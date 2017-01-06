Vaalco Energy Announces That The Avouma 2H Well Is Back In Production At 730 BOPD Net (Update)

EGY is trading within strong resistance between $1.25-$1.30 and I recommend to use this range to sell again around 30% of your EGY holding.

The Avouma 2-H well on the Avouma Platform offshore Gabon is back on production. Production is 730 BOEPD net.

Source: VAALCO Energy.

Investment thesis:

Vaalco Energy (NYSE:EGY) is a small O&G producer, which owns and develops the Etame prospect offshore Gabon (please see map below). The company revenues depend essentially on these two simple elements:

Production of O&G from the offshore Gabon prospect. Calculated using a percentage called working interest. The prices of oil and gas.

The business model is quite simple, and the investment thesis is consequently simple as well. Anything that affects one of the two elements indicated above, or both, will have a direct effect on the stock price. As we can see today.

Today's news has a positive effect on production and we will try to evaluate the impact on oil production from the Tchibala 2-H well and the Avouma 2-H well that have been worked over successfully.

Commentary:

Today, January 5, 2017, Vaalco announced the following:

The Avouma 2-H well on the Avouma Platform offshore Gabon is back on production after utilizing a hydraulic workover unit to replace a failed Electric Submersible Pump (NYSEMKT:ESP) system. The well is currently producing at a stabilized rate of 2,700 barrels of oil per day (BOPD) gross, or 730 BOPD net to VAALCO. With the addition of the two recent workover wells, total Company net production is currently averaging 4,600 BOPD. As previously announced, the ESP systems failed in both the South Tchibala 2-H and the Avouma 2-H wells on the Avouma Platform this past summer. Prior to temporarily shutting in the Avouma 2-H well after the ESP system failed, the well was producing approximately 2,400 gross BOPD or 650 BOPD net to VAALCO. Following completion of workover operations on the South Tchibala 2-H, previously described in a press release dated December 21st, workover operations on the Avouma 2-H were completed and the well was put back on production. The entire operation was conducted safely and efficiently with no injuries or threats to the environment. All personnel and equipment utilized during the combined operations on the two wells have been demobilized. The detailed inspection of the failed ESP components continues and it is expected that the cause of the failures will be determined during the first quarter of 2017. Monitoring of ESP operation and production optimization procedures continues for both wells.

Balance sheet facts and Production history of the Etame Prospect until 3Q'16.

Below is indicated the quarterly oil production since 2Q'14:

3Q'16 2Q'16 1Q'16 4Q'15 3Q'15 2Q'15 1Q'15 4Q'14 3Q'14 2Q'14 Net oil sale Mbls 348 431 405 457 397 457 380 360 256 478 Net Gas MMCF 32 35 32 33 53 46 47 45 55 56 Net oil + Gas kBOE 353 436 411 463 406 465 388 367 265 488 Average daily BOED 3,836 4,796 4,516 4,876 4,796 4,002 4,309 3690 4,546 n/a Oil price $ 42,31 42,13 28,54 39,18 43,97 59,16 48,65 63,5 94,67 108,24 Gas price $ 2,37 1,64 1,57 1,88 2,75 2,7 2,82 4,26 4,59 5,61 $/boe 42,05 42,64 28,28 38,85 43,37 58,45 48,01 62,70 92,35 106.81 All-costs (incl. workovers) $ 32,05 31,71 42,61 56,81 49,07 45,17 54,54 49,61 58,10 30,71 Capex $ million 0 11,378 1,29 11,90 31,04 13,13 28,07 26,26 26,37 26,54 Click to enlarge

Click to enlarge

The 4Q'16 production will be really depressed due to the wells aforementioned and I have estimated a total production for the 4Q'16 of around 325k BOE which will increase again in 1Q'17 with the two wells and with the Sojitz acquisition effect.

Cary Bounds, which is now the confirmed CEO of Vaalco on January 3, 2017, said:

Following the successful workover of the South Tchibala 2-H well, we are pleased to have also restored production from the Avouma 2-H well at a higher rate than when it went offline this past summer. We have once again demonstrated our ability to safely and successfully conduct well interventions utilizing a hydraulic workover unit. Our net production has risen to approximately 4,600 barrels of oil equivalent per day, our highest rate since early summer 2016. We are pleased to begin 2017 with an attractive combination of strong production volumes and higher oil prices.

Now we have to assume that this situation is fixed and the pumps will function properly for a long period of time. The company will tell us later what happened to the previous pumps and if eventually the company can get compensated somehow for the loss of production? I doubt it but let's hope.

Conclusion:

Click to enlarge

We know that the daily oil production is now 4,600 BOED which means 1Q'17 production will be approximately 414k BOE which will be over $25 million in revenues, assuming a price of Barrel of oil equivalent around $52. It looks like the second best quarter since 2Q'17.

I was particularly impressed with the 2,700 BOEPD from the Avouma 2-H which is really good. However, I doubt that it will be maintained at this level and should be reduced to 2,000 BOEPD soon.

This is a significant jump in revenues, especially if we compare it to 4Q'14 -- not released yet -- which will be particularly depressed due to the fact that both wells, the North Tchibala 2-H and the Avouma 2-H were not producing.

Also in the conference call, The company expected production costs for 4Q'16 to average $22 to $24 per BOE, excluding $3 million to $4 million in workover cost at the Avouma net to EGY.

Based on the 325K BOEP indicated above, I believe the 4Q'15 will be approximately ~$13.5 million. A quick calculation gives an increase in revenues over 85% from 4Q'16 to 1Q'17.

Now, the question for investors is to know what the market will do next? The next earnings will not be good as I explained above, but the company is producing now at record and well over 425K BOE per quarter. Two conflicting elements that may eventually trigger some momentarily sell off because the market acts based on the news today and seems totally forgetting the big picture.

Click to enlarge

My belief is based on the chart above. EGY is trading within strong resistance between $1.25-$1.30 and I recommend to use this range to sell again a part of your holdings and take some profit off the table. This idea makes sense also because the next earning results will not be good at all.

A new support is now around $1.00 to $1.05 and if it is tested again, then it will be a good time to accumulate slowly, assuming no bad news in production or if oil prices collapse due to OPEC incapacity to effectively production as promised.

