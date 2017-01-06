Emergent Capital: Restructuring Provides Longer Runway To Realize Value

I believe Goldstein and management plan for an eventual sale - just not at these depressed prices. Whilst this is an asymmetric bet, it might take a while to materialize.

A Special Situation

Emergent Capital (NYSE:EMG) is an interesting company in a unique situation. It has no ongoing operations and simply holds a portfolio of life insurance settlement benefits. Previously known as Imperial Holdings, it acquired life insurance policies from elderly clients who wished to access their equity in these policies in old age. Its business was more commonly known as a viatical settlements provider.

After the company sold its structured settlements business, it currently holds 620 policies with an aggregate death benefit of $3.0 billion as of the third quarter of 2016. This all seems quite normal until one realizes EMG is in quite the bind: the company has an extremely high cost of capital being a small, publicly-traded entity. Furthermore, its source of cash flow (payouts from when an insured client passes away) is highly unpredictable and very lumpy, with the fair value of the benefit fluctuating significantly due to small changes in life expectancy. As a result of the risk, inherent illiquidity and high cost of capital (it has to continue paying premiums on acquired policies), EMG heavily discounts the fair value of the aggregate benefit at 16.5%. This drastically reduces the fair value to ~$483M (a huge disparity from the carrying value of ~$3B).

To fully appreciate the special situation EMG is in, we have to gain a sufficient understanding of how the different numbers stack up. The fair value of EMG's life settlement benefits relies heavily upon an assumed discount rate, which is set fairly high (probably to provide a margin of safety). Management also uses the average life expectancy of its portfolio to estimate fair value. Overall, these methodologies seem in-line with insurance industry standards, but the balance sheet still remains fairly opaque.

Hence, I think there is significant alpha in EMG's assets because of the opacity and uncertain timeline of cash flows. However, I believe we can be quite confident that EMG's shares are trading far below the eventual cash flows from these policies, assuming certain positive developments take place after restructuring.

Acceleration Of Future Cash Flows

In this particular situation, it is extremely important to grasp the complicated capital structure. In an attempt to lower its cost of capital, management previously came up with a 'waterfall' structure in two credit facilities to raise funding. Of the 623 policies it currently holds, 430 are pledged as collateral under the White Eagle Credit Facility and 158 are pledged under the Red Falcon Facility. The remaining 34 were unencumbered and transactable. However, after the restructuring announced yesterday, all policies are merged under the White Eagle facility, with an increased total lender commitment from $250M to $370M. Note that borrowings from both facilities can only be used to pay premiums on existing policies and cannot be used for the purpose of retiring debt (i.e. borrowing from one facility to pay the other). The interest charges on the credit facility are marked overdue until policies mature, at which point proceeds will be used to pay outstanding interest.

However, in addition to interest charges, the creditors essentially have equity participation in the payouts - depending on the loan-to-value ratio of these facilities, creditors are entitled to various percentage payouts of any remaining cash flows from settlements after settling various liabilities like interest payments, expenses, etc. The equity participation and payouts to each party changed substantially after the restructuring, and are detailed in the chart below.

(Source: EMG Press Release)

Prior to the restructuring, EMG was essentially precluded from all proceeds if the LTV is higher than 50% when a policy matures. The new structure provides for earlier access to cash flow as policies mature, although this comes at the expense of total return over time. Under previous conditions, the waterfall structure in White Eagle meant EMG would receive zero proceeds if the LTV was higher than 50% (at the time of the restructuring, the LTV was at ~53%). Moreover, the amendment made to White Eagle on November 09, 2015, meant that lenders had a direct equity interest in the policies as detailed below.

Boca Raton, Fla., November 9, 2015 - Emergent Capital, Inc. ("Emergent") announced today that its subsidiary, White Eagle Asset Portfolio, LP ("White Eagle"), has amended its 15-year, revolving credit facility to provide for earlier participation in the portfolio cash flows. Previously, White Eagle did not expect to receive any cash distributions under the waterfall provisions of its revolving credit facility until approximately 2019 as all proceeds from the life insurance policies pledged as collateral were first to be used (after paying service providers and interest) to pay down the facility's outstanding principal balance. As now amended, if certain loan to value ratios (the "LTV") are achieved, a portion of the amount that previously would have been used solely to reduce the outstanding principal balance will now be instead distributed to White Eagle. Generally, (1) if the LTV is less than 50% but at least 25%, then 35% of the then available proceeds will be distributed to White Eagle, and (2) if the LTV is less than 25%, then 65% of the then available proceeds will be distributed to White Eagle. Depending on the actual timing of policy proceeds, as modeled, Emergent expects White Eagle will receive waterfall distributions of approximately $60 million over the next three years. - EMG 8-K Filing, November 9, 2015

Due to this amendment, EMG essentially receives part of the excess proceeds after payments for outstanding debt and interests are satisfied. This would carry on until either the Net Total Investment Percentage (for exact method of calculation, see 10-K) fell below 15%, or the total number of remaining policies in White Eagle falls below 75. However, given that the LTV was above 50% consistently, it meant EMG would not see a single dime for a while. Furthermore, these terms meant EMG stood to gain disproportionately more proceeds when LTV was lower, but could not access any cash flow from maturities at prevailing LTV levels.

Comparatively, the new capital structure means EMG is able to access cash flow from policy maturities much earlier and at higher LTV ratios, but this comes at the expense of lower total return as the lenders have a larger equity claim to the proceeds of all policies (lender yield was increased, particularly at lower LTV levels). Hence, EMG would receive less over the total life of the portfolio, but it avoided a serious liquidity crisis by shifting the entire premium load onto lenders and allowed for payouts at a higher LTV ratio.

Negative Overreaction To Restructuring

I was quite surprised by the market's reaction that sent the stock down nearly ~50% on the announcement. If my math is correct, the company is still worth at least book value, which is significantly more than its currently-traded price. Moreover, the elimination of its premium load and acceleration of cash flow should enable it to retire its 15% Senior Secured Notes which are costing nearly $4.5M in annual interest expenses. This lowers EMG's long-term cost of capital and frees up cash flow to de-lever the company and subsequently return excess proceeds to shareholders.

However, I think shareholders were mostly concerned that the restructuring was a signal that management was not going to sell the company, which meant there are no quick profits to be had. This disappointment manifested in the dumping witnessed yesterday. The non-sale should come as no surprise to anyone who had done their due diligence, given that comments made by Phil Goldstein, EMG's Chairman and the largest investor in the company, suggested they were reluctant to agree to a sale.

In his 2016 Semi-Annual Letter to Investors in the Special Opportunities Fund (SPE), he remarked that although EMG had been 'a disappointment', there was "no need for a fire sale", and that "if a satisfactory transaction does not result, the company can still produce a respectable, albeit sub-optimal, return to shareholders over time." This was a clear sign that Goldstein and his fund did not wish for a sale given the depressed share price, and were willing to play the long game and wait it out for gradual capital appreciation.

To be honest, I had anticipated a sale of the company's 30 unencumbered policies to raise funds (given the comments on the previous earnings call). In my view, that would have bought it sometime without having to compromise on long-term return. However, it seems management wanted to resolve the cash crunch with a more permanent solution, and hence opted to renegotiate terms to the White Eagle Facility, extending and expanding that line of credit. The important takeaway is that EMG has now secured sufficient liquidity for the foreseeable future, and is no longer teetering on the edge of bankruptcy, as suggested on the previous earnings call.

Bob Ramsey My first question has to do with the cash burn situation. It sounds like $2.5 million, $3 million a month is sort of where the business is today. And you guys have got about $15 million of unrestricted cash on the balance sheet. Is it fair to say that without maturities I mean that gives you about six months? Are there any other mitigating compensating factors be on the fact that maturities certainly should provide some help. But is that fair otherwise? Tony Mitchell Yes, I think you've done the math correctly there, Bob. It's worth noting that the recent Florida Supreme Court decision, we believe, makes our balance sheet policies transactable, so that's another source of liquidity. And I'll just remind you Bob and the other listeners that we are in the midst of a strategic review process. - EMG 2016 Q3 Earnings Call

Now that EMG has a longer runway, management has far more flexibility to explore a sale if the share price appreciates to a level that does not drastically undervalue the portfolio of policies.

Anticipating Positive Changes To Capital Structure

EMG will continue to retain a significant chunk of eventual proceeds from these policies, which management says should amount to roughly $163.6M over the next six years. Note that the figures and the timeline of maturities should be taken with a grain of salt since management used a Monte-Carlo simulation to model policy maturities. This is a fancy way of saying management generated a large number of sample portfolios with the same characteristics as the actual portfolio, and recorded all the computed outcomes.

(Source: EMG Press Release)

With that understanding, the figures above show the projected cash outflows to EMG at the 50th and 90th percentile of the possible portfolio maturity occurrences. As per the footnote, these figures are before Operating Expenses but after facility costs and interest. Given that, we can model EMG's cash burn over the next few years quite easily given that its SG&A, legal and insurance costs are fairly predictable.

(Source: Author's Work)

The policy proceeds above are taken from management's 50th percentile projections, and I have conservatively assumed that personnel costs and professional fees remain fairly constant, even though they are likely to ramp down slightly given that there is no need to actively manage the portfolio anymore. I have also modeled a slight ramp down in legal fees in 2017 and 2018 as the amounts relating to the IRS and SEC investigation should be eliminated. Seen above, EMG should turn cash flow positive in 2019, barring unforeseen cost overruns. If management manages to retire its Senior Notes in 2018 or refinance at lower rates, we could see cash proceeds higher by $4.5M (the current interest load from the notes).

In essence, management secured a more flexible liquidity position which should enable it to return cash to shareholders sooner than previously anticipated, and no longer face a liquidity crunch. With unencumbered cash at ~$10M as of Q3, and given that there were three maturities since then, EMG is in a much better cash position and is no longer at risk of triggering debt covenants.

Path To A Sale

After reviewing Goldstein's comments and the fund's original rationale for investing in EMG, I think it is likely to push for a sale once shares appreciate to an appropriate level. This would be consistent with its modus operandi in other projects, most recently Hill International (NYSE:HIL), where it pushed management to sell a segment of the company, causing the share price to shoot up.

Goldstein's SPE mainly invests in closed-end funds that trade at a significant discount to NAV, and he has mentioned through interviews that he undertakes activist positions with the aim of narrowing the gap between market cap and NAV. EMG fits perfectly into this framework, but the persistently high cost of capital has prevented its hidden value to be realized.

With this latest move, it seems that Goldstein is looking at a long game - he is willing to wait so long as there is certainty as to the company's ability to survive and collect on future cash flows. Given that the strategic review is ongoing, I wouldn't rule out a sale, especially since consolidating all the policies under one facility would simplify the transaction for a potential buyer. However, judging by the terms of the credit facility and Goldstein's investment philosophy, this is quite unlikely. If there is one thing that recent events have elucidated, it is that Goldstein is a very patient, albeit relentless investor. He waged a long and public proxy war against HIL's management for over two years, and finally claimed victory in the recent few months. We think it is probable that this patience will also manifest in EMG.

Risks To Thesis

Rising rates would definitely raise EMG's already-high cost of capital, but with current FED projections, it wouldn't be a big problem as long as management has eliminated its premium load and reduced the loan amortization requirement. However, the prospect of FED funds rate normalizing at 4% would mean an onerous interest load, and would certainly increase the already-high discount rate. Whilst this may cause a lower fair value, simple math shows it would still be far higher than EMG's market cap.

However, if it pursues an ATM share offering (like it has done in the past) to further improve liquidity in the face of higher interest rates, it would certainly be a negative development. Given EMG's depressed equity value, it would be a very bad move on management's part to sell valuable equity for measly amounts of cash. However, this is a risk we have to contend with, and given the potential rewards, it is not too onerous to take on.

A key risk with the thesis is the behavior of the creditors. In the past, the lenders have pressured EMG to make amendments to the White Eagle Facility that would reduce their total lending commitment over time. Management has expertly convinced them to increase their exposure despite jitters, but we cannot assume the status quo will remain. It is possible that with a stroke of bad luck, policy maturities might be slower than anticipated and another round of restructuring may be needed. In that case, we have the 'worst-case scenario' whereby the equity in EMG would be worth next to nothing since creditors are almost guaranteed to press for a larger chunk of future cash flows. This means EMG is essentially an all-or-nothing play, with the potential to appreciate many times over but also with the probability of total capital loss. This position isn't for the faint of heart, and investors should be willing to lose their entire position in exchange for probable asymmetric upside.

Given the opacity of the maturity schedule, it is very hard to either criticize or affirm management's fair value calculations, which makes it difficult to quantify upside. The question becomes whether we believe it or not. With Goldstein's reputation, I don't think elaborate valuation tricks are being used here, but I would also caution against full faith. Rather than delve into a precise calculation of imprecision, we should examine the assumptions made in the valuation process.

Management's 16.5% discount rate certainly seems reasonable, and the life expectancy of the portfolio has been decreasing in-line with schedule according to past 10-K filings. There is definitely a large margin of error as book value stands at ~$196M as of the latest 10-Q. After this restructuring, I would expect a slight decrease given the higher equity interest awarded to creditors, but it wouldn't make much of a difference. In short, if you believe management and the activists, this company could be worth over 10 times what it currently trades for. The slight problem here is patience: given the maturity curve of EMG's portfolio, the company will recognize most of its gains towards the end of the portfolio, when LTV becomes significantly lower. If a sale does not occur before then, investors might be waiting for 5 to 10 years. Gains could only materialize for those willing to wait.

However, I believe in this case the returns should adequately compensate for the wait, given that cash flows are heavily discounted. In the worst-case scenario where it takes 10 full years for the current market cap to reach 80% of book value, it would mean a whopping ~26.7% compounded return. Even if we assume equity will only approach half of book value in 10 years, it still represents an incredible ~21% compounded return. Depending on what assumptions investors are comfortable with, it is quite easy to work the numbers and derive the corresponding expected returns. Across a range of inputs, these figures are convincing, and hence represent a large margin of safety.

Conclusion

I'll be honest - this is a <5% position for me, mainly because of the risk of total loss. Whilst I am fairly convinced the portfolio is worth substantially more than the ~$15M market cap after yesterday's huge decline, the timeline to realizing fair value is long, uncertain and exposed to risks (especially since the average life expectancy in the portfolio is 9.7 years). On the positive side, a sound management team and heavily-vested activist (who also sits on the Board) makes it a more attractive bet, and the company seems to have resolved its liquidity troubles. Furthermore, the depressed valuation following the massive drop in share price makes this trade hard to resist. Overall, this is a probabilistic bet that should only be attempted by experienced investors who can stomach large swings. Caveat Emptor.

