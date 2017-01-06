InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 1/5/17: CODI, GEC, OZM

Includes: AC, ADBE, ATU, AXS, CODI, CPS, DWCH, EGOV, FEYE, GEC, GLQ, HEI, MDSY, NICK, OZM, PICO, WLH
by: InsiderInsights

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 1/5/17, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

Dollar value is only one metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, but when high dollar value intersects with significance it spotlights a stock investors should take the time to consider. InsiderInsights Daily Round Up articles are intended as initial research tools, so investors can separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise.

Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history. \

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Great Elm Capital (NYSE:GEC), and;
  • Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Clough Gl Eq Fd (NYSEMKT:GLQ);
  • Och Ziff Capital Mgt Group (NYSE:OZM), and;
  • Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Pico Inc New (NASDAQ:PICO);
  • Modsys Intl (NASDAQ:MDSY);
  • Fireeye (NASDAQ:FEYE);
  • William Lyon (NYSE:WLH);
  • Heico (NYSE:HEI);
  • Nic (NASDAQ:EGOV);
  • Cooper Standard (NYSE:CPS);
  • Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS);
  • Actuant (NYSE:ATU);
  • Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE), and;
  • Associated Capital (NYSE:AC).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Datawatch (NASDAQ:DWCH).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value
1 Abrams Capital BO Och Ziff Capital Mgt Group OZM B $3,314,611
2 Magnolia Capital Fund BO Nicholas Financial NICK B $331,845
3 Wilson Hugh Steven DIR Great Elm Capital GEC B $121,715
4 Columbia Pacific Advisors BO Modsys Intl MDSY B $104,965
5 Day C Sean O Compass Diversified CODI B $96,595
6 Bottiglieri James O Compass Diversified CODI B $81,715
7 Wheat James D CFO Great Elm Capital GEC JB* $78,840
8 Cates Andrew F DIR Pico Inc New PICO B $61,495
9 G2 Investment Partners Mgt BO Datawatch DWCH B $52,485
10 Saba Capital Mgt BO Clough Gl Eq Fd GLQ B $41,292
Click to enlarge

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value
1 Mancheski Frederick J BO Associated Capital AC JS* $21,800,794
2 Butt Michael A DIR Axis Capital AXS AS $10,392,152
3 Silver Point Cap BO Cooper Standard CPS S $6,410,791
4 G2 Investment Partners Mgt BO Datawatch DWCH S $6,154,890
5 Geschke Charles M CB,DIR Adobe Systems ADBE S $5,003,800
6 Arzbaecher Robert C DIR Actuant ATU S $4,846,835
7 Irwin Thomas S VP Heico HEI JS* $3,652,055
8 GMT Capital BO William Lyon WLH S $3,165,260
9 Hartley Ross C DIR Nic EGOV AS $2,292,958
10 Dewalt David G CB,DIR Fireeye FEYE S $1,765,440
Click to enlarge

InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.