Top 10 Safe Monthly Pay Dividend All Cap Dogs For 2017

Ten "Safe" MoPay stocks showed 2.99% LESS gain from $5k invested in the lowest-priced five than from $5K invested in all-ten per broker targets.

Of 75 all-cap monthly-paying dividend equities (MoPay) screened as of December 30, half, or 38, "safe" dogs emerged with free cash flow exceeding projected dividend yield.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." Specifically, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

38 All Cap MoPay Dogs Have Cash Yield Greater Than Dividend Yield

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of 75 MoPay stocks from which these 38 were culled. You see below the list that passed the dividend "stress" test. These 38 monthly pay all cap dividend dogs report sufficient annual cash flow yield to cover their anticipated annual dividend yield. The margin of excess is shown in the bold column.

Financial sufficiencies, however, are easily over-ruled by a cranky board of directors or company policy canceling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. For example, from this list, Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) reduced its dividend from $.111 To $.083 as of January 2015. Also, AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) reduced its $.20 monthly shareholder payout to $.18 as of September. A Canadian investment trust, BTB REIT (OTC:BTBIF) has made variable monthly payouts from $0.031 to $0.025 since January 2014. Also, Corus Entertainment (OTCPK:CJREF) has made variable monthly payouts from $0.085 to $0.07 since January 2014.

Five Business Sectors Paying Monthly Dividends Show Up With"Safe" All Cap Equities

Three of eleven Morningstar sectors are represented in the top ten by yield. All cap top ten MoPay equities posting cash margins greater than their announced annual dividends in December came from the real estate (2), financial services (7), and consumer cyclical (1) sectors.

The five of the eleven sectors represented in the whole list of 38 are real estate (14), financial services (14); consumer cyclical (2); energy (6); industrials (2) .

Dog Metrics Found Ten Show More Gains Than Five MoPay Stocks

Ten "Safest" of all cap MoPay stocks showing the biggest yields per December 30 YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: (1) Analysts Estimated 5 Lowest Priced All Cap Top Ten MoPay Dogs To Deliver 15.6% VS. (2) 16.08% Net Gains from All Ten Come January, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safe" ten MoPay kennel by yield were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 2.99% LESS net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The eighth lowest priced safe MoPay dog, Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 28.39%.

Lowest priced five "safe" all cap MoPay dogs as of December 30 were: Fifth Street Finance (NYSE:FSC); Prospect Capital; Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate (NASDAQ:FSFR); Corus Entertainment ; Horizon Tech Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN), with prices ranging from $5.37 to $10.53.

Higher priced five Safe all cap MoPay dogs as of December 30 were: Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC); American Capital (NASDAQ:ACSF); Capitala Finance; Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP); AGNC Investment, whose prices ranged from $10.83 to $18.13.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Usually, the five lowest priced dogs (the flying five) show better one year gains that the whole set of ten. As you see, this is not always the case.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment. So the little dogs might prevail.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible starting points for your safest MoPay dog dividend stock purchase research process. These were not recommendations.

Root for the Underdog.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from ycharts. com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance.

