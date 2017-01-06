Veeva-A Controversial Name That Will Repay Careful Analysis

Veeva-Taking a look at a hyper-growth story for 2017

I initially wrote about Veeva on this site on June 28 th, 2016.The share price has appreciated by about 26% from then to now. The date the article was published turned out to be fortunate as it was at the trough point in the Brexit induced panic.

Veeva shares seem to have attracted a fair bit of controversy. To some, the shares are overvalued and while they acknowledge opportunities for the company, they believe the opportunities are circumscribed by a very finite TAM. To others, and I am in this camp, the company has a much larger potential market than is recognized, the company has developed a reasonable strategy to get more than its share of that market and its valuation reflects neither that potential or the super execution of the business thus far.

Despite the controversies, Veeva (NYSE:VEEV) shares have outperformed the software index which has been up by around 10% over that span. The outperformance is a function of …well it is a function of the company outperforming growth targets for both earnings and for revenue growth and actually showing growth acceleration over when it reported its results for fiscal Q3 that ended 10/31/16. Companies that consistently beat guidance and estimates do tend to outperform the market and companies that can both beat and raise consistently at a high level are going to find a rather smooth road to high valuations.

Despite the overperformance that the shares have enjoyed over the past 6 months, I think this story has plenty of additional chapters. In general, high growth shares have under-performed the market over the past two months with the IGV essentially flat while the SPY has increased by 8.5%. Veeva shares have been no exception and are up just 6% over that span despite the huge beat and raise quarter whose results were released on November 22, 2016. I think that consensus estimates for this company are quite conservative based on its business momentum and I expect it will achieve another quarter of besting current expectations for earnings and revenues despite the continued strength of the USD. As I explain later in this article, I think the preliminary guidance provided by management will turn out to be significantly below actual performance and I suspect part of that gap will be filled when the company releases its formal expectations for its 2018 fiscal year that starts on February 1st.

I believe that the pullback the shares have undergone since they made a new high at $47/share in the wake of the last earnings release has provided investors with as reasonable an entry point as is likely to be seen…particularly if the company prints another significant upside in the quarter coming to a close at the end of this month.

There have been some commentators on this site who have found the company's valuation to be excessive. I certainly can understand valuation concerns when it comes to these shares-they are hardly cheap. But the concerns are, I think, a product of looking backward more than forward and relying on management guidance rather than looking at what I like to call the preponderance of the evidence. I do agree that companies with top line growth of 34% aren't likely to sustain 26% moves every 6 months-that dog will not hunt. On the other hand, companies that exceed consensus targets for earnings and growth do have a significant tailwind if they can achieve the feat consistently.

The current analyst consensus which is in line with company guidance calls for a sharp contraction in the revenue growth expectation to 28% this quarter and then to 21% for the full year of fiscal 2018 that ends 1/31. Indeed, the way the consensus numbers are put together, it appears that expectations are that Veeva will exit its upcoming fiscal year with growth sagging to about 17% or so. If investors believe that, then of course Veeva shares ought to be sold…urgently.

I simply do not think that the analyst consensus ought to be taken seriously and I know I doubt that the numbers in the models that analyst have used are particularly credible. I think that conclusions based on the analyst consensus are likely to be misplaced because the conclusions are betting against what I like to call the preponderance of the evidence.

The fact is that for at least the last four quarters, the company has experienced accelerating bookings growth and it has delivered operating results significantly above both the prior consensus and what management said was its internal expectations. The CEO, in a recent interview talked about how his target market is primed to buy the products his company has and is continuing to develop. I have no reason to believe that results will not trend in that direction in the quarter that ends the 2017 fiscal year at the end of this month.

How fast is Veeva going to grow in its current quarter and in fiscal 2018. I think the odds favor a growth cadence of 30% or more. There has been a significant controversy amongst some analysts as to what the TAM for this company really might be. I will try to present a view that suggests the TAM for a company in the IT space ought not to be based on the products they have sold-but on the set of solutions they are going to be selling. And that is why much of the negative commentary about this company's valuation appears to me to be quite mis-placed.

Indeed, I think a far more reasonable revenue expectation for Veeva for its fiscal 2018 is in the range of $710-$720 million. And at that rate of growth, the current consensus earnings forecast which calls for non-GAAP EPS of $.80 can be and is likely to be substantially beaten. Veeva shares are not cheap even under the scenario I think will develop for the company's business over the next couple of years. It would be unreasonable to imagine that the shares of a company with this potential and the record the company has had in terms of execution might sell at bargain valuations.

Currently the average price target of the 12 analysts publishing their numbers on 1 st call is about $48. It is almost inevitable, regardless of how anyone feels about valuations, that if Veeva is able to achieve what I believe to be a realistic target for growth, that the price targets will continue to escalate.

Some thoughts about growth and the management of expectations

Veeva is one of the least known companies with a $6 billion market cap in the IT space. It is covered by only 12 analysts and half of these have rated it as a hold. Most investors if they know the name at all, know it as a partner with Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) who uses the Salesforce platform and has an exclusive arrangement to sell a customer relationship solution built on the Salesforce platform. Of course that is the bedrock from which Veeva has been built, but the fact is that there is a lot more there these days than many people realize. This past quarter in a milestone underappreciated, more than half of Veeva's bookings came from deals based on its Veeva Vault platform and while its CRM business remains strong and growing, the company's stool now has multiplicity of legs.

Veeva has expanded the scope of its CRM offering with many offerings significantly beyond core CRM such as Network, Align, OpenData and E-Mail. But perhaps of more significance overall is the rapid growth of what the company calls it Vault suite of offerings.

As mentioned above, Veeva Vault last quarter reached a significant milestone and represented a bit more than 50% of total company bookings which is one reason why the arguments about the company's restricted TAM haven't and will not play out. While I imagine this company will always remain focused on the life cycle business segment, the company plans to introduce solutions for companies in other heavily regulated industries who face challenges in insuring their products are compliant and can be approved by regulators in an optimal fashion.

The company has a variety of offerings to facilitate clinical data management and clinical operations. The company has developed a significant level of domain expertise in providing solutions that pharma companies can use to manage the data that is generated during the cycle of drug development. Amongst the most important solutions developed by Veeva include PromoMats which essentially insures that promotional materials can be created more quickly and will be compliant. The key to its value proposition is the reduction in time-both to get a release published and the amount of time spent in compliance meetings. Much of the PromoMats success has come from migrating users of ZincAhead, a recently acquired vendor in the space, to the Veeva platform.

The Vault platform now hosts 10 R&D applications that are either available or have been announced. It is also the platform for what is called QualityDocs and QMS which is intended to insure that Life Sciences vendors follow compliant quality practices. It would be boring in the extreme to recapitulate any more of the products that are offered by Veeva as part of its strategy to become the software vendor of choice in terms of providing life services companies tools to speed up their clinical processes and to develop a compliance infrastructure. But if readers are looking for reasons that I feel this company can continue its growth at above 30%, just looking at this list might provide some validity for my assertion.

I do not think that there are any reliable analysis as to what the TAM is for the new product categories Veeva has launched. The fact that Vault is now a greater contributor to bookings than CRM might suggest that the TAM of these new areas is significantly greater than the TAM of Life Sciences CRM.

I am certainly not qualified to evaluate the differentiation and the "power" of the company's clinical data management offerings. The space has seen dozens of competitors. It does, however, make sense to me, that a modern system built from the ground up is likely to incorporate features that are lacking in older software.

I expect that these launches, coupled with launches during 2016 including EDC (Electronic Data Capture) solutions, are going to be a significant factor in the growth of the company in fiscal '18 and beyond.

Some Results to explain, some guidance to consider

As I have written about many times in terms of analyzing other companies, calculated billings is likely to be one of the more important metrics forecast by companies with a subscription revenue business model. One of the more significant components of calculated billings is contract duration which is completely outside the control of a vendor and simply cannot be accurately forecast. Last quarter, deferred revenues fell for this company despite very strong sales performance because of a decline in average contract length.

As I have commented elsewhere, it would be helpful to investors and other stakeholders, if companies forecasting and reporting calculated bookings migrated their efforts to forecasting ARR, a metric that is both more consistent in terms of its utility and much easier to forecast.

Management has forecast that services revenues will have declined by $3 million sequentially because fewer billable days in Q4 due to the Thanksgiving/Christmas holiday period. That would seem to be an excessively conservative forecast given that service revenues grew at very pedestrian rates sequentially and only reached $29 million in Q3.

Overall revenue guidance of $145-$146 for the current quarter certainly represented an increase from prior expectations but it is hard to understand how derived bookings might double sequentially but sequential subscription revenues would only increase by 5%. The current analyst consensus as reported by 1 st Call, is exactly consistent with guidance for Q4 and is actually forecasting a decline in subscription revenues in Q1. These numbers do not make a great deal of sense to me and have simply set targets that will most likely be beaten and beaten significantly. Again, the company doesn't forecast or even report average contract duration, but if calculated bookings double, I think it is highly likely that subscription revenues will grow by more than 5% sequentially.

Veeva has provided preliminary guidance for both revenue and EPS for next year. The company has forecast revenue growth of just 20% and operating margins that imply no improvement in that metric. Clearly, as analysts didn't question management on the guidance, it was received as polite fiction-no one could recommend the shares with a straight face if they believed that those results were even slightly probable. The consensus forecast mirrors that guidance and implies a dramatic growth slowdown which belies management's qualitative commentary. I simply doubt that most investors take that kind of guidance seriously-if one did, it would not support the price of the shares.

Many managements like to manage expectations based on the belief beating unrealistic growth estimates will produce a favorable outcome for share prices. In the long run, the trick is too well known and it doesn't work. That is part of the current state of play for this company.

Some further thoughts about TAMs and growth

There have been observers who are concerned that despite the execution capabilities of Veeva it will run out of growth runway. But I think that readers can simply follow some of the more visible strategies to determine just how under-penetrated the available market is for Veeva.

In general, the market that seems to be of most concern to investors and observers is CRM. Just how many seats can be possibly sold by Veeva in the space. It already holds a dominant share of that market so share gains will not drive much growth. But the fact is that CRM revenues continue to grow strongly for this company. The secret is twofold. One is that while Veeva has certainly sold many users on CRM, the users have not deployed the solution all that broadly. The company has continued to book significant add-on orders from its current client base and that is likely to continue for some time.

The other major factor is that along the way, as indicated above, the company has developed a broad array of ancillary solutions that fall into the CRM category. Approved Email is significant and has 35% penetration, CLM (Closed Loop Marketing) has done very well with 80% penetration of the CRM base. The other CRM solutions include Meeting, Webinar, Portal, Events and Align. At the moment, these products have 5% penetration of the Veeva's CRM base. Given how CRM is used these days, it isn't too difficult to imagine that the penetration of these products will show material increases over the coming quarters.

The other piece of the growth puzzle relates to what management describes as the multi-vertical cloud for life sciences. Here is the commentary of the company's CEO Peter Gassner regarding the market opportunity. "And it's a big-sometimes we forget what a big industry life sciences is, $1.7 trillion and growing. And we're still really in the early days of building that out. So, that's really our focus. And if you look at what we are trying to do and what we are good at in making a core competency is attacking these multiple large markets simultaneously, building multiple products, selling multiple products…"

One of the more important themes of the company's strategy is its expertise in terms of compliance with regulations in the life science space. These days it is said to take 60 hours of effort over the course of a month to gain acceptance of a change to a label. By automating the components of the process with a suite of solutions called regulatory information management (RIM), it is possible to reduce the cycle time and the amount of hands on effort as well as insuring both stronger compliance and accelerating speed to market by substantial percentages.

At this point Veeva Vault has 12 discreet products that it offers. Based on the company's announcements and its R&D spend, the company is likely to be able to offer an increasing range of deliverables. While the company has kept its costs of both sales and marketing and general and administrative costs flat or even down sequentially thus far in the fiscal year, research and development costs have continued to increase. On a GAAP basis, research and development costs grew by 41% year on year and by 6% sequentially. During the call, the CFO indicated that hiring was very back-end loaded and that resulted in a constrained level of development spending that was less than the company's plan.

It is not my purpose to try to forecast the success of any given product. I really haven't any feel for the markets Veeva serves. Again, all I can do is to look at the track record the company has achieved in the few years since it became public. The management has a great track record with its launches and it has been able to expand its footprint impressively. I have every reason to think that the record will continue.

Profitability and Valuation

This company is rather different than many other early stage tech vendors in that it has valuation metrics that are at the least measurable. In other words, it makes money, it generates cash and does so on a GAAP as well as non-GAAP basis. The reasons for that relative outperformance compared to many other subscription based software companies are that it has noticeably better service margins than comparables and that it has managed operating expenses far more successfully than almost any other enterprise software vendor of its age and scale.

Product gross margins have reached 78% on a GAAP basis. There may be a little bit of runway to improve from that number, but clearly it is one of the higher gross margins to be seen in the SaaS world. Just by comparison, Salesforce and Workday (NYSE:WDAY) both larger companies have just slightly higher product gross margins. Many other SaaS vendors have lower product gross margins.

On the other hand, this company has far higher service gross margins than its peers. Service gross margins are running around 27% this year; by comparison services gross margins are essentially nil for Workday and negative for Salesforce.

In addition to enjoying higher services gross margins, the company has been able to achieve noticeable expense discipline earlier in its life than many other high-growth software vendors. Last quarter the company spent less than 20% of revenues on sales and marketing which is a ratio dramatically lower than better known peers. So far this year, the company has spent 21% of revenues on sales and marketing. By comparison, the sales and marketing spend ratio is 37% for Workday and is 46.5% for Salesforce.

Veeva is also more efficient when it comes to General and Administrative spend. Through 9 months its general and administrative expense ratio has been 9.3%. Comparable numbers are 12.8% at Workday and 11.6% at Salesforce. When some observers wonder at the valuation for this company, one of the simplest explanations is that it is much more profitable than almost any of the peers in its group and that it is still in the process of reaching scale.

While I am not sure that the company's business model has much room for enhancement and indeed given how profitable it has been there may be some that argue it is underinvesting, particularly in sales and marketing, it has a far more profitable model than other SaaS based enterprise software vendors and that alone would support higher valuations than are accorded its peers.

In terms of those valuation metrics I am going to use what I think are more reasonable expectations than the company's preliminary guidance that was presented on the prior conference call. I think Veeva will achieve $700 million + in revenues in this coming fiscal year. The company has a market capitalization of $6.1 billion. It has net cash of a bit over $500 million and thus its current enterprise value is $5.6 billion. So its EV/S ratio is just a bit less than 8X. High yes-but in this case investors are getting value for money, I believe.

Again, I think that the P/E ratio should be examined on something different than the current consensus. There is no reason to do analysis if it isn't based on some reasonable forecast that is supported by the results of the recent past. At this point, the company has exceeded its own forecast for the last four quarters by differing amounts ranging from 37% to 15%. Estimates for this year's earnings have increased by more than 10% in the last 90 days. If my estimate of growth of 31%-32% is correct, then non-GAAP earnings should rise by a slightly greater percentage. That would put a reasonable EPS estimate at close to $1.00 for fiscal 2018. That produces a P/E of just over 40X-high perhaps, but significantly lower than comparable metrics for most other companies that live on a SaaS business model.

Veeva has seen a dramatic improvement in its cash generation thus far in fiscal 2017. A significant part of that has been a dramatic improvement in its balance sheet, particularly its receivable balances. The CFO pointed out that typically, because of the influence of A/R on cash generation, Q4 has the lowest level of cash generation during the year. On the other hand, if bookings really double sequentially as was forecast by the CFO, the deferred revenue balance is likely to show some corresponding increase which might offset the rise in receivables. But based on the comments of the CFO. I expect to see annual CFFO of $160 million this year and perhaps $180 million for fiscal 2018. The company is not going to be able to generate cash from its receivable balance on a continual basis. That estimate would produce a free cash flow yield of 3.2%, again not a bargain particularly but certainly not unreasonable for a company at this stage of its evolution with growth topping 30%.

Hyper growth companies are never easy to value simply because one winds up comparing them to each other and that doesn't always produce appropriate results. In this case, I think that the company's growth prospects are significantly under-rated and that its attainment of profitability is not considered as important as I believe it to be. While its valuation may preclude it being an acquisition candidate, I think that operating performance that consistently exceeds expectations will yield increasing valuation and positive alpha