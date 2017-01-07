Dividend Stock Yields 15%, Plus 4 More 9% Well-Covered Dividends, Way Below Book Value

Looking for bargains in the high-dividend stock universe? There are usually factors and developments which bring about undervaluation for a stock, and this article's focus stock is certainly no exception.

We've held on to Seaspan Corp. (NYSE:SSW) and some of its preferred shares for years, as we've ridden the waves of fortune, up and down, with this leading containership company.

SSW relies on long-term contracts to lock in its cash flows. As of 11/1/16, SSW had 5.1 average years remaining on its contracts and $5.4B in contracted revenue, with an average vessel age of 5.4 years.

(Source: SSW site)

However, sometimes even long-term contracts can get upended. The latest negative events affecting SSW are the slowing trend of Chinese exports and the bankruptcy of Hanjin Lines (OTC:HNJSF) last fall, which resulted in Hanjin returning the four vessels back to SSW which it had chartered. CEO Jerry Wang said on the Q3 earnings call, "Even throughout the financial crisis in 2008, we've never had a customer default on charters obligations."

Subsequently, SSW took a $202M non-cash impairment charge for these vessels in Q3 2016, which put its net earnings deep in the red. This, in turn, earned SSW several analyst downgrades and knocked the wind out of its price/share. Unlike the other shipping stocks in our articles, most of which have all surged over the past year, SSW is down over 32%:

Do They Or Don't They Cover?: For those of you old enough to remember the iconic Clairol hair coloring ad from the Stone Age - "Does She or Doesn't She?... Only her hairdresser knows for sure," this story has a familiar ring to it. At the core of the downgrades and price swoon are SSW's ongoing ability to maintain its dividends. Could it be that only its accountant knows for sure?

There has been much debate over whether SSW really covers its dividends or not, or is it just done via financial engineering. So, we're jumping into the fray to add our perspective from a few different angles. (Consumer Warning: You may need a very strong cup of Joe to make it through these next few paragraphs).

Non-Cash Items: Central to this thesis is the concept of non-cash items. The trend that has emerged over the past few decades is to add non-GAAP metrics, such as EBITDA, Cash Available For Distribution, Distributable Cash Flow, and Funds From Operations, in order to determine if capital-intensive firms can sustain their dividends.

Shipping firms are a great example of this. They acquire very expensive vessels that,in turn, pump up their depreciation and amortization, which weigh heavily upon their net earnings. Since depreciation and amortization are non-cash items, why not add them back to earnings and create a clearer picture of the firm's ability to pay its dividends?

Here's SSW's list of non-cash items from its Q3 '16 release. The two biggest items, Depreciation and Amortization, at $52.7M, and Vessel Impairments, at $202.78M, equal around $255M, around $71M more than SSW's -$184M in negative Net Earnings:

Click to enlarge

(Source: SSW Q3 '16 release)

SSW shows several different analyses of its distribution cash flow on its earnings releases, the first of which is Cash Available For Distribution to Common Shareholders, which totaled $90.4M in Q3 '16:

Click to enlarge

(Source: SSW Q3 '16 presentation)

SSW's management also details another metric, Normalized Net Earnings, for which it adds back many of the same non-cash items, but it doesn't add back depreciation and amortization. This figure was $43.56M in Q3 '16.

It then deducts Preferred dividend payments from this figure to arrive at Normalized Net Earnings Attributable to Common Shareholders, which equaled just $30.459M in Q3 '16. Without that $52.7M Depreciation and Amortization in the mix, SSW amply covered its preferred dividends, but didn't cover its Q3 dividends:

Click to enlarge

(Source: SSW Q3 '16 release)

But wait a minute, isn't depreciation and amortization a legitimate non-cash expense? We think so, so we took SSW's normalized net earnings attributable to common shareholders figures and added back depreciation and amortization to them for the past four quarters.

What it comes down to is this - if you don't agree with the depreciation and amortization addback, SSW's common dividend coverage was lacking, at only .87 for the past four quarters.

With depreciation and amortization added back to this normalized earnings figure, SSW covered its dividends by a 2.36 factor.

Using its Cash Available for Distribution figures, it had dividend coverage of 2.82x over the past four quarters.

So, there you have it, dividend coverage three ways... this is starting to sound like a Top Chef episode. But don't pack your knives and go just yet... there's more.

Click to enlarge

Even using SSW's lower metric, Normalized Net Earnings, you can see that it has very strong coverage of 3.45x for its preferred shares:

Click to enlarge

Common Dividends: Are you still awake? If you've joined the cult of non-cash item believers, there's more good news in store for you - SSW should go ex-dividend next week, right around 1/18/17.

It hasn't declared its next dividends yet, but in 2016, SSW declared dividends on 1/12/16 for its common and preferred shares. The ex-dates were 1/18/16 for the common and 1/27/16 for the preferred.

Click to enlarge

Our High Dividend Stocks By Sector Tables track SSW's common and preferred prices and current dividend yields (in the Services section).

Preferred Dividends: SSW also has four different preferred series shares, all of which are cumulative, selling below their $25.00 call value, and yield above 9%.

It ranks senior to common shares in a liquidation scenario, and, since they're cumulative, SSW must pay you any skipped dividends before paying common dividends.

Click to enlarge

One trend that has emerged over the past couple of years is that companies aren't issuing many new preferred shares with maturity dates. This makes sense in a rising rate environment - why would they want to commit to redeeming these shares if it means refinancing at a higher rate?

Likewise, these shares are all perpetual. They do have call dates though, ranging from 2018 out to 2021. The table below shows your annualized yields for each series, if SSW were to call them at the call date. Someday, rates may fall again, which could spur companies to redeem their preferred shares at the $25 call value. If so, you'd have a built-in price gain on these shares:

Click to enlarge

Options: We just added this May $10.00 covered call trade to our free Covered Calls Table, where you can also see more details for this and over 25 other income-producing trades.

Click to enlarge

The yields are pretty juicy for this trade - SSW should pay out two $.375 dividends, and there's a $.40 call option premium, which equals an 11.93% nominal yield over around 4.5 months, or 32.49% annualized:

Click to enlarge

SSW's put yields aren't that attractive right now, but you can see over 25 other put-selling trades in our Cash Secured Puts Table.

Earnings: SSW's EBITDA and Cash Available for Distribution fell in Q3 '16 vs. Q3 '15, due to a gain on vessel sales in Q3 '15 that was $30.77M higher than Q3 '15's gain.

Click to enlarge

Click to enlarge

SSW has had top-line growth of 11.80% over the past four quarters. It had minor dividend growth of 2.48% - it has kept its quarterly dividend at $.375 for the past five quarters in the wake of slowing containership business. Its share count grew 6.22% over the past four quarters:

Click to enlarge

Industry Trends: With China exports slowing down, ship owners have greatly accelerated the scrapping of older vessels, and drastically cut back on new builds, in order to balance supply and demand.

Click to enlarge

The balance of vessel supply and industry demand does seem to be swinging back into balance. CEO Wang noted on the Q3 earnings call, that,

"Over time, we believe the combination of early ready scrapping and lack of newbuild ordering should help reduce the excess supply and bring supply and demand back to more balanced levels." "As a matter of fact, the fair rates for the main trade lines have improved steadily from the end of Q1 and the beginning of Q2 of this year."

Fortunately for SSW, only a very small portion of its fleet operates in the short-term market.

(Source: SSW site)

Analysts: SSW has beaten analysts estimates for the past four quarters and should report Q4 earnings around 1/30/16. Estimates for 2016 have inched up a bit over the past month, but 2017 estimates have fallen.

Click to enlarge

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Valuations: After its price swoon, SSW is selling at just 57% of book value - there aren't a lot of high dividend stocks out there right now with such a cheap valuation. It also has one of the lower EV/EBITDA ratios we've seen recently, at 5.32x. (We don't have an apples-to-apples P/E industry comparison for SSW - this table uses its normalized P/E.)

Click to enlarge

Financials: Remember that big negative earnings figure? Well, it wreaks havoc with ROA and ROE. According to broad industry averages, this is not uncommon in the shipping industry, although there are other shipping firms that we've covered on SA which have positive ROA and ROE numbers. One bright spot here is that SSW's operating income looks a lot better than broad industry averages.

Click to enlarge

Debt and Liquidity: SSW's debt level has decreased as of 9/30/16 vs. 12/31/15, while its issuance of preferred shares increased its cash balance by raising over $300M. It also raised $100M in Q3 '16, via a sale-leaseback of the Maersk Genoa vessel.

Its biggest debt maturity will be in 2019:

(Source: SSW Q3 '16 6K)

