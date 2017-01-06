Seadrill: Why You Can't Expect Massive Downside

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) is a gambling man's stock. It trades for just a few dollars per share and has lost almost all of its equity value in the last couple of years as the crude oil downturn has caused this driller to experience significant setbacks. However, in light of a recent article published here by Fundamental Investing, I am going to play devil's advocate and show that this company isn't going to see "massive downside" this year, as I believe that thesis is overblown. This author is quite an excellent writer, so this isn't personal - it's just business.

Source: Seadrill

The Core Argument

The core argument made is that because of the production cut by OPEC and non-OPEC producers, O&G infrastructure spending will decline, which, in turn, would hurt offshore drillers. That brings on a snowball effect of Seadrill's backlog being wiped out and then financial instability.

Let's start with the last point. Seadrill has been financially unstable for many quarters now and this is being stated from the perspective that the company's debt presents a looming burden that may or may not be covered by cash flow in the short term. This has been made very public, to the point where Fredriksen has even said he'll step in with a "life line" loan, if necessary. The expectations, for many quarters now, have been incredibly low for Seadrill.

Thus, that brings us to how the stock moves. The stock has a direct correlation to crude oil, which naturally shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone. However, offshore drillers do have the added plot twist that they rely on the capital expenditure budgets of those they contract with to increase, such that dayrates might increase and operations become more profitable.

So, the problem I'm seeing is that there is a misconception about this company in particular. It's easy to throw statistics out there about O&G E&Ps cutting budgets and say that directly applies to Seadrill. If it does, it behooves us to know to what extent it is affected and what the probability of the company seeing increased dayrates this year?

For that information, we head to the SEC filings. As just a holistic point, the companies that Seadrill has previously done business with would rather do business with it than searching for other offshore drillers because it's an opportunity cost and there's switching costs involved. While Seadrill is by no means the top driller, these companies enter into binding agreements because they don't want to have to keep switching service providers (think about why you've been with the same phone company for the last decade, the same principle applies here). These are the following core companies that Seadrill does business with:

Saudi Aramco (Private:ARMCO)

Eni (NYSE:E)

Repsol (OTCQX:REPYY, OTCQX:REPYF)

Total (NYSE:TOT)

Statoil (NYSE:STO), although the last order of business was a cancellation on West Epsilon

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

It's tough to gauge the financial situation of Saudi Aramco as the company is straddling its time between a potential IPO, while dealing with OPEC production cuts. It's because of these factors and primarily a lack of data on this company, that I can't make an estimate as to when CapEx will be increased or if there's further downside ahead for its budget.

As for Eni, the massive Italian O&G company, there's an average breakeven for new projects of under $30/barrel. Guess what fits right into its projects' requirements - contracts with Seadrill - because this company has one of the lowest breakeven points for offshore drillers. Eni has cut its CapEx budget 33% since the downturn started, but is now trending with positive free cash flow. I will say that Eni is the only company I'm seeing that presents any real risk to Seadrill as it has posted negative free cash flow the past three quarters, but that's even quickly debunked by rising crude prices and this company's lowered breakeven point.

Repsol slashed CapEx heavier than any other contractor I've seen. This was entirely aimed at generating free cash flow and stabilizing the business. In Q3 2016, the company had $2.8 billion in FCF and saw a 35% increase in net income YoY. To say that this company couldn't feasibly increase dayrates would be outright false. Interestingly enough, this company had -$1.6 billion in CapEx in Q3. So, now that financials have begun to stabilize for this company, there's definitely room to increase the budget.

Statoil, despite its name being listed as its contracted business has resulted in a cancellation, has one of the highest reported FCF levels from Q3 results that I've seen. The company reported over $30 billion in OCF and with $22 billion in CapEx, it had nearly $8 billion in FCF. Statoil is one of the better managed O&G companies I've researched and it is really only focused on ultra-low breakeven projects at the moment, which means that offshore drillers are inherently at a disadvantage with this contractor.

As for Exxon Mobil, the worst has certainly passed for this major, as the company has consistently generated positive free cash flow throughout the downturn, with the exception of Q4 2015. CapEx is at its lowest level since the downturn, but I think this company will begin to increase the budget as soon as the end of this year as it has clearly displayed that it has extra funds - it increased its dividend arbitrarily in 2016 just to prove it.

So, what you're seeing with these companies is two clear themes: the lowest CapEx levels have already been seen and that free cash flow is on the rise. With those two themes in mind, it's implied that dayrates should start to pick up this year. While not all rigs are created equal, Seadrill should, at least, have a better operating year than 2016, especially if these majors continue to see operational strength.

Other Points To Consider

If you're going to say the following, "Seadrill's stock price could erode 30% next year, while from an earnings perspective, it will witness a slide of almost 80%," without even providing one chart detailing support and resistance levels, then how, at all, is that conclusion viable? Even if the stock does fall further, there has to be a stronger indication of how much, as using simple tools like retracements would've been far more accurate.

I'd be surprised if SDRL trekked below $2.00 in the next twelve months, as it is quite unlikely to happen in the current environment. If we hadn't seen progress with production cuts and agreements, I'd say that it would actually be probable, but cooperation has really been stepped up in the past couple of months. Additionally, there'd be heavy buying support at the $2.00 support level, not to mention every 8-10% dip downward. I highly doubt that the stock would trek below its 52-week low of $1.57, considering where crude prices are at now relative to that low level.

Click to enlarge

Source: StockCharts

In terms of earnings, the author linked to a Yahoo! Finance analyst opinion, which is about as good as putting lighter fluid on a fire you're trying to contain. Additionally, the estimate for the stock price falling was based on a P/E ratio. To the investing community, if we based everything off of a P/E ratio, we'd be in a recession right now. A more accurate earnings estimate would be based upon the projected dayrates received for each active rig and applying the company's most recent margins, as well as any other guidance to the fleet, in order to come up with a final EPS number. A P/E ratio does nothing but provide a simple check against the market and peers. If anything, it needs to be complemented by enterprise value multiples (i.e. EV/Sales, EV/EBIT, EV/EBITDA) and other pure price multiples (i.e. price/cash flow, price/sales).

Additionally, the company is focused on obtaining a final restructuring agreement by April 2017 with respect to extending credit facilities and providing much needed liquidity to the business. From my understanding of this business, no one is looking at earnings numbers because we know they're not ideal, given that the environment has presented so many challenges. What investors are looking for is the outcome of the restructuring, which has been consistently delayed. Understand that the company is doing everything it can to prevent a Chapter 11, and Fredriksen is in the back pocket should the situation worsen - however, it's tough to say that dayrates are going to continue to trek down in light of how crude has performed over the last two months.

Conclusion

Is Seadrill a gamble? Yes, undoubtedly. It has experienced significant setbacks in the past two years and the volatility associated with the stock is sky-high, making it really hard to keep this name in a balanced portfolio unless the allocation is miniscule. But, to say that this company will see "massive downside" in 2017 is an oversight. The companies that Seadrill has contracted with currently and in the past have all seen their most dire days of expenses and are nearly all capable of increasing dayrates by the end of 2017. While Seadrill is not the best offshore stock to play through the recovery, it's not going to be wiped out in a matter of months without an impressive fight.