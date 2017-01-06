Twilio: Revisiting After Devastating Decline

The insider overhang is likely to pressure the stock for the next year.

After an interesting stock drops more than 50%, a cursory review seems warranted. Typically, a stock will get punished too much on the downside and just like most stocks, rally too far on the upside.

In the case of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO), a large group of investors fought the weakness in the stock all the way from the top over $70. Now the question is whether the stock is a dip-buying opportunity all the way down at $28.

Don't Care Where The Stock Came From

The key to this analysis and my previous research is not caring where the stock came from. Twilio is down nearly $43 or 61% from the highs, but the amount doesn't really matter. The only small reason to consider the stock as a buying opportunity is that momentum is a funny beast and could easily push the stock back to irrational levels.

The first big indication that valuation remains a problem was an analyst upgrade only gave the stock a minor bump. Pacific Crest analyst Brent Bracelin is very bullish on cloud software players, on the expectation that spending in the sector will grow 20% annually to 2020.

The second hint is that the bullish call slapped a price target of only $36 on the stock. Sure, Twilio was trading around $27 before the upgraded price target, but the new target is nearly 50% off the highs.

The prime reason with the valuation concern being that the target group includes the likes of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) and HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) that trades at 5.4x forward EV/S multiples.

Salesforce provides an example of a best case valuation long-term while HubSpot is a similarly sized company. Ycharts doesn't accurately capture the Twilio multiple, but a quick calculation has the stock at 7.4x the forward EV/S.

CRM EV to Revenues (Forward) data by YCharts

Twilio already trades at the upper end of the valuation for this group of stocks.

Insider Overhang

One of the theories for the weakness in the stock was the end of the insider lockup on the remaining shares. Remember that a lot of the weakness was related to back in October, when insiders were allowed to dump shares early at $40. Big emphasis was placed on the fact that these insiders wanted to sell at levels far below the highs and even the prices in the previous weeks.

The unlocking of about half of the remaining insider shares occurred on December 20, with the remaining shares still left on January 19. The insiders that dumped shares back in October granted the underwriters a lock-up restriction that lasted 90 days from the secondary.

Click to enlarge

Source: Twilio prospectus, pg 50

With the stock around $30, it's unlikely that the majority of insiders will dump shares. Not to mention, Bessemer Venture Partners would have to register and report any sales with an ownership position of 17.5 million shares that is in excess of 15% of the outstanding shares.

The real problem is an overhang from the fear of insider sales. It's almost a virtual guarantee that Bessemer Venture Partners will eventually file another offering to dump more shares. The only other solution is to find an acquirer as these venture funds don't typically hold onto shares long-term.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the devastating decline hasn't actually made the stock a bargain. Bullish analysts aren't actually that bullish and the investor overhang is likely to crimp any rally above $30 per share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.