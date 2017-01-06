4th Quarter 2016 Market Update

The equity markets posted gains for the 8th straight year with the S&P 500 up 11%, the S&P 400 up 20% and the S&P 600 up 28%.

In what could conservatively be called an "improbable" performance, the stock market staged a remarkable 4th quarter rally that pushed the major indices well into double digit gains for the year, the 8th straight year that the market has seen gains. In the 4th quarter alone, the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) tacked on 3.3% while the S&P 400 MidCap Index (NYSEARCA:MDY) and the S&P 600 SmallCap Index (NYSEARCA:SLY) gained 7.0% and 10.7%, respectively. For the year as a whole, S&P 500 returned 11.2%, the S&P 400 gained 20.4% and the S&P 600 added 27.8%.

^SPX data by YCharts

It looked like a much different story on election night though. As voting results started pointing towards a Trump victory, S&P 500 futures hit limit down dropping more than 800 points at one point in the evening. By the next day after traders had a chance to digest the election results, the market rallied on the hope that Trump could create a pro-business economic environment through financial deregulation and infrastructure spending. The market spent much of the year's final months testing all time highs and pushing the Dow within a stone's throw of 20,000.

Value once again outperformed growth. The Russell 3000 Value index returned 7.2% in the 4th quarter compared to a 1.2% gain in the Russell 3000 Growth index. Value doubled up on growth's performance for the entire year. Value returned 20% compared to growth's 9% return. Value outperformed growth across all market caps. Dividend ETFs remained hugely popular despite the middling performance from typically targeted sectors such as consumer and utilities.

Finally A Fed Rate Hike

There was a fair amount of disagreement at the beginning of 2016 concerning how much activity we'd see from the Fed. The popular Fed Dot Plot report suggested four rate hikes in 2016 but many market watchers anticipated far fewer. Tepid wage growth and inflation figures prevented the Fed from raising rates too far too fast and, in the end, we saw just one hike in December pushing the Fed Funds target rate to the 0.50-0.75% range. The single rate hike was probably the best move the Fed could make this year but 2017 may end up being a more critical year. The latest Fed meeting minutes suggest that Janet Yellen and company may need to move faster if growth picks up putting the Fed in the challenging position of keeping inflation in check while not pushing the economy back into recession. I anticipate we'll see at least two more hikes in 2017 with the possibility of a third if inflation picks up.

Energy and Financials Outperform; Healthcare Lags

Much of the market did well in 2016 with a few notable exceptions. Energy started the year as one of the most unloved sectors of the market as low oil prices ravaged the bottom lines of many companies. I targeted energy as a buy low contrarian pick at the beginning of the year and it turned out to be the market's top performing sector with the Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) returning 28.1%. Thanks to a Trump-fueled 20% rally in the 4th quarter, the Financial ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) took the runner-up spot gaining 25% on the year. Financials have been a popular pick to outperform thanks to a combination of improving balance sheets, higher rates, potential deregulation and valuation and we could see further outperformance from banks in 2017.

Healthcare finally gave up its mantle of consistent winner dropping to the back of the pack in 2016. Healthcare stocks returned around 120% from the beginning of 2012 through roughly the middle of 2015 but the Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:XLV) dropped about 1% in 2016. Stock prices dropped as Hillary Clinton suggested she would target spiraling drug prices if she made it to the Oval Office while biotechs feel squarely into bear market territory. The Consumer Staples (NYSEARCA:XLP) and the Consumer Discretionary (NYSEARCA:XLY) ETFs also lagged following a nearly two-year period where they gained interest from income seekers looking for higher yields and benefited from a flight to asset quality.

Returns for each of the major sectors is below.

XLE Total Return Price data by YCharts

Treasuries Back On The Rise

The market has been looking for a rise in the yield curve for some time and it finally got one thanks to the election. The benchmark 10 year Treasury rate rose from 1.63% at the start of the 4th quarter to 2.45% by the end of it. The 30-year T-bond got back up the key 3% level for the first time in about a year.

Interestingly, when you look at the year as a whole the Treasury curve has actually flattened and long term rates are only minimally higher than they were at the start of the year.

1 Year Treasury Rate data by YCharts

The trend here continues to be up. The Fed should continue to provide the fuel but the fire will be a slow, steady growth path that will lead to a more normalized rate environment. I think the 10 year will end 2017 around the 3% mark - right about in line with expected Fed rate hikes.

Oil Prices Stabilizing

Will they or won't they? That's the big question as the market wonders if oil producers will deliver on their production cut agreements. Oil finished the year at its highest levels, around $53 a barrel.

WTI Crude Oil Spot Price data by YCharts

If the production cuts stick, I think we'll see a fairly stable oil environment overall. $50 oil should help normalize inventories and bring supply and demand back closer to equilibrium. While a short term drift back into the mid-$40s wouldn't surprise me, I think we finish 2017 closer to $60.

Gold Loses Its Luster

Gold prices plunged more than 13%, or nearly $200 an ounce, in the 4th quarter capping what was a wild year for the precious metal. Gold was clearly affected by the stronger dollar, a dollar that seemingly gets stronger by the day.

Gold Price in US Dollars data by YCharts

Gold is at an interesting spot here. Trump's policy promises of higher spending and lower taxes could result in higher inflation and that should be good news for those hoping for higher gold prices. The future path of gold could well be in the hands of Donald Trump and how quickly he executes on several of his policy statements, if he delivers on them at all.

Taking a peek into 2017, I believe the S&P 500 is headed for a ninth straight year of gains, albeit more modest than the ones we saw this year. Trump policies should provide a boon if they come to fruition but I'm still concerned with equity market valuations here. The Shiller PE is sitting at 28 right now, a level higher than during the financial crisis and topped only by the Great Depression and the tech bubble. Some pullback from that level is inevitable but the Fed seems content to make sure things remain stable and that should lead to another positive year for equities.

