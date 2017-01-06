InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 1/5/17: CODI, GEC, OZM

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 1/5/17, based on dollar value.

Dollar value is only one metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, but when high dollar value intersects with significance it spotlights a stock investors should take the time to consider. InsiderInsights Daily Round Up articles are intended as initial research tools, so investors can separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise.

Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history. \

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

Great Elm Capital (NYSE:GEC), and;

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Clough Gl Eq Fd (NYSEMKT:GLQ);

Och Ziff Capital Mgt Group (NYSE:OZM), and;

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Pico Inc New (NASDAQ:PICO);

Modsys Intl (NASDAQ:MDSY);

Fireeye (NASDAQ:FEYE);

William Lyon (NYSE:WLH);

Heico (NYSE:HEI);

Nic (NASDAQ:EGOV);

Cooper Standard (NYSE:CPS);

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS);

Actuant (NYSE:ATU);

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE), and;

Associated Capital (NYSE:AC).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Datawatch (NASDAQ:DWCH).

Insider Purchases

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :

B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans

Type Dollar Value 1 Mancheski Frederick J BO Associated Capital AC JS* $21,800,794 2 Butt Michael A DIR Axis Capital AXS AS $10,392,152 3 Silver Point Cap BO Cooper Standard CPS S $6,410,791 4 G2 Investment Partners Mgt BO Datawatch DWCH S $6,154,890 5 Geschke Charles M CB,DIR Adobe Systems ADBE S $5,003,800 6 Arzbaecher Robert C DIR Actuant ATU S $4,846,835 7 Irwin Thomas S VP Heico HEI JS* $3,652,055 8 GMT Capital BO William Lyon WLH S $3,165,260 9 Hartley Ross C DIR Nic EGOV AS $2,292,958 10 Dewalt David G CB,DIR Fireeye FEYE S $1,765,440 Click to enlarge

S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

