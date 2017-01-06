Vodafone Is A Buy - Cramer's Lightning Round (1/5/17)

Encana is worth buying, as the company has raised its production guidance.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Thursday, January 5.

Bullish Calls

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD): Cramer likes this stock.

Encana (NYSE:ECA): It's a good stock, as the company has raised its production guidance.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC): "I think that Arconic, run by Klaus Kleinfeld, is going to be a winner. My charitable trust continues to buy the stock, and we suggested it to club members just yesterday. It is time."

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX): The nylon resin business is good. Hold on to the stock.

Bearish Call

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA): This is not the time to buy sand stocks. Cramer recommended being in the best name instead - Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB).

