it in April of 2016.

The question is whether there is still value here. At the time of my first article, I felt that BSM had to do three things in order to get investor interest:

Another successful quarter or two Buybacks M&A

I will do a short review of BSM's efforts in these three areas.

Another Successful Quarter or Two… or Three

As we can see above, BSM has clearly strung together some strong operating results, with its fiscal 2016 EBITDA coming out right about where my simple pro-ration of Q1's performance would result. The heavy dose of recurring revenues (64.8% of total 2016 revenues) helps to give BSM a more predictable result than other businesses.

One metric the company uses to give an indication of recurring revenues is subscribers, which likely follows on from hardware purchases; once the hardware is rolled out, a support agreement follows to support the hardware and associated software. BSM has an installed subscriber base of 152,100 users. In the most recent quarter, BSM added 6,200 gross users (either from new or expanded contracts) while having a churn/loss of 2,900 (either suspended, changed or expired contracts); this indicates that the combined entity was continuing to grow during the quarter. The impact of this recurring revenue on the bottom line can be seen in the breakdown of BSM's gross profit levels:

Click to enlarge

Source: BSM MD&A, fiscal 2016

The hardware is not a significant part of the business (and 30.2% margins are not bad there either), but it is more key in that it drives the high-margin recurring revenues, which have a 71.9% margin over the last fiscal year. The high growth in hardware bodes well for future recurring revenue levels.

As far as meeting this objective, I believe BSM has continued to operate well and meet this objective of gaining investors' trust post-merger.

Buybacks

BSM has had a substantial Normal Course Issuer Buyback (NCIB) in place. It made substantial use of this during the year, buying back 7.5m shares for $7.37m or roughly $0.98 per share. This is looking like a very good investment with shares up well north of that level. This helped to provide a "put" beneath the share price earlier in the year; whether they will continue going forward remains to be seen. BSM currently has 81.3m shares outstanding with 1.3m available for earn-outs on several of its acquisitions. On December 19, 2016, BSM also announced that it would initiate another NCIB for approximately 7.0m shares or 8.5% of the outstanding shares (approximately 14.9% are held by insiders). BSM is clearly committed to this as a backstop to its share value.

Acquisitions

Subsequent to year end, BSM announced the acquisition of Mobi Corp. for $8m USD with a potential earn-out of up to a further $17m USD on top. According to the press release, Mobi will "enhance BSM's commercial fleet management solutions to include planning, scheduling, route optimization and fleet analytics". This appears to beef up BSM's back-end analytics, which will be attractive to organizations managing their fleets that are trying to better maximize the value of their assets.

BSM is paying a fair price for the current business, although at a high initial multiple for a private company. Mobi is generating $6.2m USD ($8.0m) in recurring revenue, which is generating $0.75m USD ($1.0m CAD) in adjusted EBITDA; this means (excluding earn-out) that BSM is paying 1.3x sales and 10.7x EBITDA for the business. The EBITDA multiple is lower than BSM's, but normally you would get a better multiple for a private company. The significant back-end loading with performance milestones makes me believe that BSM was taking advantage of an opportunity here to unlock more EBITDA as an add-on to its current business.

I believe the upside on this deal is quite significant for BSM. BSM has tremendous recurring revenue margins at 71.9%, owing to the minimal incremental cost for these revenues. As a standalone company, Mobi needed to have a full sales and admin structure to support itself; as part of BSM, it can simply be a bolt-on product line by leveraging BSM's corporate structure. Applying this margin to the $8.0m in annual revenue, this could add $5.8m to BSM's bottom line before any cross-selling occurs. This is likely high, but gives a sense of the deal that BSM is getting.

I believe the structure of the earn-out is also key. The milestones are quite lucrative for both the seller and BSM:

Source: BSM Press Release, October 4, 2016

We can see that if the Mobi integration hits all milestones, a $25m USD purchase price will be yielding a $6.00m USD EBITDA as a minimum which is a 4.25x multiple on the purchase price (well below the current 10.7x level) with the potential to be more if the revenue targets are hit and it can achieve margins commensurate with BSM's existing recurring revenue margins. On $12m USD in revenues, Mobi's business would yield an EBITDA of $8.6m USD ($11m) at BSM's current recurring revenue margins. This is more than the entire current BSM/Webtech business is producing. The scaling of the targets makes me believe that BSM's management sees this as a realistic opportunity. The requirement that one condition be met fully and the other at over 90% to qualify for each earn-out level ensures that it doesn't overcommit to gain sales or cut excessively to hit short-term goals but work to grow the business sustainably.

The other key is that these milestone payments are tied to the 12- and 24-month anniversaries of the closing of this deal. This ensures that the integration of the business is incentivized to take place quickly and efficiently with both BSM and Mobi winning should they meet these targets. There will likely be some integration costs, though not as significant as the Webtech Wireless transaction generated. There is also a risk on culture fit, though this may be minimized with the staff more focused on the individual products.

There will always be some warts with any company. For BSM, it was the resignation of its Chief Technology Officer Alban Hoxha on November 15, 2016. With the integration of Mobi and its business already six weeks in, this on the surface has some risks to it. However, Mr. Hoxha clearly gave substantial notice, with over two months of notice to the company in order to find a replacement. Mr. Hoxha was a long-time employee, with first a Webtech subsidiary, then with BSM for a total of almost 14 years, so this experience will surely be missed. I don't believe it signals any discord but likely just career growth. This could impact the ability to integrate Mobi, but I don't see it as a major problem.

The industry is generally very competitive so it is likely important that BSM continues to grow either organically or via M&A as scale will help to make the business more robust against downturns; the significance of recurring revenues makes this abundantly clear.

Valuation

In order to get a sense of where BSM's value is at currently, I am going to look at the current business ex-Mobi, then look at the incremental potential of the Mobi acquisition.

BSM's current market capitalization is $139.6m. If we deduct the cash balance at September 30, 2016, of $24.9m and add back the long-term debt and contingent consideration of $12.2m, the company's current Enterprise Value works out to $126.9m. With its TTM EBITDA of $8.4m, its current EV/EBITDA ratio comes in at 15.1x. This is somewhere in the mid-range of where BSM has traded over the last two years; it is not a screaming deal for this business here, but it is not overvalued; the recent share price run has simply closed the valuation gap.

I have modeled out the potential impacts of the various Mobi scenarios; with the goal that they are implemented within two years, I believe using fiscal 2016's actual results plus the most recent Mobi performance as a baseline is a fair starting point, though it does ignore any organic growth from the current BSM business lines. I estimate about $2.0m in integration costs (less than the Webtech merger but probably slightly high); however, I have excluded this as I am looking at the run rate up to the second anniversary of the deal while I expect much of the integration cost to be incurred in year one. Mobi has the potential to be very accretive as the milestones increase:

Source: BSM press Release, Author Assumptions

We can see that if BSM is able to integrate the Mobi's business successfully, it has the potential to be very accretive. The final line assumes the additional recurring Mobi business can be operated at the same margins as BSM's current recurring revenue model. BSM's management has had success with the Webtech business combination, though some of the smaller acquisitions it has had in the past have not maxed out their earn-outs (we can see this in the breakdown of its contingency obligations having fair market reductions). However, even if it only gets to half of its goal for this transaction, this puts its forward EV/EBITDA multiple at 11.15x.

Industry leader Trimble Navigation (NASDAQ:TRMB), a much larger competitor, is trading at 21.5x. BSM is much smaller and riskier, so should not be awarded as high a multiple as Trimble, but its current level seems appropriate for the current business. I don't believe any of the potential from the Mobi transaction or any further organic improvement from the base business has been factored into the current share price. For this reason, I do see a lot of upside from the current price.

Looking to the technicals, I believe that the recent push above $1.45 has turned this price into a support level. Per the graph below, we are definitely over-stretched at these all-time highs, especially the RSI. Putting in a bid in the $1.45 to $1.50 range will likely give you a nice 10% discount from the current price with a good chance to be filled going forward.

Click to enlarge

Source: StockCharts

