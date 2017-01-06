Ship Finance International's Debt Load: Too Heavy For Easy Business Maneuver

Re-evaluating capital deployment, securing better charter deals and selling more aging vessels help preserve and generate more cash, which Ship Finance needs for steering its business in the right course.

Both revenue and operating cash flow are less than being optimal, and this presents a challenge to managing capital expenditures, dividend distribution and debt reduction all at the same time.

Ship Finance has developed from a pure tanker-owning company to a full-fledged ship owner with an expanded and diversified vessel portfolio, but at the expense of a heavy debt load.

Ship Finance International Ltd. (NYSE:SFL), the 2004 spinoff from Frontline Limited (NYSE:FRO), a shipping company engaged in the seaborne transportation of oil and oil products, has over the years developed from a pure tanker-owning company to one of the world's largest ship owners.

As a former subsidiary of Frontline Ltd., Ship Finance was tasked with providing tanker vessels for use in its parent company's shipping business. Later on, to release itself from employing heavy capital in the investment-intensive, ship-owning operations, Frontline decided to make Ship Finance a stand-alone entity in the maritime investment industry.

Operating not as a shipper itself, but serving the international shipping market, Ship Finance continues to supply oil tankers used by Frontline, which charters all of its very large crude carriers, or VLCC. The company has also grown to offering chartering services to a diverse customer base with counterparties leasing from Ship Finance everything from oil product and chemical tankers to dry bulkers, car carriers and container vessels.

However, Ship Finance has acquired this highly diversified asset mix, not to mention its offshore drilling rigs and supply vessels for the offshore market, through a continued accumulation of debt use, which had a total outstanding indebtedness of $2.5 billion as of Dec. 31, 2015.

Ship Finance brought in $407 million in revenue on total deployed assets of over $3 billion, giving rise to a relatively low asset-turnover ratio of 0.13. Averaging a 5.71% increase over the most recent five-year period ending on Sept. 30, 2016, the company's revenue growth is dependent on how it may continually expand its asset base and what the ongoing charter rates are, which can be cyclical and volatile and thus, exhibit noticeable reductions at times.

On the other hand, thanks to its stable operating costs, Ship Finance's above-industry-average margin performance has been a support to earnings growth, with EPS increasing at a faster rate of 8.43% on a TTM-over-TTM basis using data as of Sept. 30, 2016. The company had net income of $201 million in 2015, boasting a net profit margin of almost 50%. However, between paying for capital expenditures, dividend distribution and interest expense, the company could not resort to its operating cash flow for any debt reduction.

Regarding Ship Finance's operating cash flow, the company incurs very little current liabilities, less than 2% of total liabilities in 2015, indicating a more cash-based operation when it comes to paying for expenses. This reduces total cash flow from operations each cycle and makes it more difficult to plan business expansion, maintain distribution capacity and manage debt all at the same time.

Based on its primary business strategy of expanding and diversifying its ship-owning portfolio, Ship Finance is likely to continue acquiring vessels that are either new-building orders or second-hand, modern ships, or both. This in turn requires consistent capital expenditures to be largely financed by available credit. The availability of credit is critical to the company, including debt refinance when needed, and without it, there's a risk to continued dividend distribution and ongoing debt servicing.

Ship Finance generated $258 million in cash flow from operations in 2015, while it spent $497 million in capital expenditures, $163 million in dividend distribution and $71 million in interest payment. The net cash outflow was balanced by proceeds from new borrowing and the sale of some of the company's investments.

In the event of any significant credit contraction as a result of a weakening shipping industry, Ship Finance, with a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48 as of Sept. 30, 2016, could be compelled to reconsider its business priorities, potentially suspending dividend distribution and selling certain vessels.

To prevent from having to make such emergency moves, Ship Finance should take proactive actions to have regular evaluations of capital deployment and its portfolio's asset composition. This may require selling its aging vessels more aggressively, when the shipping industry is not at its cyclical lows, to help generate additional cash flow and boost cash holdings.

On a more fundamental level, slow the pace of asset acquisition and instead, work on securing long-term charter agreements for existing vessels. Doing so supports business stability, as opposed to riskier expansion. After all, Ship Finance is a dividend-yielding company that doesn't need equity appreciation for its own sake.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.