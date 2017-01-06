Alcoa Earnings Ahead

Analysts say they want to hear Alcoa executives’ insight on 2017 and beyond.

Alcoa Corp. (NYSE:AA) is scheduled to report at 5pm ET on Jan. 25th.

This will be the first quarter that the bauxite/alumina and primary metals manufacturer turns in results as a separate company from what was Alcoa Inc. That company, which still holds a minority position in AA, is now Arconic (NYSE:ARNC), a precision-engineered manufacturer of products for the aerospace, automotive and construction industries that "transform the way we fly, drive, build and power," according to its website.

Going into earnings, analysts remained upbeat about AA's results even after it announced earlier this week that it plans to book a restructuring-related charges of $90 million in the quarter. That's tied to the permanent closure of its alumina refinery and bauxite mines in the Republic of Suriname.

It noted then, too, that it will record $31 million in impairment charges for gas exploration activities in Western Australia that it believes no longer support its carrying value. Combined, the two charges are expected to cost some $0.66 cents a share.

Wall Street's upbeat attitude about AA appears to stem from the new administration's pledge to create jobs in the U.S. through new infrastructure projects as well as efforts to keep domestic companies' manufacturing jobs in the U.S. or relocated to the U.S., according to analysts. Since the election, industrial product-related equities have performed relatively well in the stock market. Analysts say they want to hear AA executives' insight on 2017 and beyond.

Before the AA charges, analysts are forecasting, on average, earnings of $0.23 a share on revenue of $2.59 billion. Because this is the first quarter as a separate company, there are no year-over-year comparisons.

Short-term options traders have priced in a potential share price move of 6.5% in either direction around the earnings release, according to the Market Maker Move™ indicator on the thinkorswim platform from TD Ameritrade.

Options action has been most notable at the 30-strike puts and the 31-strike calls. The implied volatility sits in the lower half at the 13th percentile. (Please remember past performance is no guarantee of future results.)

Figure 1: ROCKY ROAD HIGHER. AA shares tumbled some 20% after missing Wall Street's Q3 results, but bounced back after the presidential election. Since then, shares are up nearly 30%. Chart source: thinkorswim by TD Ameritrade. Data source: Standard & Poor's. Not a recommendation. For illustrative purposes only. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

