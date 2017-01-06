Chapter IV Asking EQT To Begin Marcellus Consolidation

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Chapter IV Investors LLC went public with a letter and subsequent presentation to the Board of Directors of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) suggesting that EQT has a "phenomenal opportunity" to begin consolidation of the large Appalachian E&P companies, and indicating that 2017 was the time to begin that consolidation. Chapter IV's letter and presentation suggests an all stock merger with Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) or Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) or both, as well as mergers between the midstream companies EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) and Antero Midstream Partners (NYSE:AM) if EQT and AR tie up. The presentation points out that EQT's stock balance sheet and the stock's outperformance relevant to AR or RRC make EQT a logical consolidator, and it goes through a number of potential deal synergies. The letter and presentation can be found here.

Range Resources quickly released a press release saying they had not been contacted by EQT and do not plan on initiating contact, while AR and EQT did not say anything. While its not uncommon for companies to not comment on market speculation, this seems like a situation that all three companies should expect to be asked about on their conference calls. While not a well known activist, Chapter IV is by no means a retail investor. At the end of Q3 Chapter IV owned 765,000 shares of AR worth $20.6 million, 262,500 shares of EQT worth $19 million, and 1,375,000 shares of RRC worth $53.2 million. With each stake being less then 1% of each company Chapter IV isn't going to be able to bully any of the companies around, but the letter may attract the attention of bigger investors.

Several things jump out to me as interesting about the letter. The first is the timing. The letter to the EQT BoD is dated December 28, 2016. The week between Christmas and New Year's is typically slow as many people are on vacation, so to me it is an odd time to send a letter to a Board of Directors urging for a merger. Then Chapter IV issues a press release to go public with the letter on the 3rd, which is the first day back from the New Year's Day holiday. The timing around the year end seems odd, and my speculation is that Chapter IV waited as late in Q4 as possible to send EQT that letter so they could continue to acquire shares. We won't know if that is correct until Chapter IV files their next 13-F in a couple weeks.

The second thing to note is that acreage consolidation is already underway in Appalachia, and all three companies have been active buyers. In 2016 EQT increased its core Marcellus position by 143,000 acres, buying 62,500 acres from Statoil (NYSE:STO) in May and buying Trans Energy Inc in October. Antero added 66,700 net acres in 2017 according to their updated investor presentation. Range actually diversified itself outside the basin, buying Memorial Resources for $4.2 billion to expand into Northern Louisiana. All those transactions would seem to indicate that these companies are buyers as they still think acreage is cheap, so I am not sure EQT would find willing sellers in AR or RRC. That being said, if there was a decent premium or a compelling proposal I'd think that would at least get everyone to the table.

Where I think this proposal actually has a great point is the combination of the midstream assets of EQT and AR. Combining EQM and AM would give you a midstream company with nearly a $12 billion market cap, instantly making it one of the top 10 largest MLPs. If EQT's other MLP, EQT GP Holdings (NYSE:EQGP), was allowed to purchase the incentive distribution rights of AM, (which are owned by the private equity backers and management of Antero Resources and are a key component of any deal according to Chapter IV) the value creation to the combined parent would increase even faster. As the table below shows, the value of AM and EQGP make up about half of the market values of AR and EQT. Increasing the scale and growth prospects of the midstream assets would add substantial value to the combined parent company.

Company Antero EQT Share Price As of 1/5/17 $ 24.89 $ 65.86 Core Appalachian Acres 629,000 563,333 Shares Outstanding (Millions) 313.9 172.758 Midstream Company Antero Midstream EQT GP Holdings Midstream Ticker AM EQGP Shares Owned by Parent (Millions) 108.9 239.715 Share Price of Midstream $ 32.00 $ 26.50 Value of Stake in Midstream (Millions) $ 3,484.80 $ 6,352.45 Value Per Share of Parent $ 11.10 $ 36.77 Value of Midstream as % of Share Price 45% 56% Value Per share Attributable to Parent Upstream $ 13.79 $ 29.09 Click to enlarge

While Chapter IV makes some compelling points advocating for a merger, I do not foresee any rapid deal talks between EQT and either AR or RRC. I think all three companies like their acreage a lot, are still improving returns through better well designs and completion techniques, and therefore would not want to risk selling early. While things may be different in a year or two, its clear is that the Appalachian Basin has become the place to be in terms of natural gas, and that companies, and their investors, are looking to continue to grow their acreage positions.

