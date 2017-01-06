Hey Bitcoin... Why Are You Running So Fast?

The Chinese are said to be notoriously wild traders, and Bitcoin proves this beyond doubt. The recent meteoric rise of Bitcoin's price (NYSEARCA:OTCQX:GBTC) close to its all-time high of $1165.89, a level recorded back in December 2013, sparked global interest, but also created some near-term concerns. Bitcoin's rise is too fast, too volatile, and too concentrated in one region to be sustainable in the short-to-medium term. This confluence of risk factors creates a window of opportunity for a short position on Bitcoin versus the USD (NYSEARCA:UUP), especially if one takes into account the massive capital flight out of China and the distortions that this creates on Bitcoin valuation.

The capitalization of the Bitcoin market, which currently is about $16 billion, might still be considered quite conservative with respect to other assets like metals, commodities, or even stocks. However, an uneven geographical adoption of Bitcoin due to a high regional concentration in the Chinese region, not so famous for its mature investment culture, makes current valuation potentially unsustainable. Bitcoin excessive Chinese trading has dragged the rest of the world with it, not out of strategic choice but out of fear. The urge of Chinese citizens to circumvent the increasingly tightening capital controls, resulted in a frenzy buying of Bitcoin. The problem seems to be with the way this rise materialized and the real driving factors of Bitcoin's demand. Instead of witnessing a smooth adoption trend on a truly global scale, the cryptocurrency found itself exposed to fear-driven, as well as speculative trading. This excessive and geographically concentrated trading behavior exposes Bitcoin savvy investors in certain risks, raising the need for a corrective rebalancing of the cryptocurrency market.

Source: tradingview.com

Indications About Bitcoin's Excessive Trading

Bitcoin trading currently exhibits three unique characteristics. It follows an exponential price rise against every currency in the world, it exhibits extreme volatility in its most heavily traded and liquid pair, and the geographical and currency dispersion of its trades is practically inexistent. Too much trading activity is concentrated in China. These factors reveal the fragility of the undergoing bull market, at least in the short-to-medium term.

Bitcoin's price has more than quintupled in the last year or so, beginning its ascent from its long-term support area of $200+. In December 2016, alone, Bitcoin gained more than one third of this meteoric rise. But Bitcoin's irregularities do not stop here.

At the same time that Bitcoin pushes the pedal to the metal, its underlying volatility surges in an uneven way among different currency pairs. The most niche currency pairs exhibit the wildest volatilities due to the extremely thin trading conditions, a stylized fact which is typically found in mainstream finance as well. It should come as no surprise that the 10-day average volatility of Bitcoin to Brazilian real (NSEARCA:BZF) is among the highest currently, at 16.6%, and that the respective volatility of Bitcoin to Polish zloty rests on 11.8%. These two bitcoin currency pairs are among the thinnest traded globally. To put things into perspective, the 10-day average volatility of BTCUSD hovers barely above 2.6% currently. The problem, though, lies with the volatility of the most liquid currency pair the BTCCNY, i.e. the price of Bitcoin in yuan terms (NYSEARCA:CYB). Despite the fact that this is the most liquid and heavily traded Bitcoin market in the world, its 10-day average volatility soars at 14.2% resembling the extreme trading conditions of the regional and thinly traded currency pairs.

This becomes a bigger concern if we also take into account the third characteristic of Bitcoin trading activity; its localization. You hear well, its localization! Bitcoin is not such a global digital currency as many think, at least in terms of the dispersion of its trading volume and activity. As of the end of last year, an overwhelming 99% of total Bitcoin trading volume took place against the yuan, mainly through China-based exchanges. The second most frequently traded currency, the US dollar, accounted for only 0.77% of the total Bitcoin trading volume, and the EUR (NYSEARCA:FXE) accounted for a meager 0.19%. The undeniable supremacy of the Chinese traders over the global Bitcoin market produces some serious repercussions.

Source: Bitcoinity.org

Risks Stemming From the Dominance of Chinese Traders

Firstly, any unexpected Chinese policy action which affects the foreign exchange and the broader financial system can have disproportionately big effects on the global price of Bitcoin. As an example, when the PBOC abruptly raised the overnight deposit rate on January 5, 2017 to stem pressures on the yuan, the price of Bitcoin peaked amidst the most volatile intraday session of the last few years. The price of Bitcoin dropped from 8900 yuan to 6100 yuan in just about six hours!

Source: tradingview.com

Secondly, the unusually high short-term volatility of the BTCCNY pair reflects excessive speculation and builds enormous medium-term risks for Bitcoin holders in case Chinese policy interventions become more aggressive. Despite the fact that the capitalization and the actual volumes in Chinese Bitcoin trading are still relatively low in absolute terms with respect to the sheer size of capital exodus from the country, the cryptocurrency is directly affected by such policy interventions. Bitcoin is not systemically important enough for Chinese authorities to seriously care about, but this doesn't mean that it is not fully exposed to the same exogenous shocks which the USDCNY exchange rate is.

Thirdly, the process by which every individual Bitcoin transaction in the world is verified and stored on a public ledger rests on a majority rule, under which a certain minimum portion of miners is needed to process the same transaction in order to verify its validity. Unfortunately, most of Bitcoin miners are located in China in order to take advantage of low operating costs and this poses another big risk. The Chinese have at their disposal a gigantic firewall which they can raise at any time in order to block traffic at times of a crisis. Should that happen, the transactions mined by Chinese companies are separated from the transactions mined by the rest of the world. This would create a major dichotomy within the Bitcoin market. Without the biggest portion of the mining community on-line, the Bitcoin market would be irrevocably forked into two divergent segments, each one building its own Bitcoin price and transaction history. Such an occasion could literally destroy Bitcoin's integrity and would essentially create two contradicting Bitcoin worlds with inconceivable financial consequences.

All these show how exposed the Bitcoin network is to regulatory initiatives by local governments, especially in and around China. Most importantly, though, it reminds us that the exponential behavior of asset prices, either financial or cryptocurrency ones, always hides existential threats. Despite the undeniable fact that the Bitcoin revolution has come to stay, its actual implementation from a financial standpoint has certainly been derailed from its original intentions. Excessive trading behavior is almost always followed by punitive market action; and Bitcoin won't be the exception.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author, provided for informative purposes only and in no case constitute investment advice.