Apple: The 'Oddly Satisfying' Touchscreen Mac

Undeterred by Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) pronouncements regarding "convergence" of mobile and traditional PC devices, Neonode, a Swedish company, has designed the AirBar. AirBar attaches to the bottom of the screen of a 13" MacBook Air to give it touch screen functionality. Even Apple Insider has called the experience "oddly satisfying."

The Absurd Mac Touchscreen

It was back in November that Phil Schiller, Apple's SVP of Worldwide Marketing took to the Internet to explain and justify Apple's refusal to endow Macs with touch screens. As reported by Backchannel, he had this to say:

"We think of the whole platform," he says. "If we were to do Multi-Touch on the screen of the notebook, that wouldn't be enough - then the desktop wouldn't work that way." And touch on the desktop, he says, would be a disaster. "Can you imagine a 27-inch iMac where you have to reach over the air to try to touch and do things? That becomes absurd." He also explains that such a move would mean totally redesigning the menu bar for fingers, in a way that would ruin the experience for those using pointer devices like the touch or mouse. "You can't optimize for both," he says. "It's the lowest common denominator thinking." Apple came to this conclusion by testing if touch screens made sense on the Mac. "Our instincts were that it didn't, but, what the heck, we could be wrong-so our teams worked on that for a number of times over the years," says Schiller. "We've absolutely come away with the belief that it isn't the right thing to do. Our instincts were correct."

For those who might not be familiar with past articles I've written on the subject, I'll just say that I think Schiller is absolutely wrong. In fact, I think the whole issue of accommodating touchscreen mode on a large monitor is a red herring, for the following reasons.

No operating system, whether Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) Windows 10, or Google's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Android 7, that implements both touch and pointer driven interfaces forces the user to use one or the other exclusively. So Schiller's statement about users of a 27-inch iMac being forced to use touch on the large screen doesn't make any sense.

A properly designed macOS system that supported touchscreens would always allow users the option of using a mouse, touchpad or keyboard. Apple wouldn't have to build touchscreen iMacs, although Microsoft's new Surface Studio indicates that there might be some value in doing so.

When I encounter that kind of transparently flawed rationalization, all I can think is that Apple is adrift without adequate product leadership. In this case, all Apple's management can do is steer by the original guidance of Steve Jobs, who declared touchscreen notebooks "ergonomically terrible" when the iPad was first introduced.

Not that Schiller is completely wrong. There would be some compromises necessary in order to accommodate touch input. He's right that the menu bar would need to be redesigned for touch, with thicker, larger control surfaces. Is that so bad? I find that many of the controls built into things like window frames in macOS to be so tiny that they are difficult to use even with a mouse.

Enter AirBar

Aside from this issue, I doubt that there is much that would need to be changed to accommodate touch functionality in macOS. This is more or less confirmed by the AirBar. The AirBar attaches to the bottom of the screen, as shown above, in order to detect finger position on the screen. The AirBar has an array of infra-red sensors that detect position, rather than using a capacitive touchscreen.

Neonode had a prototype designed for the 13" MacBook Air on display at CES, and AppleInsider found that it wasn't as accurate as a touchscreen, not surprisingly. In addition, the prototype didn't support gesture recognition (swipes and multitouch), although Neonode has given assurance that those features will be included in the delivered product.

What I found interesting about AirBar is the fact that there is no change to the macOS user interface whatsoever. AirBar essentially acts like a giant trackpad overlaid on the screen. The mouse cursor simply goes to whatever point on the screen is touched. It's that simple.

Apple's point that you wouldn't want to use a vertical touchscreen for an extended period of time has some validity, of course. Your arm would get tired. But the idea that one would have to use touch exclusively for a desktop OS like macOS or Windows has never been a reasonable scenario. Whereas, the flexibility to use a touch screen occasionally has value.

There is the obvious scenario where touch is used for hand sketching. Here, touchscreens often support stylus input as well. AirBar supports this automatically, since it doesn't care what object is touching the screen. Whether AirBar will actually be useful for artists remains to be seen. It might not be accurate or responsive enough.

Probably, AirBar works best for casual touchscreen uses such as dismissing a pop-up, scrolling a web page, or launching an app. In casual, occasional use, touchscreens are often more convenient than the user interface alternatives, including Apple's new TouchBar.

Obviously, Neonode thinks there's a market for touchscreen functionality for the Mac. I think they're right, although it remains to be seen whether AirBar is really a good substitute for a capacitive touchscreen. AirBar has to be manually installed and removed, and the MacBook can't be closed with the AirBar in place.

Investor Takeaway

It's really hard to believe that Apple worked "for years" on this problem, only to conclude that they were right all along. I've seen this phenomenon before. Management goes through the motions of considering an alternative to the current policy, often making a big show of it. But the outcome is a foregone conclusion, because management has already made up its mind.

Here are the real reasons why Apple doesn't want touchscreens on the Mac, in no particular order:

Jobs said it was a mistake, and Jobs can't be wrong.

Microsoft did it first, therefore it has to be wrong.

to be wrong. Capacitive touchscreens are expensive, and would lower margins on Mac computers.

Touchscreen Macs would cannibalize sales of the iPad.

The reader should feel free to rank these in order of importance to Apple. I make no judgment in that regard other than to observe that none of the above are very good reasons. How long is this nonsense going to go on? I have no idea.

This is just one of those issues that cries out for a Product Architect with a coherent vision of where Apple's products should go, rather than the current product stew that Apple's executive leadership are collectively stirring.

I continue to regard Apple as a very good company, with strong profitability and growth potential. The potential for repatriation of some of Apple's overseas cash under the Trump Administration is reason enough to buy Apple right now. But no company is perfect, and nowhere is Apple's imperfection more apparent than in its "Not Invented Here" mindset.

