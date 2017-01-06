5 Ways To Beat The Market In 2017 And Beyond: Part IV

At the end of a strong year for domestic equity market returns, many forget that the stock market had produced a -10% return through mid-February. What if I told you that you could have invested in an index that roughly equaled the returns of the broad market, but experienced only half of the drawdown in the stressed market environment early in the year? The Dividend Aristocrats are a group of stocks that have outperformed the broader market over long time intervals, and again delivered risk-adjusted outperformance in 2016.

Dividend Aristocrats

What is alpha? What exactly are we seeking? Alpha is a measure of risk-adjusted performance; producing alpha means generating excess returns for a given level of risk. Like yesterday's article on the Low Volatility Anomaly, the Dividend Aristocrats have long generated market-beating returns with below average volatility.

The cumulative return series of this group of dividend growth stocks is graphed against the benchmark below, capturing the long-run outperformance of the strategy. The Dividend Aristocrats have outpaced the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 239bp per year, nearly doubling the cumulative market return over this 27-year history.

Click to enlarge

This index, which is replicated by the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL), measures the performance of equal-weighted holdings of S&P 500 constituents that have followed a policy of increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years. This underlying index has generated this long-run outperformance with only three-quarters of the historic volatility of the broader market.

Notably, the Dividend Aristocrats outperformed the S&P 500 in every down year for the broad market in the sample period, gleaning part of its outperformance through lower drawdowns in weak market environments. This better performance in weak markets was again echoed in the early months of 2016. Look at the performance of the dividend-focused indices relative to the market in February in the graph below.

Click to enlarge

The additional index I have added above is the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrat Index, replicated by the SPDR Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY). This index follows the performance of the 50 highest dividend-yielding constituents of the broader S&P 1500 Index, which have increased dividends annually for 25 years. The larger inclusion subset also captures part of the size premia discussed in the first article in this series. That index experienced a lower drawdown in February and ultimately nearly doubled the return of the S&P 500.

Another notable factor of the dividend strategy pulled from the S&P 500 is that when it underperformed the S&P 500 by the largest differential (1998, 1999, and 2007), the market was headed towards large overall losses. Perhaps, this correlation is spurious and not a leading indicator, but it makes sense that prior to the tech bubble burst in the early 2000s that the Dividend Aristocrats naturally featured less recent start-ups because of the long performance requirements for inclusion.

It also makes sense that when markets were heading to new all-time highs in 2007, the market correction in 2008 would be less severe for the high quality constituents in the Dividend Aristocrats index, which had managed to increase shareholder returns through previous downturns.

In The Graph All Dividend Investors Should See, I evaluated a very long-run data set (since 1927) that broke the market into deciles based on their dividend yield. Stocks that paid no dividends generated below market returns with above market volatility. Stocks that paid the highest dividend yields also generated below market returns with above market volatility. Stocks that paid more modest and sustainable dividends tended to generate higher risk-adjusted returns.

The business model of Dividend Aristocrats must be inherently stable and produce continual free cash flow through the business cycle or these companies would not be able to maintain their record of paying increasing dividends for over a quarter century. The return profile of the Dividend Aristocrats is more correlated to the S&P Low Volatility Index (NYSEARCA:SPLV) than the S&P 500, which lends credence to the strategy's low volatility nature and stability through differing market environments. The past year has seen an evolving market environment, and through it all, these dividend growth strategies again generated risk-adjusted outperformance.

I have chosen to detail the Dividend Aristocrats and Low Volatility stocks separately because I believe part of the strong performance of the Dividend Aristocrats is also attributable to the fifth factor tilt highlighted in my upcoming concluding article in this series. For more information on dividend growth strategies, please also see a near-term article on the S&P 400 Dividend Aristocrats, which strongly outperformed last year.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.