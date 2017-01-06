Pacific Coast Oil Trust: The Bleeding Has Stopped, But They Are Not Out Of The Woods

However, there are at least two hurdles yet to be cleared, before this is a solid investment.

At current oil prices and "normal" production, ROYT should pay off debt in a few months and return to dividends of about a penny per month.

The report issued December 22, 2016 showed oil well production is back up to "normal" rates after maintenance on oil pipeline was completed.

Based on oil well production drop for the last several months and current oil prices, the trust looked likely to dissolve by the end of 2017.

Debt, from low oil prices early 2016, must be paid before dividends return; if total dividends are less than $2M by end of 2017 the trust will dissolve.

The last monthly report by Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE: ROYT) had some very promising news, production rates are back up after a recent drop! However, there are at least two more hurdles that must be cleared for this to be a good investment. The ability of the trust to deal with these two issues should become clear in coming monthly reports.

Hurdle 1: maintaining production

If production stays at 75-90k barrels per month, this trust should be in good shape and is a good buy at the current stock price. But a major concern is the recent drop in production for three months (Sep-Nov) to around 65,000 barrels. Why this drop? In the most recent quarterly report published in November they stated:

"Due to a temporary maintenance shutdown on the export line that transports natural gas out of West Pico, West Pico has had to temporarily shut in select wells… expected to last through early November 2016" ROYT 10-Q Nov 2017

Note, these wells pump mostly oil, but had to be shut in as there was no place for the gas to go. The wells that were shut in were estimated to account for 5,300 to 7,950 of production (this is an estimate made before the shutdown occurred), which does not explain the entire reduction in productivity, but a large portion. The December 22, 2016 announcement showed production was back up (75,270 barrels). With these wells back on line, and production back up, the outlook is good.

However, there is at least one more big hurdle for ROYT maintaining production rates. There appears to be an unresolved pressure issue on some water injection wells. They are currently out of compliance but have a waiver through the end of 2016. "PCEC expects that compliance may require additional capital expenditures and reduce production." ROYT 10-Q Nov 2017

If they lower the water pressure starting in January, we should see a lower production level in the February report, how much lower is difficult to say. We could also see high capital expenditures in coming months in order to mitigate and come into compliance. We could also see no change if they can get the waiver extended. Watch production rates and capital expenditures in the next several monthly reports and look for more detail on these issues in the upcoming annual report.

Hurdle 2: Keeping expenses reasonable

In my introductory remarks I stated at current oil prices (low $50's) and current production (75,000 barrels per month), the trust should pay off debt in a few months and go back to dividends of about a penny per share ($400,000 per month in profits). This is true only if PCEC (the company that operates the wells on behalf of the trust), can continue to keep expenses low. The remainder of this article discusses expenses. As you consider these expenses, there are two take-away points for readers. First, due to the high variability in expenses month-to-month, an individual monthly report cannot be used to determine if the trust has become profitable. A one-month spike for an expense could wipe out profits for that month even if the trust is in good shape. Second, the longer term average expenses could easily creep up and wipe out all future profits. Below is a summary of the more concerning expenses, looking at monthly reports over the last two years:

Lease Operating Expenses (including taxes) range from $1.6 to 4 million per month, although typically are in the 2.2 to 3.0 million (the 4 million was a one-time back taxes thing).

Monthly Capital Expenditures range from 0 to a half million per month.

Trust administrative expenses range from $20,000 to an all-time high of $265,000 for the current month (the main reason why more loan was not paid down in my opinion).

Realized oil prices for a given month are typically about 90 percent of the market price. The realized oil prices obtained have ranged from 75-92 percent of market prices for a given month.

If the profits at current production rates, current average expenses and current oil prices will average $400,000, the variability in any one of the above expenses wipe out these profits (or double them) in a given month. Thus a given month's profits are a poor indicator of average profitability over the long run.

Now, considering the expenses over the long run, we have to think about how the average expenses might creep up. The more volatile monthly expenses, averaged over a year, are shown in the Table below.

Expense 2016 2015 2014 2013 LOE+Tax 2,433,000 2,948,000 3,752,000 3,480,000 Cap-Ex 235,000 261,000 607,000 505,000 Trust Admin 76,000 67,000 73,000 61,000 Total 2,744,000 3,276,000 4,432,000 4,046,000 Click to enlarge

*2016 is sum of monthly reports, 2013-2015 from annual report

Note that even with the unusually high administrative expense last month, the 2016 average is in line with previous years. Thus administrative expenses are probably not a concern over the long run even if the occasional individual month is high. However, operations and capital expenditures are a concern over the long run, particularly if they have to be increased to deal with the pressure issue with the water injection wells.

Assuming expenses remain at recent average levels, I estimated monthly profits to the trust in the Table below. I used the following assumptions:

75,000 barrels per month production

ROYT would continue to get a realized price of 90% of the market price,

2,500,000 lease operating expenses and taxes,

300,000 capital expenditures,

70,000 trust administrative costs, and

Other expenses (not mentioned above) and profits from remaining properties remained consistent.

Market Oil Price Monthly Trust Profits Potential Dividend $50 $379,000 $0.010 $55 $656,000 $0.017 $60 $934,000 $0.024 Click to enlarge

The remaining debt stands at $1,071,542. It seems likely that ROYT will pay off debt, begin dividends and make the $2,000,000 profits in 2017 to avoid termination. However, this assumes:

The injection well pressures are dealt with without a significant drop in production or a significant increase in capital expenditures

oil prices stay above $50 per barrel, and

expenses stay low.

To Summarize

Whether or not ROYT can clear these two hurdles should become evident in the next three months.

Hurdle 1: The impact of the injection well pressure issue should be seen if there is a drop in production or increase in capital expenditures in the February or March monthly reports. Also look for any discussion of this issue on the annual report expected in March. The trust is not sustainable at production rates of 60,000 barrels per month.

Hurdle 2: If PCEC can keep the average expenses down over the next three monthly reports (remember, do not worry about an individual month), it is a good indication that they can continue to keep expenses down. I will be looking for operations, taxes and capital expenditures to collectively stay below $3,000,000 a month and the trust administrative costs to stay below $70,000 a month.

Below are a few notes on my assumptions for my estimates above.

First, production rates and realized prices are for "developed properties" and not "remaining properties." Remaining properties have very little impact on the dividend compared to the potential from developed properties. There is a possibility that the remaining properties could have a significant impact if all the wells planned were drilled, but considering the recent drilling permit denial this seems, at best, a long way off.

Second, when I refer to a month, it is the date of the monthly report (usually around the 25th). This report month is for the dividend paid the following month. I believe the report month is based on oil pumped in the month prior to the report, so oil market prices referenced are for one month earlier that stated.

Lastly, for the oil market price, I used the Buena Vista oil market price since that is the closest to where ROYT oil is sold. The realized price (actual price ROYT oil is sold at) is typically lower than the market price.

