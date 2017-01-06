CytoDyn's CEO Dr. Nader Pourhassan Presents Investment Community Conference (Transcript)

CytoDyn Inc. (OTCQB:CYDY) Investment Community Conference Transcript January 5, 2017 4:00 PM ET

Executives

Michael Mulholland - Chief Financial Officer

Dr. Nader Pourhassan - President and CEO

Analysts

Yi Chen - Rodman & Renshaw

Jared Cohen - JM Cohen & Co.

Richard Butcher - Argonne Capital

Operator

Michael Mulholland

Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. This is Michael Mulholland, and I am the Chief Financial Officer of CytoDyn.

Before we begin, it is essential that we provide you with important cautionary language related to certain federal securities laws. Our remarks during today's conference call will include forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict. Actual results may be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

These risks and uncertainties include among other matters that clinical trials may not commence or proceed as planned, products that appear promising in early trials may not subsequently prove to be viable on safety or efficacy grounds, products that may not receive regulatory approval or market acceptance, competition may reduce the commercial potential of our products, we may experience product recalls, manufacturing issues or product liability and our patent may be challenged or unenforceable.

Although, forward-looking statements help to provide complete information about the company, forward-looking statements may be less reliable than historical information. The company undertakes no obligation to update publicly these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Please refer to our recent quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for more information about the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially versus our current expectations.

I will now turn the call over to our President and CEO, Dr. Nader Pourhassan.

Dr. Nader Pourhassan

Thank you, Mike. Greetings, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. In today's call we would like to go over our 2017 outlook and specifically important milestones for the next three months. Before getting into this, I must say, I am proud of our many accomplishments that now have CytoDyn in the strongest position in our corporate history.

Specifically, we overcame many difficult obstacles and undertook many tough challenges, and here we are, two Phase 3 clinical trials and the potential to submit a BLA, Biologic Licensing Agreement for final approval in this year 2017. As you know, we have a clear regulatory path for U.S. approval of PRO 140 for treating HIV patients.

Important milestones for 2017 for our HIV program are; regard to our Phase 3 pivotal trial, now this is the trial we will use to get our first approval for PRO 140. We are on track to reach a major clinical and business inflection point by the end of March by reporting efficacy results from our pivotal Phase 3 trial with PRO 140 as a combination therapy.

In regards to our second Phase 3 monotherapy trial, this is a trial we hope to use to obtain second approval for PRO 140 as a single agent therapy. We are encouraged by interest from physicians, clinicians and patients alike in our Phase 3 clinical trial with PRO 140 as the monotherapy and anticipate rapid enrollment in this trial.

In this regard, we have recorded breathtaking testimonies in the form of interview of nine patients who have had over two years of PRO 140 monotherapy and claim that their quality of life has been significantly improved and they all say that it is due to PRO 140 having no significant toxicity or side effects.

In regards to our non-HIV indication, we expect to treat the first patient in our Phase 2 trial with PRO 140 in Graft versus Host Disease or GvHD. And last but not least is our new development in evaluating PRO 140 for autoimmune diseases and cancer in animal models.

We are encouraged with the results we have seen thus far and planned to submit the results for publication this quarter. We have come a very long way over the past four years and our resumes speaks for itself which indicate our strength by taking PRO 140 through FDA approval process.

So, briefly, from 2012 to 2016, this is what we accomplished. In 2012 we successfully acquired all the rights to PRO 140 from Progenics. In 2013 we put together a world-class team to develop PRO 140. In 2014 we defined a new path for PRO 140, a path completely different than Progenics top scientists and innovators. In 2015 we initiated our first pivotal Phase 3 trial for Pro 140 for HIV infection in combination therapy. In 2016 our long-term monotherapy trial results continue to be very impressive and we not only continued with our pivotal Phase 3 combination therapy trial, but injected the first patient in our highly anticipated Phase 3 monotherapy, our second Phase 3 study.

So allow me to now tell you what we think we will be doing in 2017. Number one, in regards to our pivotal Phase 3 combination therapy, I believe all eyes which will be on the number of patients we have enrolled. So let me update you in this regard.

As of today, we have enrolled 12 patients and need 18 more to complete enrollment. That said, I am pleased to report that we also have additional 13 patients who are now in the screening process. The total number of sites and hospitals that are actively enrolling for us in this study is currently 38. This gives us confidence in our ability to enroll the 18 additional patients needed to reach the 30-patient mark, and importantly, to report our primary efficacy endpoint results before the end of March.

You recall back in January 22, 2016, CytoDyn had applied breakthrough designation for this population. However, the FDA indicated that CytoDyn does not have data in this population and at that time we did not. Currently, we have seven patients that have finished the 25-week trial and total of 12 patients have been enrolled. Our regulatory team indicated that only five patient’s data could be enough and we have 12 so far. I am hopeful that we can receive breakthrough designation utilizing this data in this quarter. We are planning to submit this data to the FDA.

Furthermore, we previously announced the finding of Orphan Drug designation with PRO 140 as a combination therapy in this patient population and expect to receive a determination from the FDA during this quarter. This designation has several advantages including multiple years of a commercial exclusivity.

We are often asked about the importance of the Phase 3 combination trial when many HIV-infected patients achieve suppressed viral load with HAART alone Highly Active Antiretroviral Therapy.

Why add another therapy? The answer in the case of addition of PRO 140 is because HAART, which is a combination of three or more drugs in pill form can have high level of toxicity with side effects and the pills must be taken at a specific time each day to avoid resistance. This can lead to serious quality of life and compliance issues, and resistance to four to five classes of drugs is dangerous.

So we believe that HIV patients or on combination HAART and PRO 140 can eliminate the most toxic drug in their HAART regimen and may even be able to miss taking their pills for several days with no precaution to their health. Therefore, we believe these reasons provide a very strong and compelling advantage for combined therapy, and support an annual U.S. market that we estimate at $1 billion.

So this concludes all of our updates about our pivotal Phase 3 combination therapy and now I would like to give you update on our other Phase 3 trial, our monotherapy investigative trial. So update number two, we are delighted to have this trial underway and the first patient injected after receiving clearance from the FDA in December.

We are enrolling 300 HIV patients with R5 strain or maintaining the viral load with HAART. The trial is being conducted under almost the same criteria as our previous Phase 2 monotherapy trial with patients receiving weekly subcutaneous injection of PRO 140, with the trial period extended from 12 weeks to 48 weeks.

Due to the Christmas holiday patient enrollment came to near standstill shortly after we open enrollment. As a result of this, currently, enrollment stands at only seven patients. That said, I am pleased to report that about 35 more patients have been screened and could begin treatment with PRO 140 soon. This will be a rapid enrollment pace that we anticipate for the monotherapy trial.

Now I must discuss an interesting and potentially very positive new development pertaining to the non-responders to PRO 140 by some patients with R5 strain in our Phase 2 monotherapy trial that could have implication for our Phase 3 monotherapy trial. So just to remind you, some patient did not respond more than few weeks to monotherapy in our previous Phase 2b trial, while others did, and as you know some are now have passed two years of treatment.

At the FDA’s suggestion we reviewed published data indicating that HIV patients can have widely varying density of CCR5 under cell surface. According to this data that number could exceed the previous acknowledged level of CCR5 by factor exceeding 100 folds.

What does this mean? Well, as we all know, PRO 140 works by blocking the CCR5 receptor that allows HIV to infect cells. This means that those patients who didn't respond to PRO 140 in Phase 2 monotherapy trial might have had a high density of CCR5, which means they could have had more CCR5 under surface of their cell than others, which could indicate that they needed more PRO 140 than others.

We know that only 21 of 39 of the original enrolled patient completed 12-week monotherapy trial. Among the 18 non-responders, eight were treated for infection, which is a non-response issue that could be independent of PRO 140. By excluding these patients 21 of 31 patients or about 70% were responders.

So to put this in a simple language, the lack of response to PRO 140 monotherapy by the other 10 patients in the trial may have been due to an insufficient dose of PRO 140 to address the high CCR5 density. This is encouraging as it may provide insights into why some patients with R5 strain responded, while others did not, like this is not the case.

From our 300 patients monotherapy Phase 3 trial, we should at least get a number of responded that would be statistically more significant than previous 39 patients trial. Now this we believe is important to seek second approval for monotherapy for PRO 140 after we hopefully get our first approval for combination therapy.

Okay, let me now update you in regards to a third item, which is our GvHD Phase 2 trial, Graft versus Host Disease trial. As I mentioned earlier, the first patient is expected to be treated later this year. Furthermore, you might recall that we had submitted application for Orphan Drug designation for PRO 140 in GvHD and the FDA has requested additional animal data. This month we expect to have what we believe is the required data. If this data is positive, we will submit this data for the FDA -- to the FDA in support of Orphan Drug designation.

This brings me to our very important next update. We are excited about the many applications of PRO 140 due to its novel mechanism of action. I am delighted to share that we have very positive animal data in a colon cancer model and the model for multiple sclerosis and autoimmune disease. These results have been slated for publication in the pre-review journal during the current quarter. Given the strength of our results, we will continue to seek opportunities to secure a partner for further development of PRO 140 for these non-HIV indications.

Turning now to corporate development update number five. We entered 2017 with the strengthened balance sheet, having raised $13 million late last year in support of advancing the development of PRO 140. We are proud to have raised more than $32 million in all of 2016 and more than 70 million since I became CEO in 2012. Obviously, under my leadership we never failed to deliver on this important task.

In regards to CytoDyn’s visibility, we are also actively creating greater visibility for CytoDyn and awareness of PRO 140 within the HIV and investment communities by teaming up Public Relations, Investor Relations and Media Relations start. Next week we will be holding meetings with investment professions at J.P. Morgan Conference in San Francisco and we are planning to have multiple road shows in a regular basis all of this current quarter.

And finally, we have fulfilled FDA request by meeting with HIV community advocates to get their input on our studies. We held a six-hour meeting with six activists in December in Vancouver, Washington, where our corporate headquarters are located.

During this meeting we shared data, discussed clinical trial design and implementation of three clinical trial and their extensions. We were pleased with the participants, meaningful input and feedback and their suggestions on study enroll and participant education.

We plan the second community meeting in Seattle in late February following our presentation at CROI and this brings us to our upcoming CROI 2 presentations. You may recall our announcement last August that 10 patients in our Phase 2b monotherapy extension study were approaching two years of suppressed viral loads with weekly subcutaneous self injection of PRO 140.

In November we announced that data from this trial had been selected for presentation in a posters session and that we were among the very few designated to be featured during a special themed discussion. This themed discussion will be held in February 16 and will include a panel of representatives from Gilead, Merck and NIH, all major key players in HIV therapy.

Dr. Paul Maddon, the inventor of PRO 140 and senior science advisor to CytoDyn was originally assigned to participate on the panel on our behalf. Please make sure you understand that it is an immense honor to be chosen for this session, which promises to attract attention from top key opinion leaders in our field, as well as many major media.

As a recap, we are off to a very strong start to 2017 and have the following expectations. Completing enrollment in our Phase 3 PRO 140 combination trial and reporting primary endpoint efficacy results by the end of the first quarter, file the missing data for our breakthrough designation for combination trial, receiving notice from the FDA on Orphan Drug designation for PRO 140 in treatment experienced HIV patients, advancing recruitment in our Phase 3 monotherapy trial, presenting Phase 2b monotherapy result at CROI on February 15 and 16, and participating in a themed session along with elite companies, injecting the first patient in the Phase 2 GvHD trial, submitting animal data in support of Orphan Drug designation for GvHD, announcing the publication of new data that further validate the effectiveness of PRO 140 in autoimmune diseases and cancer, and submitting all three components of BLA to support accelerated approval process for PRO 140 first FDA approval, BLA being Biologic License Application.

My dear shareholders, we have come a very long way since making our $3.5 million upfront payment for PRO 140. We expect an eventful and exciting year ahead that brings us significantly closer to gaining approval for PRO 140. Importantly, we are advancing the development of this novel therapeutic to bring new treatment options to those with HIV and hopefully other undeserved disease -- diseases and conditions.

With those remarks, operator, please open up the call for questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Yi Chen of Rodman & Renshaw. Please state your question.

Yi Chen

Hi. Thank you for taking my questions. My question is, I guess, it is and still remains the same that you need the safety data from the maintenance therapy to support you are filing up the PRO 140 for as a combination therapy? So my question is that have you get any idea from the FDA, how many patients’ data you need from the maintenance therapy as a support material for the combinations therapy, when you will get that that idea, were it would be after you report efficacy data from the combination therapy? Hello?

Dr. Nader Pourhassan

Sorry, can you hear me now.

Yi Chen

Yes.

Dr. Nader Pourhassan

Can you hear me?

Yi Chen

Yes. I can hear you.

Dr. Nader Pourhassan

Yeah.

Yi Chen

Yes.

Dr. Nader Pourhassan

Sorry about that. So as I was saying we expect to get that data from our monotherapy Phase 3 trial. And the FDA has indicated that we should go and meet back -- and meet with them as soon as we have our 30th patient in combination therapy had one week and bring whatever information we have from -- whatever number of patients we have from monotherapy.

Yi Chen

Okay. So basically with the monotherapy -- with monotherapy alone, do you expect to reach the halfway enrollment that is 150 patients anybody end of this year?

Dr. Nader Pourhassan

So by the end of this year I expect to have every one of those 300 patients enrolled.

Yi Chen

Okay.

Dr. Nader Pourhassan

That’s my expectation. Let me just explain that in Phase 2b trial we close the first cohort of the patient in two weeks. I currently get email -- I have get emails from patients saying that we want to get in the monotherapy. We are hearing that this is a great treatment and therefore we believe that it’s going to be a very, very fast pace enrollment.

Yi Chen

Okay. Thank you. And currently what you just said about why -- the reason that some of the CCR5 patients did not response to [inaudible] (25:43), one is because of the dosing of PRO 140 was not sufficient. So what kind of increase dosing we expect to see for going forward?

Dr. Nader Pourhassan

Yeah. Very good question. So the half life of this product is 3.5 days becomes four days I should say. So in our protocol we have the option available to us to change the injection from every seven days to every four days. So if any patient start having peek in their viral load of -- even let say 100 or anything more than target not detectable which is less than 40 copies per meal we will definitely switch them to every four days and hopefully that would give them enough PRO 140 to be able to respond.

Yi Chen

Got it. Thank you.

Dr. Nader Pourhassan

Thank you.

Our next question comes from [ph] Robert Detcher (26:43) of Paulson Investment Company. Please state your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Hi. Thank you for taking my call and thank you Nader for all the progress that you're making. I wanted to ask you a couple of questions. One is what is the cost of the HAART treatment for the average patient, what’s the average cost for that and what you anticipate the cost would be once you get approval for PRO 140, how did they compare?

Dr. Nader Pourhassan

Yeah. Thank you for your question. That’s a very good question. So cost of HAART is depends on which pills you take. But in average the one pill a day like, Atripla, Complera, QUAD1, QUAD2, so forth, they are about $36,000 per year, that’s the cost to the patient. So we -- the price that we will set for PRO 140 is all going to be dependent on many days -- it depends on many factors. But I can assure you that the cost of our product just to be manufactured is way, way less than that and definitely would be very profitable if we were going to grow with only exact same price as one pill a day and one pill a day we have tremendous amount of advantages to that in our opinion.

Unidentified Analyst

But are -- can you still hear me.

Dr. Nader Pourhassan

I still do, go ahead?

Unidentified Analyst

Are most patients taking multiple -- most HAART -- they are taking multiple pills?

Dr. Nader Pourhassan

So the one pill a day has three components. The patient can just take one pill a day. But if they get resistance they then be on the second line therapy and third line and so forth, and usually then they increase it to three pills a day and then four and five, some patient in our Phase 2b monotherapy was -- were on six pills a day, they put all of it away and enjoyed and hardly any toxicity and hardly any side effect therapy PRO 140.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And what kind of financial assistance do people get with the HAART treatment and what kind of financial assistance will they get, would it be the similar or what is available to patients?

Dr. Nader Pourhassan

Well, the insurance that right now covers a lot. I will think that they would be very, very happy to see that. There is a product that doesn't require patients to have all kind of problems with their liver and kidneys. And as long as you have FDA approval for your product and the product works for that indication we will be just competing with other products and same groups.

Unidentified Analyst

Well, can you give us some idea what the relative to us, you said your cost of manufacture is going to be substantially less? Could you give us some relative idea…

Dr. Nader Pourhassan

Yes. It could be as low as $3000 to $4000 per year treatment and that’s giving a patient two injections a week, which is too wild for us to provide for them.

Unidentified Analyst

And that would be your costs to the company? What would you anticipate patient might have to pay?

Dr. Nader Pourhassan

Well, then you got a lot of other costs besides just manufacturing. Now then you -- the finance people have to get involve and that is going to be very difficult for me to elaborate on at this time.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And the another question about the monotherapy, the 300 patients? How long do you think that’s going, how long -- you said something about 12 weeks to 48 weeks or could you elaborate a little bit on when you think you have the 300 patients and how long that trial will go?

Dr. Nader Pourhassan

So the trial is a 48-week trial. We were saying that this trial is very similar to our other trial that we just conducted, but that other trial Phase 2b was only a 12-week trial, this one is 48-week trial. So we believe that we will be able to enroll all those 300 patients this year for sure. That's what we believe.

Unidentified Analyst

And it will last -- the trial will last 48 weeks?

Dr. Nader Pourhassan

So the each patient will be in this trial for 48 weeks.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Okay. And if I may ask you one more [ph] in terms of (31:18), I've discussed this with other, I mean, investor of course, I didn’t discussed with you. You mentioned that you're going to be on a panel, it’s going to include Gilead and Merck?

Dr. Nader Pourhassan

Correct. So we are selected to be on a themed discussion is on CROI website, actually you could access it and other companies include Merck and Gilead and NIH.

Unidentified Analyst

And NIH and when is that, in February did you say?

Dr. Nader Pourhassan

February 16 is our themed discussion. February 15 is our poster session.

Unidentified Analyst

And when -- where is it?

Dr. Nader Pourhassan

Seattle.

Unidentified Analyst

In Seattle, and because the question I'm often asked is where -- why have you not been approached by companies like Gilead -- especially Gilead or some of the other companies with all the positive results you had or perhaps you have been approached, I don’t know and I don’t know what you are -- what you can say?

Dr. Nader Pourhassan

So, yeah, the big pharmers they look at your trials and our first approval trial is combination. Combination therapy is among very difficult patients and according to our number there is about 20,000 to 25,000 patients that have three drug resistance, which then they would be qualified for this product, which is one drug resistance to three different classes. So they are looking at this as a small population. We need to show that our product is way different than other products because of the side effect and toxicity that is completely different profile and we need to show the advantages of our product, and perhaps, once we prove ourselves than people's mind might change, but I cannot talk about who we’ll talk into at this time and I have to go with the next question at this time. Thank you for your questions.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you very much.

Dr. Nader Pourhassan

Yeah. Thanks.

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from [ph] Matt McKieska (33:44), a Private Investor. Please state your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, Nader. Thanks guys for the updates. I really appreciate it.

Dr. Nader Pourhassan

Yeah. Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

And my question is kind of simple it’s -- what’s the situation with having to raise capital to keep going with this stuff? Are we going to be start giving data results before we have to raise capital or vice versa?

Dr. Nader Pourhassan

So I am going to prefer that to our Chief Financial Officer, Mike.

Michael Mulholland

Yes. Let me briefly summarize our cash position. We reported the -- at the end of August that we had about $4.4 million of cash on hand. Since then we reported raises of $9 million net in mid-September and the $3 million net in mid-December. We've also reported in the last -- in most recent filings that our monthly cash requirements are approximately $2 million a month. And you'll -- I really can't do the math for you, we will be updating our cash position, as well as updating our forward-looking estimates for trial costs in our next 10-Q, which will be filed approximately in the next 10 days or so for the November 30th quarter. But if one were to do the math it clearly would indicate that as we have said all along, we will need additional capital in the future if all of these trials are to run to their conclusion. Nader?

Dr. Nader Pourhassan

Thank you, Mike. Next question please?

Our next question comes from [ph] Art Saden (35:43), a Private Investor.

Unidentified Analyst

Hello, sir. Thank you for very informal presentation.

Dr. Nader Pourhassan

Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

I have a follow up to the last question, which is what are the possibilities of raising non-dilutive capital such as from the National Health Service, CDC, DOD, philanthropic the activity is because as you know HIV/AIDS is one of the most well-funded philanthropic medical areas in the world and this is the science and why we have stayed with the company so long is because we believe in the science and the medicine and the hope for humanity in United States and around the world. But as you know the stock market is an emprise indicator of the company’s real worth but the last two raises had very detrimental effect on the stock price coming at by more than half from the top where it sits now. So have you explored non-dilutive financing from any foundation, agency, governmental body or anybody?

Dr. Nader Pourhassan

So thank you for your question. In past we had been beneficiary of $28 -- almost $28 million worth of grant from NIH. Progenics used those grant and the pace that they were going forward was really very, very slow. We definitely welcome any opportunities, but we believe it is to our best of our shareholder and our future of our stock to get these products immediately to primary endpoint and hopefully to approval. That would be very valuable to everybody and if we were going to spend few years to raise money from these places or not raise money to receive grants from them, I think that would be very time consuming and the fact that we had that experienced before, because we just need to go as fast as we can.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And I am very familiar with the process and you are exactly right, it’s very bureaucratic, very time consuming and very slow. The problem is if, well, without violating any safe harbor, insider or information, et cetera, if there is private financing and the stock price just cut in half again when we all have to wait to the glory day when it stood up to $10 a share or $5 a share or you get joint venture to take over, but are you -- do you have concern at all about the shareholders, investors which we have all seen cut by more than half right…

Dr. Nader Pourhassan

So that…

Unidentified Analyst

… in the way…

Dr. Nader Pourhassan

… concern to have and let me address what I think. When we have breakthrough designation opportunity and two Orphan Drug designation opportunities, and what we called coming out, perhaps, partly for us in CROI, bidding at to the among elite companies and our science has made progress, but we have to overcome many obstacles. But make no mistake please that we are not in the same position as we were before. We are a very strong company when it comes to our science and our progress with FDA.

And to be able to do what we have done. We has little as money as we have used and with the speed that we have got to this point, it makes me feel very strong and I believe this quarter would be a golden quarter in my opinion, that's just my opinion and I think we have shown in the last four years what we were capable of doing, taking this product and changing it completely around, what many scientist and innovators at Progenics were not able to do.

So I think we have proven ourselves and the future we have set it up very beautifully and I think everybody will be very excited in 2017, because I believe if everything goes the way we are planning, we have plenty of things to celebrate.

Unidentified Analyst

Let us pray.

Dr. Nader Pourhassan

Thank you. Next question please?

Our next question comes from [ph] Dean Richard (39:57), a Private Investor.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Hello. I just have a quick question regarding P3 combo. I know we only have 12 enrolled and your anticipation as we can get the other 18 enrolled in Q1 along with primary efficacy point, which is the one we follow-up? Why are you so optimistic about getting 18 when it’s taken so long to get the first 12 of that in all respectfully? Thank you.

Dr. Nader Pourhassan

No. Very good question actually. Thank you. When we first started this trial we immediately stopped our processes as we were enrolling hospitals and then back to FDA and asked instead of having three drug resistance let us have two drug resistance, that process when you send a letter it takes 30 days waiting and then you get it and you have to train all the sites again. Then we went back to FDA say let us have one drug resistance and when you go through all of these processes it took us about a year, doing all of these and as we got where we need to get, which is reduce number, during this one year we enrolled 38 sites and hospitals.

Now if you check with any institute or any CRO, enrolling hospital, two or three per month or maybe four or five per month is a lot. So we were working on getting the hospital situated and now they are very excited and they are able to find the patient. And the fact that we have 13 patients in the screening and these 38 hospitals just need to give us one patient per hospital and that’s 38, not counting the 13 in the screening.

We talked to our senior clinical person and he is very optimistic that we can have this. Obviously, we are not saying that this is 100%. We need to see how it folds out. But it’s very positive and we went through Thanksgiving and Christmas and we still enrolled. So I think these numbers are very exciting and we are going to be able to have our primary endpoint first quarter as we have said before.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you very much. And follow up real quick is you are saying the BLA submission could be as early as -- early part of Q2, if we do get this primary efficacy follow up from the 30 patients, what is your feelings and the strength of the BLA going in discussion with the FDA? Thank you.

Dr. Nader Pourhassan

Yeah. Very good question again. Yes, with Biologic License Application, we believe if we get breakthrough designation our CMC package could be prepared faster. There could be other advantages. FDA has told us to enroll all 30 patients and come back and let’s talk about the BLA. So having a breakthrough designation and going back would be very big plus for us. We would report as things come up. Next question?

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Dr. Nader Pourhassan

Yeah. Thank you.

Operator

Jared Cohen

Yeah. Just in terms of going back to funding, because given all the signs that you have at this point, it seems logical that you should be able to get a partner at this point to help fund you at this point in terms of get some type of upfront payment and then after that royalty stream, if you did it in a way for one of your trials or indications to help fund the company. Have you looked into that?

Dr. Nader Pourhassan

So we are open to any one of those opportunities and we cannot talk obviously about, if we are talking to anybody on that those things. But obviously if there is anything comes up we definitely would let everybody know and if we are in discussions, currently we just can’t talk about those things.

Jared Cohen

All right. Thank you.

Our next question comes from Richard Butcher of Argonne Capital.

Dr. Nader Pourhassan

Richard?

Richard Butcher

Hi, Nader.

Dr. Nader Pourhassan

Hi, Richard.

Richard Butcher

Hey. How are you doing?

Dr. Nader Pourhassan

Very good. Thank you.

Richard Butcher

Yeah. All right. So I kind of have a two part question here, first, how does the CROI Conference compared to the ASM Microbe Conference that was involved in? And then secondly, you might have mentioned this earlier, but just for the benefit of all the shareholders, what did you think the market was for the monotherapy for PRO 140?

Dr. Nader Pourhassan

Sure. So the market for monotherapy we believe is $11 billion. Now that's according to where we did a lot of the calculation and that was the final number we came up with and it’s now on our website.

Richard Butcher

Great. Thank you.

Dr. Nader Pourhassan

Yeah. And in regards to your other question comparing CROI with ASM. We thought that ASM is going to be much bigger than what it was, because they were joining with [ph] ICAG (45:28) and that was a first year they did that. But, obviously, we didn’t think it was anywhere close to what CROI is and has been all through these years.

Richard Butcher

Great. And then the significance of the CROI, I mean, how do you expect that presentation to go, I mean, especially since you will be with some of the larger players, Gilead and Merck?

Dr. Nader Pourhassan

Yeah. Definitely, so we talked to major key opinion leaders and the inventor Dr. Paul Maddon. He reviewed the other presentations and he said to me that your abstract is the most exciting by far, the themed discussion has to have something that’s new. We are the only company that have done monotherapy with the results of two years, obviously, PRO 140 works and we just got to get an approval and having results of 10 patients going past two years and getting interviews from them and they all indicate that for many years they were not able to hold the job, they were not able to do any kind of good activities that they wanted to do and they said that they got their life back, that’s -- that was the statement we received from them. So we believe that CROI is a very important conference for us because it's a biggest conference for HIV in the world.

Richard Butcher

Great. Thank you very much. Have good quarters and best of luck.

Dr. Nader Pourhassan

Yeah. Thank you so much, Richard. I appreciate your question. Next please?

Dr. Nader Pourhassan

Okay. So thank you everybody for being on this call, and as I said, we will look forward to very prosperous 2017 and Happy New Year to everybody. Thank you.

