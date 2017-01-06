My 2016 Portfolio Wrap Up: 2 New Positions, 3 Existing And 1 Sale

I've selected new goals for this upcoming year and see how I fared against my 2016 goals.

The future looks bright as ever with nearly $5000 projected as of this moment for 2017.

I collected $3901 in dividends in 2016 and a personal record of $756 in December alone.

Introduction

This article series documents my journey as a young father of two towards my eventual retirement. The goal of my portfolio is to generate a growing income stream for my wife and I to live off of. In an ideal world this will not require selling of assets to fund expenses.

Notes From This Month

December I made 7 trades which was a particularly active month for me. I alluded to the sale I made last month and I started 2 new positions. I had my own mini Santa Claus buying session on my last work day of the year. I will cover those trades more in depth down below.

Year End Wrap Up

As part of ending one year and starting the next, it's appropriate to review the goals I laid out for 2016 to see how I fared. From there, I can assess and outline a new set of goals for 2017.

2016 Goals

Here are my yearly goals and tracking how I fared.

Projected dividend income > $4,000. COMPLETE

> $100 in dividends received each month.

>= inflation rate of dividend growth ( goal set at 2% this year ) now set at 30%. (Final figure at 53.30%) COMPLETE

Goal 1

I accomplished this goal in July! At the end of the month my targeted income increased to $4396. By year end 2016 my best estimate of dividends for 2017 is $4,993.

Goal 2

I previously mentioned this is no longer a goal and falls in the "nice to have" bucket. For sake of completeness, I was successful in accomplishing this. January was the closest month with only $100.50 of dividends received.

Goal 3

I increased this goal to 30% after having quickly crushed the 2% long-term mark. This goal was completed in September and every month continues to set the bar just a little bit higher. November added about $140. December added it's own $227 of projected income. The final tally as mentioned above was over 50% dividend growth for the year as I continued to invest more money available to me.

2017 Goals

Having had a chance to see and review my goals over the course of the year, I have a new set of goals for 2017.

I want my holdings to have a weighted 1 year dividend growth rate of at least 5%. By the end of 2017, I want to have a projected dividend income of at least $5,800. I want to suffer no dividend cuts.

Notes About My Goals

My first and second goals are related as I will show. Perhaps the main reason for being a dividend growth investor is to accrue an income stream that is greater than the rate of inflation.

This goal made it's appearance in my 2016 goals but was quickly beaten. Due to the fact that I was not fully invested at the start of the year meant that I could quickly buy my way to growth.

Now that I am essentially fully invested (currently about 1% cash), I can't easily create growth just by buying more stocks. It's now up to the companies that I have carefully selected to perform and grow my earnings for me. I think 5% is an appropriate goal, I am not heavily invested in utilities or telecom companies so I think I'll be able to hit it.

I will also admit that it's possible I could juice the figures. I hold about $20,000 in non-dividend paying companies which I could sell and buy more income. Frankly I have no interest in doing that for the sake of trying to hit this goal. In any event, I expect many of those companies to be the dividend growth stars of the future.

Goal one rolls into my second goal of my projected income. By tracking my owned shares and the dividend rates of the companies I can project what my income may look like over the next year. It's inherently flawed but that's OK by me, I like to be a little surprised.

There are three main reasons it's flawed:

It does not consider dividend reinvestment It does not consider new funds being added and invested in the account There's no way I would be able to reliably predict what an ETF may pay out in distributions over the coming year

Here's how I came to $5,800:

Starting Income $5,000 5% Organic Dividend Growth $250 Maxing 401k New Money $540 End of 2017 Income $5,790

I started by rounding my starting income to $5000 ($4,993 is close enough for me). From there I added 5% average organic dividend growth.

Next is the money coming from maxing my 401k contributions. The cap was not changed for 2017 so I can contribute a maximum of $18,000. For the sake of this exercise I won't consider employer matches. I am also assuming that the money buys an average of a current 3% yield.

That brings us to the $5,790 figure which I then am rounding up to $5,800.

Lastly, I really don't want to see a dividend cut. The goal sounds rather obvious but there is a lot of legwork that goes into making that come true.

REITs, foreign companies and ETFs are the examples that stick out in my mind where I suspect a cut is more likely. I'm not too particularly concerned with any of those three areas.

My REIT holdings are generally small, Realty Income is my largest one. It's no secret the structure allows them to be cash cows for investors and I think that's completely fine if you know the risks and their place in a portfolio. I would much prefer to have someone else managing properties for my benefit than myself.

Foreign companies may come under some risk due to how their payment systems work, many have an interim and final dividend that are variable and the final figures may come out lower than expected. Currency can also play into this with dividends being paid out in USD could be a "de facto" cut.

Finally, I have no idea how to reliably predict an ETFs payout. I love myself some SCHD but I can only really look at it in 12 month increments to just see if it is increasing. Buying more SCHD is still my default action if I have extra money I am looking to invest and no companies stick out to me.

Portfolio Strategy

Buying Criteria

These are the general guidelines I will review to see if something is worthy of adding to my portfolio or whether I will add to an existing position.

Being a member of the CCC list, obviously a longer streak is preferred.

No one individual holding should be weighted >7% of the portfolio's total cost or weighted >7% of the portfolio's total dividend income.

Investment grade holdings >BBB+ should generate 95% of the portfolio's dividend income.

I want to see steady earnings growth over time - this will generally remove commodity based companies

I like cash cows, good profit margins (> 10%) are appreciated though not required if the company has a wide moat due to its business

I like to see shareholder friendly management, a healthy raising dividend and willingness to buyback shares, though in practice the buybacks aren't always done at opportune times

Though a small part of my portfolio, I do have some non dividend paying stocks like Facebook, Google and Amazon.

Perhaps most importantly, the valuation needs to be right per Fast Graphs. The stock should be trading at fair value or better for an appropriate timeline (12+ years if possible).

I will also use Simply Safe Dividends and the information provided by Brian on his site. Amongst a plethora of information available he has a dividend scorecard where companies are ranked in terms of dividend safety, growth and yield. I aim to pick companies that are in the 80+ safety range though not always.

A lot of times I will start to find candidates either through seeing articles here or on a simple screener from Finviz. Basically, start with large dividend paying companies, sort them by how close they are to a 52-week low and then start diving into some of the names left.

Click to enlarge

It's not incredibly scientific at this point, in fact it really shouldn't be as research has shown the more elaborate the portfolio, the worse the returns. Some of the names shown here are in fact the trades I made this month (Medtronic, VF Corp, Nike).

Selling Criteria

There are only a few reasons I'll sell a stock, though any of these events are not a guarantee I'll do so.

Dividend cut

Company degradation, this could be things like deteriorating balance sheets, loss of competitive advantage, loss of credit ratings

Wild overvaluation - this becomes a bigger factor if there is something at a fair valuation that I wish to purchase with proceeds

Position size wildly outgrows the rest of the portfolio.

Portfolio Changes

New Positions

Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

In December Abbott became both a new position and an existing position though I'll just cover it here. The company is a diverse healthcare business featuring some prominent consumer brands such as Similac, PediaSure, Pedialyte and Ensure.

Click to enlarge

So Fast Graphs here isn't tremendously helpful. Ever since the company spun off AbbVie the market premium has changed. As a new shareholder I can't count the company as a dividend champion though it's illustrious career will show otherwise had I received AbbVie shares during the split.

Post split, the company has shown moderate high single digit growth so the premium seems appropriate to me. It also happens to be trading right around it's 52 week low which is always appealing.

Click to enlarge

Using a shorter timeframe the company appears to be undervalued at least to it's (short) past premium.

Click to enlarge

Per Simply Safe Dividends, the company scores incredibly high for safety and above average for both growth and yield.

I first bought shares on December 6th and added during my Santa Claus session on the 22nd. As of this writing the company just completed it's acquisition of St. Jude Medical.

V.F. Corporation (VFC)

VF Corp has been a stock on my watchlist for about a year now. I like the business, I like the brands but for me it was always a valuation concern. As it neared it's 52 week low it started becoming more appealing. An apropos article by Dividend Sleuth here also made me take a deeper look.

Click to enlarge

At the time near the end of 2015 shares had come down significantly from highs seen earlier in the year but were still above $60 and appeared pricey at about 21x earnings as that point.

It took the whole year and it finally got a point that I felt comfortable buying their future earnings around the 17x mark.

If the name doesn't immediately ring a bell, think of brands like Lee, Wrangler, Timberland, The North Face and Nautica. They own all those plus more.

Click to enlarge

They are another company that ranks very highly in safety. As an added bonus it also has a strong recent history of dividend growth and oh yeah, VFC is also a dividend champion with a 44 year dividend growth history. You can't fake that!

Existing Positions

Medtronic (MDT)

I added another set of shares to the position I started in November. As I covered last month, Medtronic is a leading medical device company and a dividend champion. They operate in four segments, heart, minimally invasive, restorative therapies and diabetes.

The company continues to trade at 52 week lows and a very reasonable 16x earnings, under 15x 2017 earnings.

Click to enlarge

Per Fast Graphs the company currently appears to be fairly valued based on a modest 12 year history. The stock peaked at $89 and now sits around the $71 mark.

Click to enlarge

With Simply Safe Dividend's research, Medtronic scores very highly in both safety and growth while still offering an average yield for investors.

Realty Income (O)

Everyone's favorite REIT and perhaps one of my popular companies written about in 2016 here on Seeking Alpha.

Click to enlarge

Note this is not a PE chart from Fast Graphs but is looking at Realty Income's adjusted funds from operation (AFFO). For REITs this is a better measure of what premium or discount the market is applying to the cash flows the company produces.

I initially started a small position in April and had been waiting for a better opportunity to present itself. I added to that position in December during my Santa Claus buying spree. The P/AFFO level was as close to it's "normal" value as it had been in the past year since taking off from the $40s.

I really wanted that initial 4% yield and I'll continue to watch if another opportunity presents itself. I'm sure I will know by all the research that will come out on the company if that happens.

Click to enlarge

Using SSD the company ranks quite strongly in both safety and yield while growth lags. This is shocking said no one, REITs need to payout most of their earnings back to investors to retain REIT tax status.

Nike (NKE)

Nike was the last purchase on my late year spree. It has hovered around it's 52 week low. Investors haven't been as bearish on Nike since about the beginning of 2014 and even that was a blip before the most recent tick up.

Click to enlarge

For a company that still has strong growth prospects, paying for a multiple in the low 20s isn't terrible. It would have been much harder to justify buying it in the high 60s when it trades over 30x earnings.

Click to enlarge

Nike represents the other side of the coin from Realty Income, though not from a safety perspective. It has a low current yield but ranks better than 95% of dividend paying companies in how fast it is growing it's dividend.

Sells

Helmerich & Payne (HP)

I initially alluded to this sale in my article last month. The sale occurred during December so I waited until now to put some more reasoning behind it. In fact I made a blog post about it on Dividend Derek.

Back in late 2014 as oil stocks were crashing I first bought HP. Turns out I was catching a falling knife as oil still had a long way to fall. I ended up making a profit on the deal though it was a long route to doing so, the return ended up being due to reinvesting dividends along the way.

Click to enlarge

Turns out I don't really like commodity based companies. I don't like your success being driven by so many outside factors and by areas of the world that aren't exactly friendly with us.

Earnings completely fell off a cliff in 2015 and they still aren't looking pretty. I think the market has already pushed the valuation well beyond reason with this one.

Click to enlarge

The company does not rank particularly well on Simply Safe Dividends. As I first started reviewing my holdings on Brian's site this was one of the earliest ones to jump out to me. I knew the picture was a little bleak but seeing some hard figures behind it made it a little more eye opening.

That said, this is not their first rodeo, they are a dividend champion after all. They have an intact 44 year dividend increase history so they should be able to weather this storm.

To reiterate, I learned from this experience that I don't particularly like commodity companies like those found in the energy sector. I think there were plenty of great trade opportunities when oil was in the $20s, plenty of good companies on deep discount. That was the time that I should have first taken a plunge, not catching the proverbial falling knife.

Dividend Increases

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) declares $0.265/share quarterly dividend, 1.9% increase from prior dividend of $0.26.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) declares $1.15/share quarterly dividend, 15% increase from prior dividend of $1.00.

CVS Board has approved an 18% increase in the annual dividend in 2017 ($2/share). $18B authorized for share repurchases over next five years.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) declares $0.775/share quarterly dividend, 6.2% increase from prior dividend of $0.73.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) declares $0.2025/share monthly dividend, 0.2% increase from prior dividend of $0.202.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) declares $0.78/share semi-annual dividend, 9.9% increase from prior dividend of $0.71.

Dividend Cuts

None!

New Rules

I was listening to a Motley Fool podcast and analyst Jason Moser had an interesting rule that he is following - to make only one trade for a given stock per year. The rationale being you have to feel convicted about the buy you are going to make if that's the only one you are allowed that year. I'm going to keep that in mind and try to follow it for 2017 (and perhaps beyond).

Notes

As an investor there is a lot to consider and one thing I recently discovered was the 20% dividend withholding Israel has. I noticed it with regards to my TEVA holding.

Charts and Graphs

2016 Dividends

Click to enlarge

As I mentioned last month, the Starbucks dividend is highlighted in yellow. It was "supposed" to be paid out in December so that's my slight gripe.

December was a record month for me $756 in dividends received. It was particularly bolstered by the $201 I received from SCHD. After the anemic distribution in September they needed to follow up with something big and they did. ETFs really keep you on your toes with their distributions. Overall though the fund is still pretty solid, yielding about 3%.

I also received some first time dividends from T. Rowe Price and Teva Pharmaceuticals. I also managed to receive the latest Helmerich & Payne dividend before I had sold it which was a nice last little boost.

Current Total Balance: $193,254

Current Cash: $2,454

Growth

Now that I have a complete year of results under my belt, I have comparable data I can use every month, quarter and year going forward. It is these series of charts that will be most handy in 2017 and beyond to see whether I am on pace to meet my goals or not. As mentioned before, I consider myself fully invested so growth in these figures will be coming through company dividend growth and any new funds invested through my 401k.

Starting at the top, I experienced 121% overall dividends received growth from 2015. In addition, the 2nd, 3rd and 4th quarters experience nice quarterly growth. This will slow significantly going forward now that I am fully invested.

Moving to the second table, I can check out my year over year growth for any particular month. With the exceptions of January and April, every month was higher than the year ago figure, some significantly so. In fact, most months experienced over 100% growth from the prior year.

Lastly is my chart of my forward looking dividend income. At the end of each month I update my spreadsheet to track any new shares added, shares from reinvestments and the current dividend rate. Summing that all up gives me my 1-year projected income.

My final projected figure for the year was over 50% higher than in 2015. This will be lower going forward.

The Portfolio

Click to enlarge

That is my overall portfolio as managed in beautiful Excel and is the final version for 2016. I'll now make a copy of this sheet and tag this one as final.

Here are the column definitions for the ones that may not be evident:

Purchased Shares - the shares I actually bought

Shares Total - total shares after dividend reinvestment / splits

Cost - my transaction cost including fees

My Basis - Cost / Purchased Shares

DRIP Basis - Cost / Shares Total

Percent of Cost - Cost / sum(All Costs)

Dividend - The annualized dividend

Income - Dividend * Shares Total

Percent of Income - Income / Sum(All Income)

Yield On Cost - Income / Cost

CCC Member - Is it part of the Dividend Champion, Challenger, Contender list?

If you can make out the numbers, you can see where I calculated the $4,993 of dividends expected and my current yield on cost of 3.10%.

My indicators are all healthy save for Omega Healthcare Investors which now is providing slightly over 5% of my income. I don't use the indicator on SCHD as that is a diversified ETF.

The yellow indicators on the credit rating just keep me informed of the holdings I have that are below my desired threshold. Horace Mann Educators, the aforementioned Omega Healthcare Investors, STAG Industrial and Teva Pharmaceuticals are all below.

As I've mentioned in past articles, this does not include my non-dividend-paying companies. I own Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Berkshire (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) and Under Armour (NYSE:UA). Each of them roughly has a position size in line with anyone here.

Click to enlarge

Using the portfolio analyzer tool on Simply Safe Dividends my overall metrics are pretty close to what I calculated. There are always some slight variances in figures.

What I wanted to highlight was the overall safety, growth and my yield on cost scores. Overall I am very pleased with this picture.

As I mentioned before, my large SCHD holding actually hurts my safety and growth score due to ETFs being given a weight of 50/50 for those categories.

Click to enlarge

I sorted my portfolio by safety score, clearly BBL is the big loser here. It already had a dividend cut due to heavy exposure to commodity prices in iron ore.

Now since last month when I posted this I sold my HP stake so that won't be a drag any longer either.

STAG, JPM and DEO are all collectively small parts of my portfolio but deserve some extra digging into their situations. JPM in particular has been an extraordinary beneficiary of the recent run up.

For fun, here is the snapshot I included last year of my portfolio, a little bit different today, eh?

Click to enlarge

I've added 22 new positions, added to existing positions and invested about $80,000 over the year.

Visualizations

I am trying out simplywall.st for their infographics which are very pretty and something I have been looking for. I have my transactions loaded into their system, the only thing missing is having it calculate dividend reinvestment but it gives a really close representation of my actual portfolio.

You can check out my portfolio here.

Performance

Click to enlarge

The data on simplywall.st is actually quite good. I put in my transactions by date and the math seems to line up pretty well accounting for received dividends and the like. Also at a glance via their "snowflake" you can just visually see how companies rank in 5 categories.

Altria to no one's surprise is my top performance and also my longest holding having owned since 10/2013. It is also nearly my first 2-bagger which is exciting.

Near the bottom of this abbreviated list is SCHD which is one benchmark I will compare myself to below.

Not shown are the positions lagging underneath here, the majority of them are newer holdings so I'll let the businesses do their work and see how the market values them in the future.

Diversification

Click to enlarge

For anyone who has followed my articles, it should be no surprise that diversification is an important tenet for me to follow. That is readily visible in this graphic via the many different small colored slices that make up the whole pie.

Income by Sector

Click to enlarge

So again I added more healthcare names this month boosting that sectors income to over 17%. For fun, here is my chart from last years December article!

In the past year, the 11% energy income has gone to 0% and my anemic 2.52% healthcare has jumped to my largest sector. Materials also collapsed from 12.8% down to 2% over 2016.

Champion, Contender, Challenger View

Year End 2016:

Year End 2016:

Year End 2015:

With how much has changed over the past year, the one thing that is virtually the same is choosing top quality companies! The percentages have shifted around but I still only have 9% of my portfolio in companies NOT on the CCC list by David Fish.

Rate Of Returns

Now for the fun part - let's see some actual rate of return numbers. It's been a full year, the 2016 chapter is closed so how did I do? As I've written in the past, I'm not opposed to letting an ETF do my job if I can't hang with the big boys as the vast majority of individual investors are unable to do.

Click to enlarge

I pulled this rate of return screenshot from my 401k administrator, the dates aren't exact due to the market being closed for New Years but I kept the date aligned between all my comparison points. According to this I did 15.04% in 2016, great!

Other than that one figure the page itself didn't have much detail on how it was really calculated so I wanted to check another source.

Click to enlarge

I wanted to use SimplyWall.st as a comparison point as well. Ignore the error in the middle - I wrote to them about it, it's trying to suggest the ticker DUK is no longer valid. Their portfolio tool is pretty good the only thing missing is a method to reinvest dividends but other than that it'll calculate the return accurately from the date you enter a stock purchase or sale.

They show an annual return of 13.7%, I'll update this if I can get the Duke Energy situation corrected, it's in the ballpark of where my return is so I'm still sticking with the 401k administration figure.

Click to enlarge

Lastly, DividendChannel has a really nice returns calculator both with and without dividends (I'm using the reinvestment one). Using the same dates as above, it shows the passive S&P 500 returned 13.53% and my favorite dividend ETF SCHD returned 17.24%.

SCHD: 17.24%

Me: 15.04%

S&P 500: 13.53%

Getting double digits returns on any portfolio is always a great year so anyone should be happy with anything in this ballpark. One year doesn't make a trend but I think it just goes to show that part of my portfolio plan is to continue funding SCHD.

The Portfolio

The portfolio now contains the following companies: Abbott Laboratories , AFLAC (NYSE:AFL), Altria (NYSE:MO), Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP), Apple (AAPL), Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), Anthem (NYSE:ANTM), AT&T (NYSE:T), BHP Billiton (NYSE:BBL), Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH), Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), Corning (NYSE:GLW), Cummins (NYSE:CMI), CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), Diageo (NYSE:DEO), Disney (NYSE:DIS), Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), Home Depot (NYSE:HD), Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN), International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), Medtronic , Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Nike , Oracle Corporation (NASDAQ:ORCL), Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI), Prudential (NYSE:PRU), Realty Income (NYSE:), Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD), STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG), Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK), Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW), Target (NYSE:TGT), Teva Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:TEVA), Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV), Under Armour , United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX), Ventas Inc. (NYSE:VTR), W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW), V.F. Corp , Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) and Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM).

Reads for 2017

I try to keep a few investing books on my shelf, I received The Devil's Financial Dictionary by Jason Zweig and The Little Book of Common Sense Investing by John Bogle for Christmas so I need to check those out.

I also am currently reading The Single Best Investment: Creating Wealth with Dividend Growth by Lowell Miller.

Conclusion and To Do

I have to give a special thanks to the community at Seeking Alpha. I am very appreciative that over 1,000 of you have now found my material to be interesting enough to follow.

I have learned so much in a short time that it compels me to give back as much as I can to be a resource for others.

I hope everyone had a nice holiday season and a happy New Year!

Let me know what you think.

