InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 1/5/17: CODI, GEC, OZM

Dollar value is only one metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, but when high dollar value intersects with significance it spotlights a stock investors should take the time to consider. InsiderInsights Daily Round Up articles are intended as initial research tools, so investors can separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise.
Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history. \
On Today's Tables:
Insider trades were rated Significant at :
Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:
- Clough Gl Eq Fd (NYSEMKT:GLQ);
- Och Ziff Capital Mgt Group (NYSE:OZM), and;
- Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK).
Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:
- Pico Inc New (NASDAQ:PICO);
- Modsys Intl (NASDAQ:MDSY);
- Fireeye (NASDAQ:FEYE);
- William Lyon (NYSE:WLH);
- Heico (NYSE:HEI);
- Nic (NASDAQ:EGOV);
- Cooper Standard (NYSE:CPS);
- Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS);
- Actuant (NYSE:ATU);
- Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE), and;
- Associated Capital (NYSE:AC).
There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:
- Datawatch (NASDAQ:DWCH).
Insider Purchases
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|Trans
Type
|Dollar Value
|1
|Abrams Capital
|BO
|Och Ziff Capital Mgt Group
|OZM
|B
|$3,314,611
|2
|Magnolia Capital Fund
|BO
|Nicholas Financial
|NICK
|B
|$331,845
|3
|Wilson Hugh Steven
|DIR
|Great Elm Capital
|GEC
|B
|$121,715
|4
|Columbia Pacific Advisors
|BO
|Modsys Intl
|MDSY
|B
|$104,965
|5
|Day C Sean
|O
|Compass Diversified
|CODI
|B
|$96,595
|6
|Bottiglieri James
|O
|Compass Diversified
|CODI
|B
|$81,715
|7
|Wheat James D
|CFO
|Great Elm Capital
|GEC
|JB*
|$78,840
|8
|Cates Andrew F
|DIR
|Pico Inc New
|PICO
|B
|$61,495
|9
|G2 Investment Partners Mgt
|BO
|Datawatch
|DWCH
|B
|$52,485
|10
|Saba Capital Mgt
|BO
|Clough Gl Eq Fd
|GLQ
|B
|$41,292
Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.
Insider Sales
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|Trans
Type
|Dollar Value
|1
|Mancheski Frederick J
|BO
|Associated Capital
|AC
|JS*
|$21,800,794
|2
|Butt Michael A
|DIR
|Axis Capital
|AXS
|AS
|$10,392,152
|3
|Silver Point Cap
|BO
|Cooper Standard
|CPS
|S
|$6,410,791
|4
|G2 Investment Partners Mgt
|BO
|Datawatch
|DWCH
|S
|$6,154,890
|5
|Geschke Charles M
|CB,DIR
|Adobe Systems
|ADBE
|S
|$5,003,800
|6
|Arzbaecher Robert C
|DIR
|Actuant
|ATU
|S
|$4,846,835
|7
|Irwin Thomas S
|VP
|Heico
|HEI
|JS*
|$3,652,055
|8
|GMT Capital
|BO
|William Lyon
|WLH
|S
|$3,165,260
|9
|Hartley Ross C
|DIR
|Nic
|EGOV
|AS
|$2,292,958
|10
|Dewalt David G
|CB,DIR
|Fireeye
|FEYE
|S
|$1,765,440
InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.