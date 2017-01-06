Pennsylvania To Provide HCV Treatment To Mumia Abu-Jamal; A Boon For Gilead?

HCV prevalence among the 1.6MM state and federal prisoners is much higher than the general population.

Click to enlarge

Mumia Abu-Jamal. Source: New York Times

States are constitutionally obligated to provide medically necessary healthcare to incarcerated people. Now a federal judge has ordered Pennsylvania Department of Corrections ("DOC") to provide HCV treatment to infected inmate Mumia Abu-Jamal:

Mumia Abu-Jamal, a well-known prisoner serving a life sentence ... filed a lawsuit against corrections officials last year, alleging that their failure to treat his hepatitis C violated the Eighth Amendment's prohibition on cruel and unusual punishments of prisoners. State prison officials had determined his disease wasn't severe enough to warrant treatment, according to the lawsuit ... U.S. District Judge Robert Mariani in Scranton, Pa., on Tuesday issued a preliminary injunction ordering the Pennsylvania corrections department to provide "the most current medications" to Mr. Abu-Jamal ... The judge ordered prison officials to arrange for Mr. Abu-Jamal to see a doctor within two weeks, and to provide the treatment unless the doctor determines there are contraindications that would bar treatment.

The ruling applies only to Mr. Abu-Jamal. The judge also criticized Pennsylvania for requiring inmates to have a severe scarring of the liver or cirrhosis before making HCV treatment available. If the ruling spurs states to make HCV treatments more readily available to inmates across the country it could be a boon to Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD). Merk (NYSE:MRK), AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) and Bristol Myers (NYSE:BMY) could also grab a share of the prison market.

The Situation

HCV is transmitted via contact with infected blood, through the sharing of needles, and through sex. The rate of HCV infection among the prison population is more than 15x that of the general public. The number of prisoners infected, and the cost of the HCV regimen have the potential to create havoc on state budgets. The full freight for an HCV treatment can range from $54,000 - $90,000 per regimen. Pennsylvania estimated it would cost about $600 million to give the drug to all infected inmates. The cost would potentially crowd out state spending on other medical care and budgetary needs.

Similar Lawsuits Are Pending

Other Pennsylvania inmates have filed a separate lawsuit against the state for medical treatment to infected inmates. Similar lawsuits are pending in Minnesota and Massachusetts. In January 2016 Massachusetts AG Maura Healey penned a letter to then Gilead CEO John Martin, chastising him for [i] charging $1,000 per pill for Solvadi and [ii] not making the drug more accessible; she also threatened to sue Gilead for not making the drug more accessible.

The rub was that federal Bureau of Prisons received discounts for HCV drugs that state DOCs did not. In June 2016 Gilead agreed to offer HCV drugs at a discount to infecteds covered by the commonwealth's Medicaid program. Ms. Healey might have laid out the road map for other state AGs to follow. I believe the ruling by Judge Mariani could pressure other states to provide the most current medications for HCV treatments.

In my opinion, it would behoove other state AGs to negotiate with Gilead as a bloc. Gilead's cost/HCV start in the U.S. was $38,000 in Q3 2016, down from $54,000 in the year earlier period. State AGs could potentially negotiate a major discount to this price if they negotiated with Gilead, Merck, AbbVie and Bristol Myers at once.

Gilead Could Be Amenable To Discounts

The first adopters and the lion's share of those most-able to pay the full freight for HCV treatments have already been treated by Gilead. The remaining U.S. infecteds are estimated to be disproportionately poor, homeless or incarcerated. A major deal with prisoners could potentially extend the HCV runway.

I estimate HCV infecteds among America's 1.6 million state and federal prisoners could be as high as 313,000.

Click to enlarge

According to the Bureau of Justice Statistics ("BJS"), there were about $1.6 million prisoners in federal and state prisons in 2014, and 744,600 people in U.S. jails.

The BJS estimated HCV infecteds at 9.8% and 5.6% in U.S. prisons and jails, respectively.

17.4% of prisoners infected with HCV is a figure cited from a study done by Anne Spaulding of Emory's Rollins School of Public Health.

According to the previous chart anywhere from 195k to 313k incarcerated individuals could be infected with HCV in the U.S. That said, Gilead might have no other choice but to market heavily to the prison population; its HCV sales are in free fall. Last quarter Gilead's HCV revenue was off 17% sequentially and 31% Y/Y due to declining starts and average sales prices. Over the last 12 months through September 2016 ("LTM0916") its U.S. HCV starts were 206,000. At the high end of the range (314k), HCV infecteds among prisoners would jump start the company's U.S. sales.

Conclusion

The ruling in the Mumia Abu-Jamal case could spur other state AGs to provide HCV treatment to inmates. The HCV prison population could help jumpstart Gilead's HCV sales. The news could excite GILD bulls, but until Gilead can deliver consistent top line growth investors should continue to avoid the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.