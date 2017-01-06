Trump Chop To Regulation Will Hurt Casey's General Store

The company blends a lot of the gasoline then fed through its pumps. Selling regulation-invented RINs it generates through blending activity improves the company's net fuel margins - for now.

Casey's General Store has rolled up dozens of independent convenience stores across the U.S. into one corporate umbrella, partly by leveraging the RIN Market profits to enhance returns.

Trump advisor Carl Icahn is pushing for chops and reorganization to the regulations which invented the RIN market. Its likely RIN profits will be removed from Casey's General Store incomes.

The Casey's General Store (CASY)'s Story & Likely Impacts of Coming Trump Chops To Regulation On Their Bottom Line

CASY has enjoyed stellar growth as it has leveraged cheap debt and bonus cash from the RIN market to buy up convenience stores in mostly small towns across the nation.

Investors have enjoyed great returns since management turned this strategy up to 100 back in 2010.

The following chart visualizes the debts taken on to create the CASY we have before us today. In this chart you observe the growing Cash From Operations, which is gained from new stores and RIN market profits adding to the bottom line.

Click to enlarge

(Source: Faloh Investment, YCharts)

CASY's acquisitive behavior has paid off for investors so far as the marketplace has recognized the increasing largesse of the organization.

How CASY's Has Done It

Low interest rates and the RIN market have given CASY the economic structure to consolidate independent gas stations. Owner-operators have a tough time turning down CASY's offer of one, sometimes several, millions dollars for stores earning maybe one hundred grand per year net profit. At the heart of the CASY story is cheap Wall Street money and Big Government regulatory oversteps being leveraged to concentrate this portion of the nation's wealth into one organization.

The story of CASY may be acceptable if the company remains public, but is in my view a disaster for society if they are ever taken private, as substantial earning power has been taken out of family's hands.

The Impact RINS Have On CASY's Bottom Line

A brief explanation of RINs is in order and I will then give you the dollar and cents on how this artificial regulatory-made product is impacting CASY's bottom line. You will find this information useful considering the fact that a major Trump advisor on regulatory matters - Carl Icahn - has the absurd RIN Market right in his crosshairs and intends to deliver a killing blow to the way it directly enriches companies like CASY.

Accounting Matters

CASY accounts for its RIN profits by subtracting these incomes from the accounting for the Cost Of Goods Sold - Fuel. It's an acceptable method, and the result of the accounting is it improves the profit margin on fuel sales.

A clear way to look at RINs profits at CASY is as cash incomes which flow directly to CASY's earnings before taxes. Throughout the rest of this article I will calculate the RIN profits impact on CASY in accordance with this view in order to give you the best picture of how CASY's earnings per share, and price to earnings figures, will be affected by the Trump administration's plan to decimate the RIN market as it operates today.

CASY's Reported RINs Profits And Net Income

In the most recent earnings call CFO Bill Walljasper reported the company generated $17.8M cash through the sale of RINs. After accounting for the company's 36.1% tax rate, RINs brought in just over $11M during the quarter. CFO Bill Walljasper also mentioned RINs were selling for about 80% more than they were the year before. The company generates a pretty steady flow of RINs and regularly sells similar amounts of them each quarter, so we're looking at a regular contributor of $11M to the bottom line each quarter.

Summary Of The Possible Impact To CASY When The RIN Market Profits Disappear

In the most recent quarter after-tax net income was $57.1M. If the RIN Market didn't exist, net income turns down to $46.1M (that's the result of $57.1M - $11M). It looks like the RIN Market activities are contributing to 19% of the company's net earnings, which is substantial.

Generally, investors must be concerned as it appears 19% of the company's net income may be suddenly eliminated if the RIN Market is taken away from this fuel blender.

Recalculating the company's present Price to Earnings ratio in accordance with this likely drop in the company's earnings power, the P/E climbs from 22.24 to 26.40. Making a somewhat expensive stock substantially more expensive.

Conclusion

In this article we have quantified the cash a regulation-invented RIN Market is contributing to CASY's bottom line. We found that net earnings will likely drop by over $40M on an annualized basis if this source of incomes is removed by the Trump administration.

While I haven't set out to deliver a buy, sell, or hold opinion on CASY in this article, I believe you will find this information valuable in evaluating your investment opportunities and foresee this risk of downward shock in CASY's operating results.

