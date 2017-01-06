The Rex Tillerson Portfolio

While it's likely financial advisers have built his portfolio, some holdings and omissions provide food for thought.

This article is based on a recent public filing given to the US Government Ethics Office ahead of a Senate confirmation hearing on his appointment as Secretary of State.

Rex Tillerson's portfolio, while dominated by ExxonMobil, might have some insight for energy and auto investors.

Rex Wayne Tillerson's Public Financial Disclosure Report makes interesting reading. Filed on 31st December last year he will have to liquidate much of this portfolio if he is to take up his government role. Although the portfolio does not give exact size of holdings, its value is estimated to be worth maybe $400 million according to press reports. Most of that is related to his ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) holdings and pension.

It's important to say from the very beginning that what I'm about to write are just highlights from the Global Investor's peering through the document. I can't be sure if Tillerson has managed this portfolio actively or not and I am speculating with some thoughts below, and be aware the list is not exhaustive, as there are many holdings of different sizes including many ADRs from foreign companies. The filing can be found here.

Apart from the ExxonMobil holdings, he has large investments in real estate, single equities, equity ETFs, equity mutual funds, bonds, government bond and money market funds. I'm going to talk about some of the more interesting equity positions, as I think they might provide some insight, from a very smart man who has been at the center of global energy for the last 25 years.

Energy

ExxonMobil partners with many energy companies around the world, but perhaps Tillerson's holdings will tell us some opinions about which companies he respects most.

Supermajors: Tillerson's portfolio holds $15,001-$50,000 of each of the following oil majors: Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B), Total (NYSE:TOT), Chevron (NYSE:CVX), and also China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP). Notably BP (NYSE:BP) is missing, but that is not surprising given Tillerson's known disapproval of that company's past safety record.

On the refining side, only Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) is there with a position of $15,001-$50,000.

On the services side there is only Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) with a small position of $1,001 - $15,000, and General Electric (NYSE:GE) with a position of $50,001 - $100,000.

There don't appear to be any other services companies or exploration & production companies.

Then there are also two small positions $1,001 - $15,000 in each of Nextera Energy (NYSE:NEE) and WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC), both utility type businesses.

Industrials

Along with GE, Tillerson holds $50,001 - $100,000 in each of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) in Boeing (NYSE:BA).

Autos

Tillerson holds $50,001 - $100,000 in each of General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Honda (NYSE:HMC) but only $15,001-$50,000 in each of Ford (NYSE:F) and Toyota (NYSE:TM). There is no room for Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) and maybe not really that surprisingly Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is not there either.

Tech

Tillerson holds $50,001 - $100,000 in each of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC). From the so called "FANGs" the portfolio only holds Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) but at $100,001 - $250,000. He also owns China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) with a $15,001-$50,000 position, the most significant China position other than Sinopec mentioned above.

Financials

Tillerson holds $50,001 - $100,000 of each of Citigroup (NYSE:C), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) and a larger position of $100,001 - $250,000 in JP Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).

Funds

The largest fund outside of his pension is the S&P 500 SPDR (NYSEARCA:SPY) fund with a $500,001 - $1,000,000 position. Various ETFs from various providers and other mutual funds are held, both index trackers and actively managed equity and bond funds.

Final thoughts

In summary the Global Investor found it interesting that other large Western energy companies such as Conocophillips (NYSE:COP), Eni (NYSE:E), Statoil (NYSE:STO) and emerging market firms such as PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) and Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) were not held given that XOM is working with these firms more or less as often as the other Big Oil names. Only tiny positions in a couple of mining companies were held.

Overall, the portfolio is very well diversified and it's not really surprising that there are only a few energy names there. They wouldn't provide much diversification at all to Tillerson's main ExxonMobil position anyway. However I do think including Shell and excluding BP is interesting, although for anyone who has read Private Empire by Steve Coll, this wouldn't be a big surprise.

Also, the omission of Tesla to some extent and more the omission of Fiat Chrysler I found interesting. Everyone knows that Big Oil and Detroit have a close relationship, so the inclusion of GM, Ford, Honda and Toyota was to be expected.

Elon Musk is on Trump's tech advisory panel, so I don't believe he will be losing any sleep over this.

So the questions Tillerson's portfolio raises for me are: Do we hold GM or Honda over Fiat Chrysler and do we hold Shell over BP? If we respect Tillerson's wisdom (assuming he is paying attention to his financial holdings) then the answer would be Yes.

While the Senate will be more worried about Russia issues (which TGI thinks are a positive for America) than a successful businessman's financial holdings, the rest of us can think if Tillerson's portfolio provides any useful information.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in XOM, RDS.A, CVX, SNP, PSX, TOT, SLB over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.