Vodafone Is A Buy - Cramer's Lightning Round (1/5/17)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Thursday, January 5.
Bullish Calls
Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD): Cramer likes this stock.
Encana (NYSE:ECA): It's a good stock, as the company has raised its production guidance.
Arconic (NYSE:ARNC): "I think that Arconic, run by Klaus Kleinfeld, is going to be a winner. My charitable trust continues to buy the stock, and we suggested it to club members just yesterday. It is time."
AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX): The nylon resin business is good. Hold on to the stock.
Bearish Call
U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA): This is not the time to buy sand stocks. Cramer recommended being in the best name instead - Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB).
