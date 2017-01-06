Ruby Tuesday Has No Path To Profitability

Photo credit

I've been bearish on bottom-feeder restaurant chain Ruby Tuesday (NYSE:RT) for the 3+ years I've been covering it. The company's bland, character-free restaurants and menu that follows suit haven't resonated at all with consumers in the past few years. And despite a few attempts to remedy things, RT is still struggling. That's still the case and after another terrible earnings report on Thursday night, RT is getting hammered again. I'm reiterating my sell recommendation as there is nothing in this report but more bad news for longs.

Before we get to the poor fundamentals, RT on a technical basis doesn't look much better. It has rallied hard from the $2 bottom it put in back in October and that has brought it right up against its rapidly-declining 200DMA. Getting through that and - more importantly - turning it upwards is going to be a long-winded, enormous task. Bulls will have to make a concerted, long term effort to prop up this stock and until that happens, the trend is down. The problem for RT is that its fundamentals match this dire outlook, as we shall now see.

We'll get to RT's terrible Q2 in due time but the space that RT devotes to its "new" strategy in the press release is interesting to me. Management spends considerable time talking through the Fresh New Menu launch from a couple of months ago and the impending launch of the Fresh New Garden Bar. The thing is that - despite all the hype surrounding them - RT has just done what any restaurant should be doing at all times. It rationalized its menu, removed underutilized and overly complicated ingredients and it revamped its core offering with new items. Those are worthy things to do but as I said, this is maintenance when you run a restaurant chain, not a turnaround strategy. I think it's great the menu has been rationalized and that the salad bar is fresher and more modern but is that going to get people to come back to a brand that sustained damage years ago? RT's perpetually falling traffic numbers would suggest there is still a serious brand crisis and I don't think a new salad bar is going to fix it. After all, that is RT's brand and just tweaking it probably isn't enough to change perception.

To its credit, the sales of restaurants continue unabated, generating some additional cash, and remodels are progressing as well. Again, remodels of stores fit the maintenance category for a restaurant as that is just something you have to do periodically. You don't see McDonald's touting its remodels as a turnaround strategy, and that's because it isn't. I'm not trying to be overly bearish but the simple fact is that RT is just doing what it should be doing and then presenting it as a bold new way forward; it just isn't.

Here's the thing; despite the launch of the new menu, Q2 was terrible. Total revenue was down 18%, mostly due to the 109 stores that have been closed in the past year. That's obviously expected but where RT failed again is with respect to comps, which fell by 4.1%. The environment for restaurants is tough but RT cannot afford to keep doing this. What's more, the decline was mostly due to a 2.8% decline in traffic, something I've brought up over and over and over again in the past three years. RT has always had a problem with traffic and it just keeps getting worse. None of the rest of this matters if RT can't get people in the door and as of Q2, it still can't. And keep in mind these declines are on top of previous declines, so it isn't like RT is pulling back from unsustainable highs. There is a real, serious demand issue at work here and it isn't getting better.

Average check fell 1.3% as a result of heavy promotional activity, which also crushed margins. Keep in mind that even with heavy promotions, RT was at -2.8% in terms of traffic; imagine what will happen when/if that stops?

At any rate, unit-level margins fell a crippling 410bps to just 11.5% in Q2, a number that is far past the point of profitability. Making any money at all with that kind of unit margin is extremely difficult and given that SG&A and marketing expenses both rose - despite the 18% decline in revenue - operating profitability was sent further below zero. That led to more than double the net loss of last year's Q2 during this quarter and once again, having faith in RT's ability to mend its predicament is met with a harsh selloff.

With the stock down to $3 as I write this, RT is in post-earnings selloff mode again. The stock has loads of overhead resistance from here and will until the 200DMA turns upward. In addition, the fundamentals simply haven't improved at all. The new menu and salad bar sound fine and may or may not drive traffic but for now, the evidence is continuing to pile up that these things are not enough. The Q3 report should give us a bit more clarity on how much promotional spending RT is doing to launch the new salad bar as well as whether or not it is driving traffic but for now, RT is still a sell. Even at $3 there is nothing to like here so I'm staying bearish. There is no path to any sort of profitability until traffic improves and to say that it hasn't is an understatement.

