Valuation Dashboard: Industrials - Update

This article series provides a monthly dashboard of industries in each sector of the GICS classification. It compares valuation and quality factors relative to their historical averages in each industry, and gives a list of 10 stocks. I update every month eight lists like this one covering all sectors (some sectors are grouped). The eight lists together have returned about 25% in 2016.

Executive summary

Airlines have very attractive Price/Earnings ratio and Return on Equity, but a bad Price/Sales relative to its own historical averages. An oil price far below the average for the same reference period may explain a part of this discrepancy. Professional Services look close to fair price. Electric Companies and Trading Companies are a bit more overvalued. All other industries are more significantly overpriced.

Since last month:

P/E has improved in Aerospace/Defense, deteriorated in Trading Companies, Services, Airlines, Marine and is stable elsewhere.

P/S has improved in Conglomerates, Road/Rail and deteriorated in Electric Equipment.

P/FCF has improved in Aerospace/Defense and deteriorated in Machinery, Services.

ROE has improved in Aerospace/Defense, Building products and deteriorated in Machinery, Services, Transport Infrastructure.

The SPDR Select Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XLI) has underperformed the broad market by 2.5%.

The five S&P 500 industrial companies with the best momentum on this period are Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV), Masco Corp. (NYSE:MAS), Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI), Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI), Stericycle Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). LUV hit an all-time high this week.

Some cheap stocks in their industries

The stocks listed below are in the S&P 1500 index, cheaper than their respective industry factor for Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. The 10 companies with the highest Return on Equity are kept in the final selection. Past performance is not a guarantee of future result. This is not investment advice. Do your own research before buying.

BA Boeing Co. AERODEF DAL Delta Air Lines Inc. AIRLINE GBX Greenbrier Companies Inc. (The) MACHINERY HII Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. AERODEF MLHR Herman Miller Inc. SERVICESUPP NSP Insperity Inc. SERVICEPRO PATK Patrick Industries Inc. BUILDING PBI Pitney Bowes Inc. SERVICESUPP UAL United Continental Holdings Inc. AIRLINE WNC Wabash National Corp. MACHINERY Click to enlarge

Detail of Valuation and Quality indicators in Industrials on 1/5/2017

I take four aggregate industry factors provided by portfolio123: Price/Earnings (P/E), Price/Sales (P/S), Price/Free Cash Flow (P/FCF), Return on Equity (ROE). My choice has been justified here and here. Their calculation aims at limiting the influence of outliers and large caps. They are reference values for stock picking, not for capital-weighted indices.

For each factor, I calculate the difference with its own historical average: to the average for valuation ratios, from the average for ROE, so that the higher is always the better. The difference is measured in percentage for valuation ratios, not for ROE (already in percentage).

The next table reports the four industry factors. There are three columns for each factor: the current value, the average ("Avg") between January 1999 and October 2015 taken as an arbitrary reference of fair valuation, and the difference explained above ("D-xxx").

P/E Avg D- P/E P/S Avg D- P/S P/FCF Avg D- P/FCF ROE Avg D-ROE Aerospace & Defense 24.38 18.02 -35.29% 1.32 1.02 -29.41% 25.01 21.28 -17.53% 5.67 9 -3.33 Building Products 23.89 20.14 -18.62% 1.36 0.64 -112.50% 21.31 22.38 4.78% 14.59 6.07 8.52 Construction & Engineering 35.25 18.3 -92.62% 0.58 0.48 -20.83% 16.67 19.81 15.85% 4.98 5.98 -1 Elec. Equipment 22.04 18.31 -20.37% 1.31 1.64 20.12% 26.47 21.88 -20.98% -12.91 -3.3 -9.61 Ind. Conglomerates 38.54 20.45 -88.46% 2.78 1.3 -113.85% 31.32 29.98 -4.47% 12.5 12.12 0.38 Machinery 25.14 18.25 -37.75% 1.4 0.9 -55.56% 26.71 21.81 -22.47% 8.35 8.72 -0.37 Trading Companies & Distri 21.55 17.14 -25.73% 0.74 0.7 -5.71% 19.71 25 21.16% 5.59 8.61 -3.02 Facilities Services 27.55 20.86 -32.07% 1.31 1.03 -27.18% 28.79 19.84 -45.11% 3.83 3.99 -0.16 Professional Services* 27.2 24.04 -13.14% 1.18 1.22 3.28% 21.47 17.43 -23.18% 4.44 3.09 1.35 AirFreight & Logistics 24.58 21.06 -16.71% 0.81 0.57 -42.11% 38.03 32.87 -15.70% 11.29 11.12 0.17 Airlines 11.35 15.18 25.23% 1.24 0.41 -202.44% 15.09 12.37 -21.99% 29.67 3 26.67 Marine** 29.13 14.04 -107.48% 0.73 1.41 48.23% 1.89 23.27 91.88% -30.56 6.05 -36.61 Road & Rail 21.34 19.17 -11.32% 1.39 0.86 -61.63% 47.25 36.17 -30.63% 13.65 9.43 4.22 Transport Infrastructure** 30.05 23.6 -27.33% 2.24 1.19 -88.24% 10.39 20.8 50.05% 4.51 -3.22 7.73 Click to enlarge

*Professional Services: Avg since 2008.

**Factors may vary a lot for some industries with a low number of stocks or a lot of outliers.

The following charts give an idea of the current status of three valuation factors (P/E, P/S, P/FCF) and a quality factor (ROE) relative to their historical average in each industry. For all factors, the difference to average is calculated in the direction where positive is good. For valuation ratios, lower is better. For ROE, higher is better. On the charts below, higher is always better.

Price/Earnings relative to historical average:

Price/Sales relative to historical average:

Price/Free Cash Flow relative to historical average:

ROE relative to historical average:

Momentum

The next chart compares the price action of XLI with SPY (chart from freestockcharts.com).

Click to enlarge

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.