In Order To Make America Great Again, U.S. Dollar Policy Will Reverse

In order to Make America Great Again, US Dollar Policy will Reverse

Why a Weak Dollar is now in US Interest

We have often heard the phrase "A strong USD is in US interest;" in fact, we have heard this uttered by every finance minister in Washington since Treasury Secretary Robert Rubin in 1995.

I believe, however, that with the incoming administration, the strong dollar policy will be replaced with a doctrine aimed at trade negotiation, similar to the rumored strategy shared by Treasury Secretary Lloyd Bentsen and then US Trade Representative Mickey Kantor in the early 90s. This strategy maintained a weaker USD was the way to deal with the significant trade deficit with Japan.

Should this administration force UP the values of other countries' currencies against the US dollar by weakening the US dollar, then the US will be in a much more favorable position in negotiating more advantageous trade terms.

This is because most countries around the world are struggling to grow their economies, and doing so by weakening their currencies either via QE or through intervention. Japan, Europe and the UK are all following a QE policy that would be hurt severely, along with their economies, by the US backing away from the past 20 years' strong USD policy.

The new administration may point to a view held by Bentsen in 1994, that "The dollar is not a tool of our trade policy. We do not care about exporting more. But we want to achieve more exports by helping American producers, by opening markets and by encouraging growth in foreign economies, not by devaluing our currency."

We can argue that whilst Treasury Secretary Bentsen's heart may have been in the right place at that time, the Trump Administration has looked back in history and decided that the US has not benefited from this policy. That US manufacturers have suffered as a result, and that opening trade routes like NAFTA have been a disaster.

I believe this administration will take the opposite view held by Lloyd Bentsen and his Clinton Administration. The strong dollar policy will likely fade as quickly as Obamacare. When it comes to the US dollar, this time around politics will trump interest rate differentials.

With a removal of the strong USD policy, the US dollar will weaken against its global counterparts. This will give the Fed the ability to normalize US interest rates, as it can use the weaker USD and the resulting inflation as an excuse for raising rates. The Fed normalizing interest rates can then be used by the administration as a brake on US dollar weakness. The weaker USD will also force other countries struggling to get their economies moving to rewrite trade agreements in a way that is more advantageous to the US. In other words, we will see a normalization of US interest rates, and better-negotiated trade deals. Both wins for the new administration.

