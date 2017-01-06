NIC Inc.: Expertise And Scale Point To A Buy Opportunity

Summary

I believe that an investment in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV), a U.S.-based provider of software service and support, could yield returns of about 20% over the next 12 months - while I believe shares could reach highs of $43.00 by 2020, when I expect NIC Inc. to penetrate the market further.

Credit: NIC Inc.'s annual report

One of the key ways to establish sustainable growth within the technology sector, in my opinion, is to look for companies with niche products that are not easily replicated in the market, that have the potential to produce growth that is above expectations. I believe EGOV to be this kind of company.

EGOV has developed top-rate platforms that have been highly awarded in various industry conferences; carries no debt; and is valued at multiples that are far lower than comparable software companies with similar growth expectations. EGOV has the expertise and scale that make it a cost effective and profitable choice for government entities that contain legacy or no electronic marketplaces at all. I recommend a "Buy" for the company's stock, and set a 12-month price target at $30.00/share.

Investment Thesis

EGOV offers superior and cost effective solutions for government entities and will continue to gain more contracts within this space as the market is relatively unsaturated. I find that the company can realistically generate $60M in Net Income in 2017 and see a 20% increase by 2020. At a peer average multiple of approximately 6.15x EV/Sales, I believe the stock's fair value today to be $30.00, a 20% premium to the current market price, while I think shares can reach $43.00 within the next 3 years.

Key Discussion Points

Despite speculation of decreased government spending, EGOV is well positioned. Although there has been a great deal of uncertainty surrounding future government spending and new legislation in the past weeks, a decrease in government spending benefits EGOV. Budget cuts to EGOV's target market will make it more difficult for government entities to front the large capital investment that EGOV currently does for their clients, increasing new contracts for 2017. I believe that EGOV can generate $343M in revenue and $63M in net income in 2017 which represents 20% upsides from the Street expectations.

Fragmented customer segment and limited direct competitors allows for increased pricing power. EGOV has the scale and expertise to provide a superior product to government entities at a cheaper price than these entities developing their own platforms. The convenience and ease of using an EGOV platform is beneficial to their clients by increasing customer use, adding to the clients' revenue. The contracts entitles them to a percentage of the revenue generated from the platform, allowing for growth in existing kiosk sales as well as from new contracts.

Increased focus on self check-out for small businesses could provide lucrative entry opportunity. As retail firms further shift to self-checkout business models, this provides a unique opportunity for EGOV to penetrate this market. The current providers of self check-out software are small and fragmented, allowing EGOV to leverage a superior product to gain market share. EGOV has no debt and has recently declared a quarterly dividend of $.08 per share. EGOV's financial strength will also provide ability to raise debt for potential acquisition targets in this space.

Source: DM Martins Research projections, using data from Company Reports

Catalysts

Tightening Fiscal Policy : Budget reductions will make it more difficult for government agencies to create agency side portals due to high start-up costs, making EGOV's services desirable for new contracts.

: Budget reductions will make it more difficult for government agencies to create agency side portals due to high start-up costs, making EGOV's services desirable for new contracts. New Contracts : EGOV is currently in talks with Oregon and Illinois to explore new potential contracts which could yield up to $5M in additional revenue per year. Procurement of US Forest Service and Department of Agriculture contract is currently pending due to protest of incumbent service provider. In the past, these protests have only been successful 10% of the time.

: EGOV is currently in talks with Oregon and Illinois to explore new potential contracts which could yield up to $5M in additional revenue per year. Procurement of US Forest Service and Department of Agriculture contract is currently pending due to protest of incumbent service provider. In the past, these protests have only been successful 10% of the time. Increased Revenue from existing portals: EGOV receives a percentage of revenue generated from each portal contract held. As the micro-environment continues to trend toward digitization and mobile use, the ease of using EGOV's online portals will accelerate existing revenue growth.

Valuation

I averaged the 5-year historical EV/Sales ratios for two of EGOV's closest comparable in the Internet Software space: J2 Global Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM) and Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS), and arrived at a peer multiple of 6.15x. In my valuation of EGOV, I conservatively discount this peer multiple by 10% and apply it to my 2017 revenue estimate of $343.5 million - which points to a 12-month target price of about $30.00/share. At this price point, EGOV would trade at the equivalent of a 25.6x price multiple of 2020 earnings, which I believe is the fair value for the stock.

Risks

Government Agencies shift to in-source services . Governments can let contracts expire and continue to use the software provided by EGOV but use in-house to maintain the portal. While EGOV still receives a fee for the use of the software, revenue drops significantly. Tennessee has expressed their desire to do this with expiration of their contract approaching in March 2017.

. Governments can let contracts expire and continue to use the software provided by EGOV but use in-house to maintain the portal. While EGOV still receives a fee for the use of the software, revenue drops significantly. Tennessee has expressed their desire to do this with expiration of their contract approaching in March 2017. Larger firms enter market. IBM (NYSE:IBM) and Oracle (OTC:OCLCF) currently provide some consulting services to government entities. If one of these firms or another large software firm decides to completely enter the market, this could cut into EGOV's operating margins and increase competition for new contracts.

Company Description

EGOV designs, builds and operates web-based portals for government entities to provide electronic services to its citizens. Some of these services include in these portals are payment for property taxes and parking tickets, applying for driving permits and hunting licenses, and access to public record information such as liens, health licenses, court records and vehicle titles. EGOV enters into long term contracts for their web-based portal product and services in which EGOV also receives revenue sharing received from each portal in operation. In addition to the outsourced portals, EGOV also provides additional software services to Federal, State and Local government agencies.

Projected Financial Statements

Income Statement

Cash Flow Statement

Balance Sheet

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

Business relationship disclosure: This report was authored by a third-party contributor working on behalf of DM Martins Research, and edited by Daniel Martins

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.