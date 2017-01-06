Gartner To Acquire CEB For $3.3 Billion In Cash And Stock Deal

I view the deal as a positive, but only after the next 12 to 18 months of integration efforts.

The combined entity will result in cost savings and complementary offerings to the middle market.

The deal consists of cash, stock and assumption of debt.

Research company Gartner has agreed to acquire corporate performance company CEB for up to $3.3 billion.

Quick Take

Technology market research company Gartner (NYSE:IT) has announced an agreement to acquire corporate performance firm CEB (NYSE:CEB) for a total enterprise value of $3.3 billion. The combination promises to increase CEB's visibility among Gartner's client base, add capabilities to Gartner's offerings and generate cost savings.

I expect the deal to be positive for Gartner's stock, but beyond 12 months after closing, as the integration of 13,000 employees in 100 countries will require significant time and result in some distraction on which competitors will capitalize.

Target Company

Arlington, Virginia-based CEB was formerly known as The Corporate Executive Board Company and changed its name to CEB in 2015. CEB bills itself as a 'best practice insight and technology company.'

The company operates in two business segments:

CEB - data analysis, research and advisory services to senior executives to improve corporate performance

- data analysis, research and advisory services to senior executives to improve corporate performance CEB Talent Assessment - cloud-based services for talent assessment, decision support, and simulations

CEB states that it counts as clients '90% of the Fortune 500, nearly 75% of Dow Jones Asian Titans, and more than 85% of the FTSE 100.'

The company has more than 4,500 employees between 54 offices worldwide and also provides a membership service for companies to receive information, case studies, peer benchmarks, advisory support and learning events for senior executives and staff.

Acquisition Terms

Gartner said it will acquire CEB for $54 per share cash and 0.2284 shares of Gartner common for each share of CEB common, for a split of approximately $1.8 billion cash and $800 million in stock.

Additionally, Gartner will assume $700 million in CEB net debt. Upon completion of the deal, Gartner shareholders will own 91% of CEB.

Gartner intends to fund the deal through cash on hand, existing credit facility and new additional debt financing. The company expects to have net debt after close of $3 billion.

Gartner will pay around 3.3x CEB's trailing revenues in total enterprise value for the deal, not an unreasonable price.

CEB has a go-shop right for the next 35 days.

Gartner CEO Gene Hall said in a company statement, "We expect this acquisition to create value for our shareholders in both the near and long term, including immediate accretion on an adjusted EPS basis."

The deal is expected to close in 1H 2017.

Commentary

Gartner provided five 'benefits' of the combination as justification for the deal:

Accelerate CEB's growth through Gartner's 'broader market presence and global footprint' Expand CEB's offerings into the mid-size enterprise segment, which is Gartner's focus area Complementary recurring, subscription-based revenue streams Cost synergies of up to $50 million and double-digit revenue growth Increased addressable opportunities due to complementary market penetration in different verticals

So, Gartner has made a compelling case of synergies, complementary business lines and differentiated industry penetration that provide cross-selling opportunities.

Integration of the two organizations, which combined, will total 13,000 employees in over 100 countries, will likely take one to two years.

The net result will be a global technology research and advisory company with a $10 billion market cap. This is compared to other smaller publicly held research and advisory firms such as The Advisory Board Company (NASDAQ:ABCO), Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) and Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH).

An enduring question about these types of acquisitions is to what extent the combined entity will be able to retain existing customers and obtain new customers efficiently during and after the integration. Competitors will no doubt redouble their efforts during the next 12 months to take advantage of the expected integration shakeup, so I wouldn't expect to see a significant performance catalyst in Gartner's stock for at least 12 months from the close of the transaction.

The stock is down 11% on the announcement, from $102 to $90, likely on the dilution of approximately 10% of Gartner's enterprise. So, it appears the market's initial reaction is reasonable and not overdone.

I'm positive on the combination's prospects, but not for at least 12 to 18 months from transaction close. Cost-saving synergies will be minimal, but the real value is in the combined entity's selling power and breadth of services to the middle market.

As technology becomes an increasingly strategic focus for mid-sized firms trying to differentiate themselves in hyper-competitive marketplaces, firms like Gartner/CEB will be able to provide a more integrated set of high margin research solutions and advisory services.

It's a win for Gartner and the middle market.

I write about IPOs, follow-ons, secondaries, and M&A. If you want to receive future articles automatically, click the +Follow link next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.