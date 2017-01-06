Will Trump Crush AT&T's Ambitions?

Welcome to the Politicized issue of M&A Daily

AT&T

Donald Trump is not a fan of his coverage on CNN and, thus, is not a fan of the AT&T (NYSE:T) acquisition of Time Warner (NYSE:TWX). He often takes to Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) to express his frustration with CNN. Nonetheless, the merging companies have ways to sidestep Trump's opposition. For example, Time Warner could divest their licenses in order to avoid FCC review. The DoJ's antitrust review is less subject to political manipulation. In other deal developments, the first S-4 amendment was filed with the SEC. Time Warner shareholders vote February 15. The $13.16 arb spread offers a 14% IRR if the deal closes by 2018.

Headwaters

HSR is set to expire today for the Boral (OTCPK:BOALY) acquisition of Headwaters (NYSE:HW).

CEB

The definitive merger agreement was filed for the Gartner (NYSE:IT) acquisition of CEB (NYSE:CEB).

WhiteWave

Today is the walk date for the Danone (OTCQX:DANOY) acquisition of WhiteWave (NYSE:WWAV). The walk date may be extended by either party for a period of ninety days if they have not yet secured HSR or EU approvals. The $0.80 arb spread offers a 10% IRR if the deal closes by March. More to come in future editions of M&A Daily…

Done deal.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) completed its DirectCash (OTC:DCTFF) deal.

Elsewhere on Seeking Alpha

Sifting the World

Disclosure: I am/we are long TWX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Chris DeMuth Jr and Andrew Walker are portfolio managers at Rangeley Capital. We invest with a margin of safety by buying securities at discounts to their intrinsic value and unlocking that value through corporate events. To maximize returns for our investors, we reserve the right to make investment decisions regarding any security without notification except where notification is required by law. This post may contain affiliate links, consistent with the disclosure in such links. We manage diversified portfolios with a multi-year time horizon. Positions disclosed in articles may vary in sizing, hedges, and place within the capital structure. Disclosed ideas are related to a specific price, value, and time. If any of these attributes change, then the position might change (and probably will).

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.