AMD - The Next Chip Giant?

For the first time in five years, Advanced Micro Devices (NYSE:AMD) is finally competitive with both Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA). The company, as we will see, is on its way to releasing new processors this week that will bring itself to the forefront of the chip market. These new releases, combined with the rapid growth of the markets AMD operates in, makes the company, as we will see, a rapidly growing chip giant and a strong investment at the present time.

Introduction

Advanced Micro Devices is a chip maker with a $10.68 billion market cap that has long been seen as a tiny competitor to both Intel, a computer processing unit (CPU) maker with a market cap of $174.12 billion, and Nvidia, a graphic processing unit (GPU) maker with a market cap of $53.37 billion. The company was originally formed in 1969 but spun off its fab operations in 2009 into GlobalFoundries. Since then, the company has focused on its CPU and GPU creation and sale operations.

AMD has had a difficult time since its 2000 peak at more than $92 per share. The company saw its stock price bottom in 2008 at just over $2 per share. The company's stock price recovered briefly to a mid-2012 peak of just over $8 per share, soon after the last time the company was competitive with Nvidia and Intel. After that, as a result of a slowdown in the company's ability to compete with Nvidia and Intel, the company's stock price dropped to an early-2016 bottom of less than $2 per share.

However, since then, AMD's stock price has gone up by a factor of more than 5. The company's present stock price of just under $11.5 per share is a result of the company's recent accomplishments. AMD is on the verge of releasing a new CPU line, the Ryzen CPU and a new GPU line, the Vega GPU. These new chips, as a result of manufacturing advances, should make AMD once again competitive with both Intel and Nvidia and provide the company with significant growth potential.

AMD Manufacturing Advancements

Above, I talked some about AMD's soon-to-be-announced Ryzen CPUs and Vega GPUs. Now, let's begin by discussing the meat of this article, these new manufacturing announcements that should make AMD once again competitive with both Intel and Nvidia.

Let's begin by discussing some terminology. When discussing processor manufacturing scales, you will often see numbers written as x nanometers. For example, AMD's present Kaveri processors are manufactured on a 28 nanometer (NM) process. This number, in nanometers, refers to the minimal gate length on a field effect transistor (FET) used on the processor. What is a FET? As an investor, that's unimportant to you. What you should know is that the smaller the manufacturing process the more efficient the processor and the better performance provided.

So how does this affect AMD and how does this show AMD's future growth potential? AMD originally released its present Bulldozer CPU microarchitecture in 2011 and up until the present day, all of its released CPUs have been based on that. The Bulldozer microarchitecture uses a 32 nm manufacturing process, though the later Kaveri processors released in 2014 got that down to 28 nm.

This compares to Intel which in 2011 also released its 32 nm Sandy Bridge processor. However, in 2013, Intel released its new Ivy Bridge processors 22 nm manufacturing process and in 2015, the company released its Skylake processors on a 14 nm manufacturing process. That means that the last time Intel and AMD's processors were truly competitive was in 2011.

However, AMD is making a huge jump with its Zen processors that will be released in a week or so on a 14 nm manufacturing process. That means that for the first time in five years, AMD's processors will finally be competitive with those of Intel.

The story with AMD's GPUs is the same. Nvidia first released its Kepler GPUs in 2012 on a 28 nm process. The company's Maxwell GPUs released in 2014 were also held on the 28 nm process. However, Nvidia followed this with its Pascal GPUs in 2016 on a 16 nm fabrication series. These GPUs, the 10xx series, far outperform existing AMD GPUs.

AMD was also on a 28 nm process in 2011. However, in 2016, AMD released its Polaris GPUs on a 14 nm process beating out Nvidia. These GPUs, the 4xx series were competitive with Nvidia's 10xx series but only on the low end. For the higher performance, higher margin market, the Nvidia 1070 and 1080 still provided stronger performance when compared to AMDs 4xx series. However, along with its new Zen processors, AMD is releasing its Vega GPUs in a few weeks.

While the details of these GPUs are unknown, many expect that they will be a successor to AMD's Fury GPUs last released two years ago. The Fury GPU line consists of high-end products and, as a result, AMD's new Vega GPUs should be competitive with Nvidia's high-end 1070 and 1080 GPUs. These are GPUs that earn more revenue and often have higher margins.

As we can see here, with the announcement of its new GPUs in a few weeks, AMD should finally be competitive with both Intel and Nvidia at manufacturing these processors. AMDs new found competitiveness in these markets should significantly help the company's future earnings. And as a result of these advancements, we can see how AMD has a chance to be the next chip giant and is a strong investment at the present time.

Chip Market Size

Now that we have an overview of AMD's manufacturing advancements that make the company once again competitive with Nvidia and Intel in the GPU and CPU markets, let us discuss the size of these markets and the future earnings potential for AMD.

Click to enlarge

Data Center - Cabling PRO

AMD's three major sectors of growth are the gaming, datacenter, and immersive platforms. Together, AMD anticipates that these three markets have a total addressable market size of $53 billion broken down by $15 billion in the gaming market, $18 billion in the data center market, and $20 billion in the immersive platforms market.

Let's assume that AMD is equally competitive with Intel and Nvidia in these markets. That means that AMD's total annual revenue potential is $26.5 billion. In 2Q 2016, AMD earned $1.03 billion in revenue along with a net income of $0.07 billion or a profit margin of 6.8%. Should AMD's quarterly revenue grow to $6.6 billion quarterly, or 50% of these markets, that means the company has the potential to earn annual profits of $1.8 billion.

With a market cap of just $10.68 billion, this would give AMD a P/E ratio of 5.9 compared to a P/E ratio of 54.6 for Nvidia and 17.1 for Intel. This shows how AMD, based on its profit potential, would be significantly undervalued compared to both of its major chip competitors.

GPU Market Growth - Markets and Markets

More importantly, these assumptions rely solely on a stagnant market for these three categories: gaming, data centers, and immersive platforms. As we can see here, the GPU market is expected to continue growing steadily from 2016 to 2020. A 10% annual growth in these markets, as gaming is becoming more and more popular, could significantly help increase AMD's GPU revenue.

The present P/E ratio of the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) is just over 26. That means that AMD would be in a rapidly growing market with a P/E ratio lower than the market average.

Data Center Growth - Grand View Research

The same is true in the data center markets. The data center markets, especially large expensive data center markets, are growing rapidly in the coming years. This is a result of the growth in these markets as our world becomes more computationally focused. This, again, should be another major source of revenue and profit growth for AMD. This source of growth should help AMD's earnings continue to grow.

Conclusion

AMD started 2016 on a multi-year low with a stock price of less than $2 per share. After that, the company had an amazing 2016 watching its stock price increase by more than a factor of 5. And rightfully so. Despite this, AMD has significant future potential. Over the next few weeks, AMD should be releasing its new Vega GPU line and Zen CPU line both on a 14 nm manufacturing process competitive with Intel's CPUs and Nvidia's GPUs. For the first time since 2011, both AMD's CPUs and GPUs are competitive. This should mean a noticeable increase in sales for AMD.

And not only are AMD's products competitive, but they are competitive in a booming market. The present total addressable market size that AMD operates in is $53 billion market. At the same time, these markets are growing at high single-digits and low double-digits. That means that not only should AMD's earnings increase significantly as it becomes competitive, but these earnings should continue to increase as these markets grow.

As a result of AMD's new found competitiveness and the rapid size increase of the markets AMD operates in, we can see how AMD is a strong investment at the present time.

