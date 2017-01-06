W&T Offshore Announces A New Discovery In The Mahogany Field

WTI is a perfect right-angled broadening pattern defined in chart patterns, starting mid-December with a high resistance around $3.25 and a support around $2.60.

WTI announces that Ship Shoal 359 A-18 well has logged 149 feet of net oil pay in five zones and extended the size and depth of the Mahogany field.

Source: Offshore Energy Today - Gulf of Mexico

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Investment Thesis:

W&T offshore is the perfect mid-tier US offshore producer. Its business is essentially confined to the US Gulf of Mexico either in the Deepwater segment (>500 feet of water) representing 46% of the daily production of oil (see map 1 of the wells below, click to enlarge), or in the Shelf segment of the Gulf of Mexico (<500 feet of water) which represents 54% of the daily production of oil (see map 2 of the wells below, click to enlarge).

Map 1:

Map 2:

W&T I showed 41.508 K Boe/d in production and revenues of $107.4 million in 3Q'16 with an average oil price equivalent at $27.97.

To access my article regarding the recent 3Q'16 results please [click here]

To access the WTI 3Q'16 conference call transcript, please [click here]

It is an "easy-to-follow" company which will move essentially based on three principals:

WTI price and NG price. Daily production of Oil equivalent. Regulatory problem related to drilling with the US agency. Debt load and ability to pay it off.

The prices of oil and gas outlook for 2017 is getting better due to the OPEC recent decision to re-balance the market. At least, it is the intention so far.

The debt load is a sensitive topic for the company and will be only explained superficially in this article and more in details with the next results coming in about a month or two.

This is a lingering issue for the company, and ongoing negotiation with the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management ("BOEM") that will be treated with the next earnings.

Finally, the daily production of oil equivalent is the topic today.

News:

On January 5, 2017, The company announced the following:

Its Ship Shoal 359 A-18 well has logged 149 feet of net oil pay in five zones and extended the size and depth of the Mahogany field. The SS 349 A-18 well was drilled on the western side of the Mahogany field to extend the productive limit of the 'T' sand, which was discovered in mid-2013 by the A-14 well. The A-18 well not only confirmed that the 'T' sand is present and oil bearing on the west side of the field but it also logged and penetrated four additional attractive pay sands in addition to the main 'T' sand target. After casing the 'T' sand, the Company drilled an exploratory tail (approximately 950 feet deeper) beneath the main well target to test seismic reflectors imaged with its newest 3D seismic data and discovered an additional pay interval in a deeper 'U' sand interval. The success of the A-18 well is expected to generate additional drilling locations for the company. W&T holds a 100% working interest in the Mahogany field.

The Mahogany field is located in the "shelf" segment or the second map above, indicating actually 5.4 Mboepd owned 100% by W&TI. Tracy Krohn, W&T Offshore's Chairman and CEO, stated:

After pausing our Mahogany field development drilling program since early 2015 when commodity prices slipped, we are very pleased to have resumed drilling activity there to further unlock the significant potential of this huge field. We are benefiting from our recent analysis of our new WAZ seismic data over the field, which allows us to more clearly image the sub-salt formations and assess the additional upside of this field. With a number of development and low-risk exploration locations yet to be drilled, the Mahogany field is expected to be the cornerstone of our capital program in 2017 and possibly beyond. Our focus on lowering drilling and operating costs in the Gulf of Mexico, combined with Mahogany's outstanding reservoir characteristics and existing infrastructure on the Shelf, delivers very compelling economic returns for our shareholders. The A-18 well allowed the Company to acquire its first core data from this important reservoir with rock permeability estimated to exceed one darcy, confirming the excellent flow potential of this exceptional reservoir. By comparison, the permeability of shale plays in the Permian Basin is often stated as having permeabilities in nanodarcies. A nanodarcy is one billionth of a darcy, which is obviously significantly less than a darcy.

It is a little too early to venture some new production numbers, but it is a good potential for the future production/reserves, and a good news for the company.

The company indicated in its last presentation on June 2016 that the Mahogany field increased by 500% since 2011.

Conclusion:

The last 3Q'16 results were clearly a bottom for the company and the recent positive momentum of the oil prices should help the stock in 2017, and bring additional revenues that are essential for the survival of the business, as it is.

As a reminder, the company made a good move in the debt exchange -- On September 2, 2016, W&T inc., announced that it completed the exchange --However, it is a move that shows some distress and has been done for the only purpose of "kicking the can further down the road", in my opinion.

Nonetheless, W&T will reduce interest payment by a significant amount, projected in a range of $50-$60 million per year. The interest expenses for the 3Q'16 represented over 21% of the revenues.

Technically, WTI is a perfect right-angled broadening pattern defined in chart patterns, starting mid-December with a high resistance around $3.25 and a support around $2.60. It is most often an uptrend (67%) which means it is a good idea to accumulate at around $2.60-$2.70 and take some profit off the table around $3.25 (increasing).

However, this technical analysis pattern is only one interpretation when it comes to a struggling company which is totally dependent on the price of oil. Any change in the market mood about the direction of the oil prices will be paramount.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I only trade the stock, but may change my mind if oil prices can trade about $60 a barrel.