Auto Sector Sets Annual Sales Record: Analysis Of Top Manufacturers

In my continuing series of articles analyzing different sectors with strong performances, today I lift the hood on major automotive manufacturers using the 5-factor DuPont ROE decomposition model. As I showed in the most recent quarterly analysis of the strong LED sector and Steel & Iron sector, this efficiency model first developed by the DuPont Corporation in the 1920's provides another level of insight for enhancing your due diligence.

As a reminder, this is not an asset pricing or valuation model approach. Instead, ROE decomposition looks at key components of the Return-on-Equity ratio to explain how a company is improving (or worsening) their efficiencies for generating returns to investors. These additional insights may provide confidence in extending your investment horizons or in paring back where greater risks are emerging.

The Wall Street Journal just reported that, "U.S. light-vehicle sales hit a second consecutive annual high, aided by a fourth-quarter surge in demand that exceeded expectations and bolstered the outlook for an industry that has been a key engine for economic growth."

Many global factors contribute the profitability and performance of the auto manufacturing sector. Rather than detail these many forces and factors contributing to increasing sales of this sector, I will focus the analysis instead at each of the five factors of ROE efficiency that the 12 firms exhibit in their most recent quarterly financial statements. The twelve auto manufacturers analyzed in this study are Ford Motor (NYSE:F), Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU), General Motors (NYSE:GM),

Honda Motor Co (NYSE:HMC), Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI),

Nissan Motor Co (OTCPK:NSANY), Ferrari (NYSE:RACE), SORL Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL),

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM), Tesla Motors (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM). The amount of information provided is sizeable, but highlighting key components of the decomposition can simplify the analysis and give you some more tools to assess how well the firms are capturing value for investors.

So how do the major automotive manufacturers in this sector really compare beyond all the giveaways, discounts, and incentives driving these reported record sales?

Click to enlarge

First let me caution that three firms, BLBD, KNDI, and RACE show distorted ratios for tax burden and asset leverage. These distortions often occur from one time debt restructuring, tax adjustments, or other unusual Q to Q financial adjustments that would otherwise be smoothed out in longer term annual report comparisons. Since we want to analyze the most current information possible we have to deal with some of these inconsistencies, judge accordingly.

Next I will highlight some of the most beneficial information that comes from comparing these 12 firms' financial statements using ROE decomposition.

Five firms show both increasing sales and increasing EBIT margins, generally an excellent position for any company to be in. The companies are GM, HMC, RACE, SORL and TSLA.

Among the major auto manufacturers TTM, TSLA, TM and BLBD have the highest asset turn efficiency. This ratio reveals the proportion of sales to assets in a measure of efficiency of their product inventory flow through, the higher the better when EBIT margin is positive.

Ford and Honda Motor Co. show the largest tax burdens with 0.69 and 0.66 respectively. Their effective tax rates are found using (1 - tax burden) that yields 31% and 34% tax rates for Ford and Honda. TTM, SORL and GM have the lowest tax burdens in the most the recent quarter with approximately 20% effective tax rates.

Asset leverage shows how well the firms' equity multiplier is providing good asset value for their invested dollar. It also demonstrates how the firm finances asset purchases, either through debt or equity. RACE shows by far the highest asset leverage ratio which is indicative of increased borrowing activity, potentially less dilutive to shareholders.

The significant decline in EBIT margin of 0.05 for both Ford and Toyota Motors may be indicative of intense pricing competition between similar products or significantly higher costs just recently encountered.

In the next section using a relative market share comparison of the sampled firms, the sector shows year-over-year growth expanding by 4.7% over the same year ago quarter.

The table again highlights some significant relative market share changes from Q3 year over year financials.

Toyota Motors holds the largest percent of relative market share among the 12 companies and they increased market share by approximately 1% with an increase in total sales of 8.7%.

Tesla showed the highest percentage of market share growth up 145% from a year ago to approximately 0.9% relative market share.

GM, Honda, Ferrari, SORL, Tata Motors, and Nissan also had positive Q3 YoY growth with stable or increasing relative market share percentages.

Ford seems particularly hard hit with declining sales, declining market share, and declining ROE YoY as seen in the previous table due in large part to a decline in EBIT margins.

A visual depiction of the relative market share change YoY comparison is shown in the pie charts below:

Click to enlarge

This Q3 ROE decomposition and market share analysis is intended to provide you with additional insights into the auto manufacturing sector that is closing out 2016 with another annual sales record. You can examine the tables more closely to determine which firms are generating the internal efficiencies you think will translate into a better return on your investments.

This review of third-quarter results was produced to aid in your evaluation about what the Auto Manufacturing sector offers for 2017. The strong growth of the sector and individual firm improvements continue to be an encouraging sign that might carry some increased price momentum into this new year. All the very best!

