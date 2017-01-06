Abercrombie & Fitch: Where's The Catalyst

Despite the appearance of a "cheap" stock price and a float with a 25% short interest, I can't identify a compelling reason to own shares, even at $12.

ANF's rent expense is still elevated in 2017. This rent expense in the face of deteriorating operating results is shadow debt.

Earlier in the week, I wrote a piece called My Favorite January Effect Stock. Within the piece I narrowed down my list of three stocks that were on my watchlist after all three got crushed in 2016. These stocks were Fitbit (NYSE:FIT), Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF), and GNC Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNC). I ended up passing on both Fitbit and Abercrombie and briefly explained why. Within the commentary thread of the articles, a few readers suggested that I take a second look at ANF, as they bought it and deemed it compelling. This and the fact that FBR Susan Anderson upgraded shares, this past Wednesday, where she noted all the bad news was priced into ANF stock, as Wall Street consensus estimates have moved down so significantly. The other fact that caught my attention was ANF shares proved resilient in the face of two analyst downgrades on January 3, 2017.

I too love trying to identify stocks with large short interests that have near term catalysts that could create meaningful short squeeze. As of December 15, 2016, ANF had 16.6 million shares short, representing roughly 25% of its float. In early December, Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD), which owns Men's Warehouse and Jos. A. Banks, experienced a 40% one day pop after results surprised. Lo and behold, 20% of TLRD's float was short going into earnings. By the way, there is a good WSJ article chronicling this short squeeze and how the hedge funds miscalculated by using credit card data from analytics firms (oops).

After reading ANF's Q3 2016 conference call and reviewing parts of its 10-K's and recent 10-Q, I can't get excited about buying the stock, even in the low $12s.

At a high level, ANF has way too many stores. In today's day and age you can't operate 932 stores, and this store count needs to shrink much faster than management guided.

The problem is that Abercrombie's rent expense is so high that it is cheaper for them to continue to operate underperforming stores than take the upfront hit on the early lease termination clauses. A few different analysts on the Q3 2016 earnings call asked about this and management cited their preference to wait for lease expirations. Rent expense gets a little better in 2017, but this is really shadow debt when your stores are underperforming.

Managed cited that they plan to close 50 stores due to natural lease expiration on the call (see below).

Click to enlarge

Another issues that some longs may not have considered is that ANF is very well covered on the sell side. Check out the list of analysts on the Q3 2016 conference call. Do readers think they have an edge over this many analysts? If so, please let me know in the comments section.

Kimberley Greenberger, analyst at Morgan Stanley, asked the following pointed questions:

Click to enlarge

Another negative theme on the call, besides that fact that the flagship brand had -14% comps in Q3, was that ANF dramatically slashed inventories. What kind of a sign of confidence is that in the demand for your product? Many analysts dinged management on this move.

Finally, ANF's cash flows pattern is in quite a state of decline. So yes, years ago, this was once a good business, but that is a distant memory. What will make Abercrombie & Fitch great again?

Takeaway

No question shares of ANF have been crushed and look cheap at face value. With a short interest of 25%, and estimates ratcheted down ahead of pivotal Q4 2016 earnings, the stock could very well pop if somehow management magically delivers solid results and strong 2017 guidance. However, my view is that ANF's flagship brand store count needs to dramatically shrink and its rent expense is still quite elevated. Therefore, ANF's balance sheet in the face of a projected $140 million 2017 capex budget and $60 million dividend looks stretched. I am going to avoid shares, even in the lows $12s.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.