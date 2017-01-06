Year-End Review For The DGI10 And TR7

Many believe that dividend growth investing will solve all their retirement problems. Another camp of investors tries to maximize retirement income by building the largest retirement portfolio possible using a variety of total return approaches. It could also be said that a third group uses a combination of both techniques since these investors may realize that no one technique can be the best all the time.

My wish is to point out that both approaches can work when combined with a structured variable withdrawal program.

Background

In a previous article, which you can find here, I laid out the starting positions of my two portfolios. One is a dividend income portfolio I call the DGI10 (10 dividend stocks), and the other is a total return portfolio I call the TR7 (7 ETFs where shares are sold to fund the income). Both of these started at the end of 2015 with about $100,000 each. The income drawn from both will be based on the IRS Required Minimum Distribution table III, from IRS publication 590b, appendix B, starting at age 73 in the table. For 2016 this income for the DGI portfolio was $4051.86, and for the TR7 portfolio it was $4051.38. For 2017, the income from each portfolio will increase based on two factors: an increase in the portfolio value and a decrease in the RMD divisor. Since the new end-of-year total for the DGI10 was $105,494.68 and the divisor has decreased to 23.8, the new income for 2017 will be set at $4432.55. In the same manner the new year-end total for the TR7 portfolio was $112,943.90, and this number divided by 23.8 is $4745.54. Therefore the total income in 2017 will be $9178.09, which is 13.3% higher than the $8103.24 income received in 2016 - well above the inflation rate of around 2% for 2016.

In 2016 I also decided to sell HCP Inc (NYSE:HCP), which I did for $7334.84 in July. I used those proceeds to buy Select Income REIT (NYSE:SIR) for $6648 in August. You can read about that in this previous article. I am holding onto the cash balance for now as I see no problem in meeting my income target and may want to rebalance later.

As you might already know by reading some of my previous articles on this subject, when using this variable withdrawal method, you have to be flexible in how much money you expect to spend in retirement. However, in most cases this variable income is especially welcome because it is usually better than just living off of the dividends and interest of a retirement account, while still giving room for principal appreciation. In a previous article found here, I showed some hypothetical outcomes using total returns ranging from about 4% to 12% over a 15 year time span, which would get you to age 88 in the RMD table.

4th Quarter Results - DGI10

Below is a table showing where these investments have gone after 12 months.

Click to enlarge

What can be seen from the above table is an initial dividend run rate of 4.35%, which at the end of the year is still almost the same at 4.36%. The actual dividend cash flow has increased by 5.57% and the price growth of this portfolio has been 5.41%. It should also be noted that 8 of the 9 positions that were in the portfolio all year did increase their dividends. Only Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) is on my watch list for needing to increase its dividend this year or be kicked to the curb. I am looking forward to more dividend increases this year, but whatever happens excepting maybe the apocalypse, the income I will receive is locked in, based on the RMD table for a 74-year-old. As many may know who follow me, I have a number of years to go to age 74, but that is what makes this method adaptable to anyone, as long as you take whatever minimum distributions are required from the sum total of your necessary tax-deferred accounts. It could in fact even be used on a taxable account or Roth account to manage the cash flow in an efficient manner.

4th Quarter Results - TR7

Below are two tables showing where these investments have gone after 12 months.

Click to enlarge

Click to enlarge

As can be seen from the above, at the end of the year I did a rebalance to bring each ETF back near its target allocation. That required selling shares of VTV, VIOO, and VBR, while buying back shares of IEI, TLT, VNQ and VOO.

Even after taking a 4% distribution from the TR portfolio during the year, it is still up by 12.9% for the total year, with the SPY up about 9.8%, VIG up by 9.5% and RSP up by 13%, all on a price growth basis.

Summary

Unlike some income portfolios that rely totally on the corporate board actions of companies to continue their dividends, these two RMD rule-based portfolios have their income defined for the full year from the previous year-end totals, and that will not change. For these portfolios the total income I will receive in 2017 is $4432.55, plus $4745.54, which will be $9178.09 or $2294.52 withdrawn per quarter. This is not a large amount by most retiree standards, but everyone's income is different. I am sure I will have no problem in spending the extra $1075 of income that I will receive this year.

Conclusion

What this journey offers is a comparison of a concentrated dividend growth portfolio earning greater than 4% income to an ETF portfolio with a similar value slant to it. As time goes forward, my hope is that you can compare and contrast these two portfolios and take away what is appropriate for your own situation.

Once again, as I pointed out in the article, I certainly would not want to imply that someone who wants to do DGI for retirement do it with 10 stocks invested in 100% of their retirement savings. As I have mentioned many times, I have one bucket, or account, that produces consistent checks to pay the bills that don't get paid from other sources, such as pensions or pension-like sources. A second bucket sits in a different account accumulating value with reinvested dividends from mutual funds, ETFs, and a couple of stocks.

This study is only as good as the data presented from the sources mentioned in the article, my own calculations, and my ability to apply them. While I have checked results multiple times, I make no further claims and apologize to all if I have misrepresented any of the facts or made any calculation errors.

You also must realize that past performance is no guarantee of the future, and in that regard all the information presented here is past performance up to this point. The information provided here is for educational purposes only. It is not intended to replace your own due diligence or professional financial advice.