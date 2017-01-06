America To Become A Leading Energy Exporter

During the presidential campaign, Donald Trump emphasized certain themes. One of them was negotiating better trade agreements, and another was getting back energy sector jobs, especially in shale oil and coal. Among things he said he would do in his first 100 days is to withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership negotiations and replace it with "fair bilateral trade deals."

Trump also said he will "cancel job-killing restrictions on the production of American energy, including shale energy and clean coal" and create "many millions of high-paying jobs."

His nomination of Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State provides more support for the belief that he is going lead the country to become a major energy exporter. The Secretary of State is the president's principal adviser on foreign policy and negotiates, interprets, and terminates treaties and agreements, among other duties.

Recent data provided by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) shows that oil exports have reached an all-time high. Crude and petroleum product exports averaged 5.836 million barrels per day (mmbd) over the four weeks ending December 30th, almost a third higher than the same weeks a year earlier.

The primary reason for the gain was the rise in petroleum products, which reached 5.247 mmbd.

Click to enlarge

The EIA recently published its Annual Energy Outlook (AEO) It constructed numerous scenarios of total energy imports and exports, including oil coal and gas.

Under its reference case, it shows the U.S. becoming a net exporter during the middle of next decade. But under higher prices or high oil and gas resources and technology, it projects net exports starting by or before 2020.

Conclusions

The U.S. is already the third largest oil exporting country. But I believe President Trump will prioritize improving trade agreements, emphasizing energy production and trade. And therefore I expect he will create incentives that make the U.S. into one of the largest energy exporters.

A first step could be to fill-in exports that are being are being cut by Saudi Arabia, perhaps in growth areas such as India and China. US shale oil is a cost-competitive source with a lower full production cost than Saudi Arabia. That is because the Saudis oil revenues are needed to support the entire country, and it needs about $65/b to breakeven

In the third quarter, E&P companies posted a small gain when WTI prices averaged $45/b. And so American shale oil is cost-competitive with Saudi crudes over the long-term.

Even though I am not optimistic that oil prices will go much higher in the years ahead due the availability of new supplies, a rise in production volumes for energy companies can be highly supportive of their bottom lines.

