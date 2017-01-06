Is Famous Dave's Stock Breaking Out?

On December 28, 2016, I wrote an imaginative piece: Famous Dave's 2.0: Time For A Pivot Towards Fast Casual? Within the piece, I discussed my imaginative repositioning ideas. From actively following the company closely for many quarters, I made the connection between DAVE's savvy push towards catering and "to-go", as this represented 46% of Q3 2016 company sales. As I argued then, and still firmly believe, customers love Famous Dave's (NASDAQ:DAVE) barbecue, the challenge is that in this fast paced world, outside of birthdays, special occasions, or weekends, people just don't have time to sit down for an hour plus feast. Moreover, there is a lot of lower priced fast casual competition as Dave's average lunch check was roughly $16 and dinner was $20.

With the context out of the way, last night, I was randomly scanning Google for any new headlines that could be attributed to yesterday's 8% stock price increase on more than double the stock's 90 day average daily volume. While conducting this scan, I stumbled upon a September 21, 2016 article: Famous Dave's - and its founder - get a new look, which was published in the Star Tribune written by John Edolt.

Within John's article, there was a juicy few sentences at the end that confirms my thesis that management is already indirectly tinkering with my idea. With this new clearly defined "to-go" testing, if proven successful, this could re energize slower mid-week sales. In the short term, this could drive comps, and longer term, if the concept is proven lucrative, it lead to a new smaller restaurant size format.

The new format is designed to appeal to diners on the go, who often prefer a faster approach found in convenience stores, grab-and-go sections in supermarkets, and meal delivery services. The takeout area, for example, will be more carefully defined. Famous Dave's still has a mixture of shack order-at-the-counter locations and full-service formats with waitstaff, but all will include an improved area for takeout. Famous Dave's earlier revamped its lunch menu for value and added a Slowdown Lowdown special on Wednesdays for $11, $14 and $18. On Sundays, customers can get four pieces of fried chicken, a side dish and cornbread for $10.

The other reason why I am writing is that the technicals have finally flashed a "buy signal". Yesterday, on 70,000 shares, 2.5 times, Dave's 90 day moving average, the stock crossed its then 50 day moving average of $4.87. Today it crossed its 200 day moving average of $5.37, albeit on anemic trading volume.

Besides the fact that I think Famous Dave's turnaround is gaining traction, despite industry headwinds and fickle consumer spending, I think the stock is finally finding its footing because it has had to absorb a lot of selling from former hedge fund stars. For example, looking at the holders' lists from 9/30/15, LionEye Capital fire sold 1.236 million shares in early January 2016 as it was forced to close due to poor performance and had to return investors' capital. SAB Capital's founder, Scott Bommer, was too busy selling his $110 million home in the Hamptons, and he unloaded 550K shares. CI Global and its 425K shares threw the towel in over the past fifteen months. Next, hedge fund Pleasant Lake Capital, founded by Jonathan Lennon, who is in this early thirties, also dumped his final 548K (924K in 2016) shares at the end of December 2016. And finally, board member, Patrick Walsh, sold roughly 67K shares in late December in the mid $4s. So by my back of the envelope calculations, since September 30, 2015, a company with a share count of 7 million shares has absorbed 3.2 million shares worth of selling. Despite the headwinds, setbacks, and hedge fund selling, share of Famous Dave's are levitating.

Here are the holders list to verify my 3.2 million share claims.

