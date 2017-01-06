Dividends And Buybacks: 2016 Review And 2017 Picks

This article is my yearly review of the stock picks from my strategy I created to find stocks that are in the holdings of a dividend growth ETF and a buyback ETF. I also provide my new picks for 2017.

My Strategy

I built my screen by finding the common holdings of a dividend ETF and the holdings of a buyback ETF and seeing which companies were in both ETFs. By using these two select ETFs, I am able to find stocks that are growing their dividend and repurchasing large amounts of stock. The two ETFs I used were the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF ( VIG), and the PowerShares Buyback Achievers ( PKW).

VIG Description

From Vanguard's fund description page: "The Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of common stocks of companies that have a record of increasing dividends over time."

PKW Description

From PowerShares fund description page: "The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as Buyback Achievers™. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the U.S., trade on a U.S. exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months."

2016 Performance

Using the dividendchannel.com DRIP calculator, I calculated the total return for all the picks from 2016, the returns for the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF ( SPY), as well as for the two ETFs I used to screen: VIG and PKW.

My 2016 Selections % Change Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) -4.67% Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW) 35.01% Lindsay Corp (NYSE:LNN) 4.69% Lowe's Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) -4.87% Monsanto Co (NYSE:MON) 9.22% Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) 25.19% SPY 12.00% VIG 11.97% PKW 12.88% VIG/PKW 12.43% My 2016 Selections 10.76% Click to enlarge

Observations & Historical Performance



The above table shows that my strategy of combining dividends and buybacks slightly underperformed the S&P 500, VIG, and PKW because of a weak performance from two retail stocks: Gap & Lowe's. As I noted in last year's results, many of the companies in PKW have not repurchased at least 5% of their shares outstanding in the last 12 months; therefore, I manually checked the decline in shares outstanding for each company that I considered for my final list. The table below shows the historical performance of this article series over the last five years since I started it. Overall, for the five-year time horizon, I am pleased with the performance of the strategy because even with the slight underperformance this year, my strategy has still outperformed the SPY, VIG, PKW and a 50/50 allocation to VIG/PKW over the last five years.

2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 Average SPY 12.00% 1.25% 13.46% 32.31% 8.27% 13.46% VIG 11.97% -1.95% 9.46% 28.87% 6.91% 11.05% PKW 12.88% -4.34% 12.74% 45.57% 7.05% 14.78% VIG/PKW 12.43% -3.15% 11.10% 37.22% 6.98% 12.92% My Picks 10.76% 11.29% 7.37% 34.00% 15.43% 15.77% Click to enlarge

My 2017 Process

First, I went to the holdings page for VIG on Vanguard's website, and then I went to the holdings page for PKW on the PowerShares website, and I entered the holdings of each into a spreadsheet. I then combined the holdings and I found that 22 companies were included in both the VIG and PKW. I then took those 22 common holdings of VIG and PKW and compiled share count data comparing the shares outstanding at this time last year with the current shares outstanding. I did this to make sure companies that I include on my final list have repurchased at least 5% of their shares in the last year. I found 10 companies that were included in both VIG and PKW and thus are my semi-final candidates.

Shares Outstanding Test

Shares Last Year Current Shares Out % Change 5% Share Reduction? (NYSE:AIZ) Assurant Inc 67.6 60.8 -10.06% Yes (NYSE:MCD) McDonald's Corp 934.8 847.7 -9.32% Yes (NYSE:AMP) Ameriprise Financial Inc 182.7 165.8 -9.25% Yes (NASDAQ:LECO) Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc 73.8 67.2 -8.94% Yes (NYSE:AXS) Axis Capital Holdings Ltd 99.1 90.4 -8.78% Yes (NYSE:GWW) WW Grainger Inc 65.3 60.4 -7.50% Yes (NYSE:TRV) Travelers Cos Inc/The 311 289.8 -6.82% Yes (NASDAQ:NDSN) Nordson Corp 61.2 57.5 -6.05% Yes Lindsay Corp 11.3 10.7 -5.31% Yes Lowe's Cos Inc 921 874 -5.10% Yes (NYSE:AFL) Aflac Inc 431.1 411.1 -4.64% No Northrop Grumman Corp 187.9 179.6 -4.42% No (NYSE:ADM) Archer-Daniels-Midland Co 615 589 -4.23% No Illinois Tool Works Inc 367.1 355.5 -3.16% No (NYSE:LLL) L-3 Communications Holdings 81.2 78.8 -2.96% No (NYSE:GGG) Graco Inc 58.7 57 -2.90% No (NASDAQ:CTAS) Cintas Corp 110.1 107.6 -2.27% No (NYSE:VMI) Valmont Industries Inc 23.2 22.7 -2.16% No (NYSE:PH) Parker-Hannifin Corp 138.6 135.8 -2.02% No (NYSE:SXT) Sensient Technologies Corp 45.7 44.8 -1.97% No (NASDAQ:ATRI) Atrion Corp 1.9 1.9 0.00% No (NYSE:DOV) Dover Corp 156.6 156.8 0.13% No Click to enlarge

[Table data from Gurufocus]

Dividend Test

Next, I looked at the 10 companies in both VIG and PKW to see if there were any companies in that group that had not increased their dividend in the last year. All 10 companies passed this test as they have all raised their dividend in the last year.

2017 Strategy Picks

Based on my 5% shares outstanding test and my dividend test, I was left with my final list of stocks, which are my 2016 dividends and buybacks strategy selections.

AIZ Assurant Inc MCD McDonald's Corp AMP Ameriprise Financial Inc LECO Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc AXS Axis Capital Holdings Ltd GWW WW Grainger Inc TRV Travelers Cos Inc/The NDSN Nordson Corp LNN Lindsay Corp LOW Lowe's Cos Inc Click to enlarge

Closing Thoughts

This year there were 10 stocks that met my criteria, and I hope they will perform well in 2017. What is interesting about my selections this year is that there are a number of companies in the financial sector included on my final list. In years past, financial companies have been non-existent on my final list; however, this year four companies on my final list are in the financial sector. This year only Lindsay and Lowe's were repeat holdings from my selections from last year. More impressively, though, Lowe's has been on my final list every year, which shows that the company is very shareholder-friendly when it comes to capital returns through dividends and share repurchases. Even though Lowe's had a disappointing 2016, I still expect it to continue repurchasing stock and increasing its dividend, and hopefully the stock price will appreciate as well.

