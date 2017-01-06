Interest Rate Hikes To Dampen Physicians Realty Trust's Total Returns

I believe this company will perform modestly well for investors during the next few years.

Growth or not, the market is going to put direct pressure on the firm's market price per share.

Physicians Realty Trust has a conservative balance sheet, and healthcare is a growing sector, so the company looks positioned for future growth.

Welcome, in this article, I present my outlook for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) with special attention paid to the likely forthcoming higher interest rate environment. By the end of it, you'll find out why it looks like DOC's price per share will likely move sideways or slightly upward during the next few years while the firm modestly grows its dividend per share.

Growth at DOC

In the following chart, you can read DOC's tangible book value over time, which has grown by over 12 times since 2014. It's put together a balance sheet with a 30% debt-to-assets figure along the way.

Click to enlarge

Source: Faloh Investment, YCharts

At a debt-to-assets figure of 30%, debt is a bit less of a burden compared to other healthcare-related REITs. This shows DOC still has room on its balance sheet to invest in further growth. As debt becomes more expensive, the lower debt levels at DOC compared to other REITs will help the company's earnings absorb the growing interest expense.

However, the company is planning to make new investments and, also, will likely issue new debt. Expanding the balance sheet in a higher interest rate environment will put pressure on this company's market price and ability to grow its dividend.

Investor Returns: Dampening Effects On DOC

DOC is a REIT, and these organizations typically grow only through issuing more debt or equity. This company issued $150 million in senior notes and raised $320 million through equity offerings during 2016. This behavior shows the company's policy is to use both sides of the equation to raise money. Its history of issuing equity is very material for investors since the regular dilution (historically around 10%+) will absolutely put a damper on the capital appreciation potential.

DOC's equity issuance is important for the company's finances going forward as the interest rates on debt are forecast to increase according to recent hawkish language from the U.S. Fed. Higher interest rates on debt issue will pressure DOC's management to continue issuing equity.

Large equity raises may lead to a downward chop in this REIT's market price even when the general stock market is rallying. If stocks are not generally on an upswing, DOC's market price is certain to take it on the chin if it dilutes shares.

Interest Rates Up

Over the trailing year's time, the company's quarterly funds from operations would be 15% less in an environment with 2% higher interest rates across the board. According to recent hawkishness from the Fed, the company is likely to exist in a higher interest rate environment through the latter part of 2017 and throughout 2018.

Higher interest rates will dampen investor returns from DOC by about 15%, and here is how I found out.

In DOC's short history, it has often reported carrying a $200 million or larger balance on its revolving credit facility whose interest rate is pegged to LIBOR+1.20%. As I mentioned above, the firm also issued $150 million in new debentures at roughly 4% during 2016. Therefore, if interest rates increase 2% across the board (putting LIBOR at 3%), the company's interest expenses on incremental new debt will increase by approximately 50%.

Subtracting a 50% increase in interest expenses from the company's funds from operations results in a 15% penalty on this important cash flow metric (that is, FFO).

If interest rates reach 5%, the company's future returns from its arbitrage of the interest rate against real estate acquisitions will be further compromised and incremental gains in FFO may be just 70% of what they were during 2016.

On Balance At DOC

When holding interest rates and the market price for the stock steady, this company's conservative debt position relative to its assets gives it a good runway to continue growing its real estate portfolio and its dividend. The REIT sector does wonderfully during periods of low or declining interest rates. Real estate tends to do well when the money supply is increasing and asset prices are growing.

The winds of change, they are a blowin'

With Donald Trump's election to the big seat, infrastructure investment, not quantitative easing, will turn against the broader market price of real estate for the time being. This is because the US government will be issuing new bonds and sucking up liquidity from investors, putting money to work and diminishing the REIT market's appeal because greater yield will be available from government and other bonds which are considered more safe investments.

In conclusion, DOC is likely to continue growing, and incremental growth will be less accretive to earnings per share as interest expenses increase.

My forecast for this company is simple. It will grow its dividends paid per share modestly as management controls its payout ratio to make sure higher interest rates don't force a dividend cut in the future. This conservative behavior from management combined with the growing number of alternatives for yield-seeking investors will result in a sideways stock price. Total returns over the next three years will be subdued as a result.

Overall, I rate DOC an Avoid for active investors and a Hold for passive investors. Alternatives with superior economics in a higher interest rate environment include the long-lived MLP, OKS, which you can read my recent report on by following this link.

Additional Disclosure: This article represents the opinion of the author as of the date of this article. This article is based upon information reasonably available to the author and obtained from public sources that the author believes are reliable. However, the author does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of this article. It is merely the author's interpretation of the information contained in the article. The author may close his investment position at any point in time without providing notice. The author encourages all readers to do their own due diligence. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell a security.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.