Riding The Storm: Short Long-Term Treasuries, Consider Preferred Shares As A Defensive Position

Long-term Treasuries are a pure "Sell" for the medium-term. Yield-seeking investors might want to consider investing in preferred stock ETFs.

The rally in financials might have been overblown. A brief correction might follow shortly.

Market overview

It is true that the opportunity cost of remaining bearish throughout 2016 has been rather high. Nonetheless, despite successfully proposing financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) as a potential "long" pick in the first half of September, I have recently turned rather sceptical on the sector. As the SPDR Financials ETF has gotten considerably more expensive since the publication of my analysis, I maintain the view that the sector - and especially the ETF's largest constituents - might have already reached an intermediate top as the market expects the Fed to remain cautious (and slow) with the rate hiking process.

Even though the major U.S. banks will remain a popular trade on the street in the coming months (see Steve Eisman's bullish take here) due to the expectations of Dodd-Frank deregulation and corporate tax rate decreases, many continue to question the extent to which president-elect Trump will be able to deliver on investors' expectations.

Despite the fact that the majority of the largest financial stocks have been trending higher since the December 14 rate hike, a certain momentum slowdown has been a common feature for multiple names, as evidenced by the 3-month charts of the XLF's top 9 holdings (see below).

Click to enlarge

Source: compiled by the author using the charts provided by YCharts.com

It is true that one shouldn't have waited for elevated trading volumes during the holiday season. Nonetheless, higher volume is now required to sustain the uptrend and keep the ETF above the support level of $23.10. Otherwise, the current state of the financials' rally seems rather fragile to me.

The November 9-14 spike and the consequent decline in trading volumes are highlighted in the chart below. A retest of the SMA50 is more than possible.

Click to enlargeSource: StockCharts.com

Current narrative

The recent market dynamics have been predominantly centered on 4 broad themes:

As the U.S. interest rates are set to rise throughout the upcoming years, investors have been busy selecting their top financials and insurance stock picks;

As a direct consequence of the rising interest rates, the U.S. Dollar rally is likely to continue;

Suggestive of increased investor risk appetite, small caps have been receiving increased levels of attention lately;

The infrastructure argument of the "Trump rally" continues to favor industrials (NYSEARCA:XLI).

High optimism

While the financials rally has strong support from the fundamentals' standpoint, it is much more challenging to find the data supporting the current risk-on rally in smaller caps.

Source: StockCharts.com

It is true that a risk-on sentiment trade - staying long the Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:IWM) and short gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) - might prove to be a rather profitable trade this year. This, however, would require investor sentiment to stay exceptionally strong. For this to occur, the waters should remain surprisingly calm:

The widely expected Dow 20,000 landmark should be achieved shortly;

The U.S. economic conditions should continue to favor stock returns;

No major geopolitical tensions - a significant source of investors' near-term concern - should escalate in the coming months;

Rising interest rates should not adversely affect the debt payers' bottom lines and/or fuel bond market selloffs.

Whether the current state of the U.S. stock market may be described as irrational exuberance or not, I believe readers can name multiple developments that might prevent the assumptions in this list from happening.

In parallel with that, high equity valuations and underperforming Treasuries (NYSEARCA:TLT), utilities (NYSEARCA:XLU), staples (NYSEARCA:XLP) and precious metals lead to lower availability of safe haven assets on the market. As a possible outcome, we are already witnessing a significant trend reversal in gold.

Click to enlarge

Source: Multpl.com

Source: StockCharts.com

Source: StockCharts.com

Source: StockCharts.com

Source: StockCharts.com

Although the U.S. Dollar is expected to stay strong, the gold chart is getting very interesting. The possible retest of the SMA50 could be a turning point for my currently-neutral opinion on gold at these levels.

Click to enlarge

Source: BarCharts

To sum up, lower availability of defensive picks forces me to conclude that the need for hedging the downside risks might be even higher than usual. Long-term Treasury ETFS - a potential short at current conditions - is presented below.

The dot plot: a pessimistic plot for the long-term Treasuries?

Although the market remains quite skeptical on the possibility of another 0.25 percent rate hike up until the Fed's June 14 meeting, the distribution of futures-implied rate hike probabilities for the Dec 13 meeting closely resembles that of the FOMC participants' dot plot. It is true that both are likely to change throughout the year and one might even argue that the Fed might choose to accelerate the process in the future. However, even the most anticipated scenario - a 50 bps target rate increase by the end of the year - implies significant downside to long-term Treasuries as demonstrated by the TLT chart below.

Click to enlarge

Source: CME Group.

Better conditions for hiking?

Meanwhile, another source of pressure comes from the improvements in the global inflation outlook. Jamie McGeever at Reuters writes: "Upbeat global economic data and growing signs that inflation on both sides of the Atlantic is accelerating fueled a second day of 2017 gains across world stock markets on Wednesday, and lifted the euro and oil prices […] "It will be interesting to see just how much the (incoming Trump administration's) fiscal stimulus plans contributed to the interest rate forecasts from Fed policymakers in December and whether there is potential for the pace to be faster still," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda."

Even though it is too early to conclude that the Fed is likely to accelerate the process, rising commodity prices and improving business and consumer confidence indicators definitely decrease the possibility of the Fed postponing the widely expected 0.5 percent rate hike this year. In addition, here is an important quote from the December 13-14 FOMC minutes: "Many participants judged that the risk of a sizable undershooting of the longer-run normal unemployment rate had increased somewhat and that the Committee might need to raise the federal funds rate more quickly than currently anticipated to limit the degree of undershooting and stem a potential buildup of inflationary pressures. However, with inflation still below the Committee's 2 percent objective, it was noted that downside risks to inflation remained and that a moderate undershooting of the longer-run normal unemployment rate could help return inflation to 2 percent. A couple of participants expressed concern that the Committee's communications about a gradual pace of policy firming might be misunderstood as a commitment to only one or two rate hikes per year; participants agreed that policy would need to respond appropriately to the evolving outlook."

While it is still unclear whether the recent job creation efforts of president-elect Trump could ramp this process up, I maintain the view that recession risks might force the Fed to act quicker than expected at one point.

As a side point, continued Chinese Yuan (NYSEARCA:CYB) pressure might result in further selling of U.S. Treasuries by the PBoC, while additional selling might come from the U.S. banks, primary concern of which would be to prevent the deterioration of the CET1 ratio as a consequence of unrealized losses on fixed income portfolios.

As a result, I conclude that the long-term Treasuries have a lot lower to go in 2017. However, for as long as the majority of the market participants only expect the Fed to come up with another hike in June (a 48.3% futures-implied probability of a 0.25% hike), I would still argue that better shorting entries are likely to follow in the coming quarters.

Source: compiled by the author using the charts from StockCharts.com and YCharts.

What about the high-yield bond ETFs?

Acting as an unofficial investor sentiment barometer throughout 2016, high yield bonds (NYSEARCA:JNK) have demonstrated an impressive rally since bottoming in Q1 2016. Although the bankruptcy wave that has shaken the energy sector is less of a threat than it was in 2014-2015, multiple risks continue to prevail (these are junk bonds for a reason). Nonetheless, one should not cross out the SPDR high-yield bond ETF from the list right away due to:

Continued sentiment improvement;

Moderate modified adjusted duration value of 4.06 (implying 4.06% downside for a 100 bps increase in yield and vice versa);

Momentum effect;

Improving U.S. corporate profit dynamics.

While the industrial production downturn remains a primary concern, additional protection comes from the 6% yield. In fact, the distribution-adjusted chart - despite looking scary in the second half of 2015 - doesn't look too bad for the longer-term holders.

Source: StockCharts.com

What about the preferred shares?

A less risky way of acting defensive would be to buy the iShares preferred stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFF).

The fund is predominantly allocated to banks (41.92%), diversified financials (19.33%), real estate (10.89%) and insurance (9.1%). Also, a large portion of ETF's holdings are traded near par, implying no extraordinary risks for the medium-term holders here.

Source: StockCharts.com

Conclusion

Having no confidence in the current rally, I propose a defensive short-term strategy of:

Avoiding trendy stocks, small caps and financials;

Collecting the distributions of the preferred stock ETF;

Watching long-term Treasuries for a short position entry;

Keeping an eye on gold for a potential long position entry.

A rotation towards less risky assets is happening just as I am finishing the article, and even though it might prove to be a short-lived one, I am not ready to join the "Dow 20,000" camp just yet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not an investment advice. I am not an investment advisor.