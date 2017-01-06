2 Factors That Will Affect Oil Prices In The Short Term

The year 2017 started on a positive note for oil prices with the WTI (WTI) and Brent crossing $55 and $58, respectively, this week. However, the prices went down later on Tuesday because of a relatively stronger U.S dollar. The WTI and Brent were trading at $53.38 and $56.62, respectively, at the time of writing this article. Although the prices have gone down, traders and investors must admit that there is a lot of optimism with regards to oil prices, when compared to last year. At this moment, there are a couple of factors that are affecting oil prices.

Crude oil inventory data published by the API and EIA

The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a massive crude oil inventory drawdown of 7.4 million barrels on Wednesday. It must be noted that this was the fifth crude oil inventory drawdown in last seven weeks and was much higher than the market expectation of a 1.7-2.2 million barrel drawdown. Because of this factor, oil prices went up by almost 2 percent on Wednesday. However, API also reported a massive build-up in Gasoline and Distillate inventories. The Gasoline inventories were up by 4.25 million barrels (against the market expectations of 1 million barrels) while Distillate inventories were up by a massive 5.24 million barrels. This was the reason why oil prices did not increase substantially on Wednesday. Moreover, when the U.S based- Energy Information Administration (EIA) published its latest oil data (which was similar to the API data for a change) on Thursday, oil prices came under pressure because of a massive build-up in U.S gasoline and distillate inventories. Just like the API, even EIA had reported a crude oil inventory drawdown of 7.1 million barrels.

OPEC deal will drive the markets

Although it is true that the latest OPEC - non-OPEC oil deal has made investors bullish again, the actual timing of these production cuts is yet to be established. "There remains a question mark over whether OPEC, with a long history of non-compliance, will actually follow through (with the cuts). Very few respondents expect full compliance," read a statement that was issued by an Investment holding company - Singapore Exchange. Looking at the present situation, it is quite possible that Saudi Arabia and Russia may reduce their oil output in small stages. This also means that any new development which is related to OPEC's upcoming production cuts will have a sizeable effect on oil prices (NYSEARCA:USO). So, when the news of Saudi Arabia cutting its oil production came out on Thursday, oil prices went up again. According to a source, Saudi Arabia has reduced its January output by 486,000 barrels per day to around 10.06 million barrels per day. If this is true, then it means that Saudi Arabia has indeed kept its promise of reducing its output to around 10.05 million barrels per day from January 2017.

Takeaway for investors

Looking at the last few days, investors can see that any development which is related to OPEC will create a considerable impact in the market. Oil prices were initially under pressure on Thursday (mostly because of an unexpected surge in U.S gasoline and distillate inventories), but when a bullish development related to OPEC's oil deal came out in the market, oil prices shot up almost immediately. In my opinion, it will take a few more weeks for the markets to analyze the actual impact of the oil deal. With this, it is apparent that oil prices will continue to swing and remain volatile in short term. Investors must take note of this.

