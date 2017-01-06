The Pandora Empire Has Crumbled

By Scott Tzu

Now that we have confirmation that Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) is not seriously considering bidding for Pandora (NYSE:P), our long-held belief that the company could be due for a slow death and may just wither away seems to again have a renewed sense of credibility.

For the last six months or so, we have written a couple of articles talking about why Pandora could simply be on its way to a lonesome death as a company. We wrote these articles mainly in response to growing speculation that an acquirer would jump in and save Pandora investors who have ridden the stock from highs of near $40 per share to where it stands today, in the low teens.

We believe that Pandora investors have truly lost their last hope in generating a serious return from owning Pandora stock. The first sign that these takeover talks were not serious should have been the fact that they came up as rumors every other week. It reminded us a lot of the Yahoo (NASDAQ:YHOO) takeover talks. They happened way too frequently for us to take them seriously and, in the end, Yahoo has gotten themselves into a situation where their core business may not even be bought out after all. Keep in mind we were one of the few, if not the only people, to predict that Yahoo's deal with Verizon could fall through. We did so as early as Q2 2016.

We are getting the same type of desperate feeling from Pandora. Takeover talk has run rampant over the last 12 months causing volatility and spikes in the stock price, but nothing has materialized. All we have seen are speculators and gamblers placing bets on options based on unfounded rumors. With a definitive statement from Sirius XM now clear, it is obvious that talks for Pandora are off, and may have never been that serious to begin with. Seeking Alpha reported,

Pandora Media shares have fallen 3.2% in post-market trading after a Sirius XM exec dampened speculation about M&A as "not very likely."

Shares had gained in December amid increasing chatter about a tie-up. That followed summer reports that Liberty Global had floated a $15/share offer that looked like it was rebuffed, and comments from Liberty chief Greg Maffei that any streaming buy would be linked to Sirius XM.

Speaking at a Citigroup conference, Sirius XM Chief Financial Officer David Frear says despite all that, "I have doubts" about Pandora's strategy and isn't sure about cross-selling opportunities.

We continue to stick to our thesis that Pandora has simply missed the boat. They did a great job in starting the niche of streaming music. For a couple of years, they were definitely king of the mountain. Nobody had ever seen anything like creating your own radio station based on artists that you liked. Within a year, people started to notice the same songs are playing over and over. Within a few years, Pandora was having trouble monetizing and converting people to their paid service. Within five or six more years, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) all had streaming music competitors that not only allowed on-demand streaming, but had access to a library of music that was far more vast then Pandora's. It wasn't exactly rocket science from that point to see where Pandora was heading, as we wrote in September:

It just seemed obvious that Pandora might make a good acquisition at some point for a company that was looking to get into streaming music. But then, one by one, all of the big name conglomerates started to involve themselves in streaming music without the help of Pandora. Companies like Amazon and Google are now in streaming music and neither one of them needed to tap Pandora to do it. Could it be that Pandora's initial negligence of not investing in numerous geographic locations and a larger track listing could come back and simply be ruling their model invalid at this point in time? Has the entire streaming music industry flown past Pandora at ridiculous speed? All signs are starting to point to yes.

Pandora watched the entire streaming music sector pass them by a couple of years ago. The company was too slow to react, too slow to adapt and is not even representative of a fraction of what sell side analysts thought the company would be by now. In fact, the company's ability to grow at all going forward should be called into question. The name is becoming synonymous as the MySpace of streaming music. The time for the company to close the deal and sell itself has now come and gone.

We predict that Pandora is going to have to go it alone now. While the company may find a bid if the stock price moves significantly lower, we do not believe there is a serious bid for the company at current prices and for this reason, we would not be shareholders right now. Whether or not the company will find a bid if it reaches $5 per share or not is another story, but we do believe that there is far more risk to being long Pandora now than there is to being short.

A Sirius XM buyout was the only tangible hope on the table for the company. The company has said that they have been exploring buyout offers, but they have been saying this for years. That doesn't lend any type of tangible bull case to the story at this point. There was potential for one real suitor and that potential has now disappeared. Larger companies have all created their own streaming music services, of which innovative ones like Tidal are being snatched up by larger companies as bolt-on acquisitions. It is clear that none of the major streaming music producers feel any type of urgent need to "bolt on" Pandora and for your portfolio, we don't think it is the right choice to "bolt on" either.

We believe the next step for Pandora is in the single digits.