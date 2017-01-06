European Banks: Ignore Italian Horror Stories

An SA article today raised an interesting question about European banks:

"The nationalization of Italian banks appears on the horizon. Who's to say Spain's banking system will not be next? Will that weaken the EU? Probably. If the drama over whether Italy is the next to leave the EU creates volatility for the financial markets then that's a good thing. I am short stocks and need all the volatility I can get. Investors should continue to avoid Italian banks."

In my own view this SA Contributor will have to look elsewhere for a source of volatility sufficient to bring those shorts home. It won't be Italian banks.

First, while there is certainly a chance a number of weaker Italian banks receive government support, there is much less of a "drama" about whether Italy remains in the EU. Many Italians are certainly lamenting the lack of policy leavers entailed by membership of the Eurozone, but the country remains broadly in favor of the EU and in recent polls have moved towards a "remain" position.

(click to enlarge)

Second, not all Italian banks are going to be "nationalized" and some of the stocks are doing well: my own preferred Italian bank, Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCPK:IITOF) (OTCPK:IITSF) (OTCPK:ISNPY) is up 25% since I advised investors to buy into bad news on BMPS ( 29th November).

Third, while Banco Popular in Spain (OTCPK:BPESF) (OTCPK:BPESY) fared badly in 2016 ECB stress tests, which was the ultimate trigger for the current implosion of BMPS, the "Spanish banking system" in general is not in danger of being nationalized so there isn't an accompanying "threat to the EU".

EU rhetoric gets ugly

What is taking place is of course showing one of the worst aspects of the EU, namely the dispersion of goals of its member states and its lack of flexibility when confronted with painful realities. Thus, as Shock Exchange notes, Jens Weidmann, President of the Bundesbank, advocated a forensic examination of whether proposed Italian government action is valid under EU rules, and Carsten Schneider, a member of the Bundestag's finance committee decried "the taxpayer having to save them [the banks]".

While there is much to be said for sticking to rules that govern matters as consequential as state aid to failing banks, it is instructive that Schneider's sentiments are at odds with those of many, though not of course all, Italian taxpayers who in general sympathize with households who bought subordinated Italian bank bonds before the new credit rules were introduced. German lawmakers score political points with their own constituencies by slating Italian governance practices while not having to deal with the political consequences of uncompensated haircuts for pensioners who bought bank bonds in good faith.

Of greater concern is that these rhetorical guns will soon be trained fully on the ECB, which ironically is headed by an Italian citizen, as we move into German election season and loose monetary policy becomes a political football, complicating the task of running monetary policy for a currency zone with colossal economic disparity between its consistent members.

However, much of this is political hot air and should not be a primary guide as to what to do with European bank stocks.

Conclusion

Click to enlarge

Google Finance

Since my November buy call the SX7p index, a European bank sector benchmark, is up 13% and is now flat on the year after a torrid first half of 2016. European banks are benefiting from strong economic confidence and a firmer rate outlook, despite the problems that persist in the sector and investors seem able to delineate between the different names in the sector. The message is to stay with the stocks you like.

